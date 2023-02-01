20+ Cheap Dallas Date Ideas

We are huge fans of free and cheap dates, but with prices going up everywhere, sometimes we have to get creative! This post is serving as a “bucket list” of sorts; every date idea we have on our list for Dallas.

You will definitely want to add some of these to your date night jar. We would love to hear your favorite cheap date spots in the comments.

The first few dates on the list are absolutely free, with all of them being super affordable even for a tight budget. We hope you're excited to check these all off your list!

PUBLIC ART WALK DALLAS

Whether we are sitting on a bench in the park or walking around the open air art gallery, we love to people watch and just be in each other's company.

We appreciate art and love how interactive the art map is, it's almost like a scavenger hunt. Make sure you look for:

The Eye, by Artist Tony Tasset

Rosa Parks, by Artist Erik Blome

42 Murals Project, by various Artists

Access the Public Art Walk Map here so you can plan your trip before you go, or just turn it into a “flip a coin date” and keep it surprising at every turn.

Wear comfy shoes(!!) if you plan on walking the whole thing; the art walk route is a little over 3 miles long.

PUBLIC LIBRARY DATE

You may scoff at the thought, but we both love reading and love libraries and book stores! There's something special about being surrounded by actual paper books when technology has worked so hard to replace them.

Set up a fun DIY scavenger hunt with clues like:

Find a book that was published before 1950

Find a book that has a purple cover

Find a book written by a Black female author

Pack a lunch and make a day of it. Weather permitting, you can find a nice park to have your picnic at, then continue on to more libraries.

There are dozens of libraries in Dallas and they have varying hours, so check out the list before you make your plan of attack.

MURAL PHOTOGRAPHY DATE

Dallas has many murals throughout the city. Grab your phone and get ready to play Instagram husband/wife, because the photo opps are plentiful!

DEEP ELLUM MURALS

Home to more than 30 live music venues, Deep Ellum is rich in culture, music, and yes… art! The 42 Murals Project has brought in tourists from all over for the bright, bold photos you see on social media. The project is always growing and evolving, so even if you see it once, it's worth visiting again.

This mural map shows 26 locations where you can find beautiful art and take photos together. Enjoy the music, food, and culture that Deep Ellum has to offer while you're at it.

Don't miss the Frida Kahlo mural at 2808 Main Street (pictured above). See this blogger's list of Deep Ellum murals and photos of each.

DALLAS DESIGN DISTRICT

Because it's tiring to walk all day, we recommend grabbing a bus pass and making a plan of attack to see the murals you want to in the Design District.

Here are a few murals we have on our list:

Ruins Bar colorful face mural

Howell Street/North Riverfront Boulevard I Love Dallas mural

161 Glass St Good Morning Dallas mural

DOWNTOWN

JFK at 967 S Lamar Street

Life-size Loteria Cards at Four Corners Brewing Company

Sunflower mural at Dallas Farmers Market

This blogger created a list of all the murals in Dallas, if you want more!

dallas date pathway Photo by Kelly Kusperbank

KLYDE WARREN PARK

The classes at Klyde Warren Park are free, which makes this the perfect addition to the date night list. Many are family friendly, and there are almost always food trucks set up within walking distance so you can grab something to eat.

Pro tip: On a budget? Eat before you go and split a dessert or fancy drink from one of the food trucks.

There are so many things to do at Klyde Warren Park, including just relaxing on the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn. 5 acres of beautiful greenery against the gorgeous Dallas Skyline makes for the best chill day (or evening) with your love.

Check out the events calendar to plan ahead. Some events and things to do include:

Ballet Performances

Workouts in the park: Yoga, Tai Chi, and Zumba

My Best Friend's Park (yes, bring your dogs!)

When you go, don't miss the Nancy Best Fountain. It's an interactive water feature and is the perfect spot for Instagram pics (and cooling off in the summer).

M-Line trolley Dallas Photo by M-Line Trolley

TROLLEY DATE

Sick of walking? Didn't wear your comfy shoes? Don't worry, we got you!

The M-Line Trolley, named “Dallas' Best Kept Secret”, runs year round, and is free to ride (“name your price”). They have 7 trolleys in their fleet.

The M-Line Trolley hours are:

Monday through Thursday: 7AM – 10PM

Friday: 7AM – Midnight

Saturday: 10AM – Midnight

Sunday: 10AM – 10PM

Holidays: 10AM – 10PM

If you want to ride the entire route without hopping on and off, it takes about an hour (sometimes more due to traffic or weather).

Make a day of it by downloading the trolley route map and planning out a few shops to check out. Even if you're just window shopping, it will be a lot of fun.

My husband and I love to spend time volunteering. If you are the same way, check out the volunteer opportunities the M-Line Trolley has available.

TEDDY BEAR PARK

Have you ever had the desire to sit on the lap of a life size granite teddy bear statue? Of course you have, so that's why Teddy Bear Park was created.

You'll find this photo opp tucked away in Lakeside Park, which has many other things to see. If you continue on the trail past the teddy bear statues, you'll see Harlan Crow's backyard.

Don't know who Harlan Crow is? Don't worry, we didn't either – but we discovered that Crow is the one who donated the teddy bears to the park. His property houses statues of famous folks like Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill.

TEXAS DISCOVERY GARDENS

We love butterfly houses, which is why the Texas Discovery Gardens inside the Dallas Arboretum made our list. You can get into the Dallas Arboretum for as little as $5 (depending on the time of year), so this one qualifies for a cheap but almost free date in our book!

Love volunteering? The Arboretum would not be possible without all of the amazing volunteers they have. Consider volunteering if you have the time.

FREE COMEDY SHOW

At Hyena's Dallas, you can reserve your FREE tickets for shows every week. We like to eat before we go to free shows so we are not tempted to eat/drink our way to a $150 bill. With that being said, we do buy a drink when we go, and enjoy it slowly as we take in a show.

DALLAS MUSEUM OF ART

One of the largest art museums in the country and home to more than 25,000 works of arts from all cultures and time periods over 5,000 years… we can't believe the Dallas Museum of Art is FREE (but we are thankful)!

Some collections you don't want to miss:

Ready to go? You can reserve your free DMA tickets here. Feel like staying snuggled up at home instead? Take a virtual tour of the museum.

JAXON BEER GARDEN

We aren't beer fans, but we have friends who are – so why not do a double date to the Jaxon Beer Garden? Happy Hour is from 4PM-11PM on Sundays, or 4PM-6PM Monday through Friday.

OAK CLIFF NATURE PRESERVE

Weather permitting, if you love the outdoors, Oak Cliff Nature Preserve is a nice spot to spend a quiet afternoon with your honey.

This nature preserve boasts more than 100 acres of woodlands and wildflower meadows, along with 8 miles of hiking and biking trails.

If you're into that sort of thing, there's a 10.5KM loop that takes a little over 2 hours to complete at an average pace. And yes, you can bring your dog, as long as they're leashed.

DALLAS FARMERS MARKET

We love a good farmer's market and the Dallas Farmer's Market is no exception! The market and shops are open 7 days a week, 10AM-7PM inside the 26,000 square foot food hall and artisanal vendor market. You'll find everything you could ever imagine to eat – even for the pickiest eaters.

And, yes, of course… there's our favorite thing: coffee! With views of the Dallas skyline and loads of people watching on tap, the Dallas Farmer's Market is sure to be one of your favorite date spots. Maybe you'll even make it a weekly thing!

The Shed Open Air Farmers Market (an outdoor, open-air pavilion full of fresh, locally-grown food options) is open on weekends: Saturdays 9AM-5PM and Sundays 10AM-5PM but check the website in case hours change.

Oh, bring your appetite… free samples abound!

The MADE (Makers, Artisans, Designers, Eateries) event takes place on the first Friday of the month from 6PM-9PM. We like to go to markets on the weekend because there are so many more vendors and shops set up. If you're looking for a quiet stroll through, consider going on a mid-weekday.

Parking can be tough, so use this guide when you go.

GROUPON DATE IDEAS DALLAS

We aren't the biggest cheapskates in the world, but we do like to save money. Planning a Groupon date can be hit or miss; sometimes there are loads of options, and other times the options are slim… but scouring the web for deals is a hobby of mine, so I don't mind.

Because Groupons always change, we can't give you specifics of what is available when you're reading this post. However, we found a few local places that have been featured on Groupon and they look like they are worth checking out if you have the patience.

SIMPLY FONDUE DALLAS

Fondue dates are almost always suuuuper expensive, so we try to hit these types of places during Happy Hour or by snagging a Groupon or other deal. We found a deal on Groupon for a $50 gift certificate for just $36, valid towards a fondue dinner for two.

While it's probably the most expensive date on this list, it's worth it to splurge once in a while!

Simply Fondue promises a relaxed, casual dining atmosphere – and they won't rush you! They use the best ingredients and make their sauces, batters, and dressings from scratch each day.

Their cocktail menu is impressive and they have a larger menu that some of the fondue places we've visited. Reservations are recommended, even on weekdays.

Dallas Sunset Photo by Jasper

DALLAS SUNSET DATE

Nothing beats a Dallas sunset, right? Why not give your date the best Dallas has to offer (besides you, of course) by taking them to the Reunion Tower Observation Deck to watch the sunset across the Dallas Skyline?

You can do this on the cheap: get the “Day and Night Ticket” for $24 each. You can visit during the day, and then go back at night… 2 for 1 – and lots of pics!

You can plan your date after you look up what time the sun sets in Dallas on the date you plan to go out. We always try to get wherever we are going to view the sunset from about an hour before the time it says, so we have time to enjoy the colors (and pics).

Downtown traffic making you late for the sunset? Stay home next time and enjoy a romantic back yard camping date.

DATING IN DALLAS

There you have it, some of the best free and cheap date ideas we could find! We also have 15 adventurous dates in Fort Worth.

Are there any missing? Let us know in the comments and we will add them to our post!