Opinion: How to Pose Like a Professional Model

Sadie Lee

A guide for female models from a female photographer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgZEF_0dCpnZvr00
Pexels:Амирова Агия

I have been doing photography for years now. By no means am I a pro, but I do enjoy it. When I started a photography club for new models and photographers, I did not expect all I learned from the experience. I filled in as a model when our numbers were low, but I mostly wanted to shoot. There are certainly a few things to know if you’re ever planning on being in front of a camera!

I wanted to share some of the tips and tricks with you. If you are just posing for a photo with friends, are an Instagram influencer, or are looking to model part-time, these tips and tricks can help you!

Tips:

Pose in an S-Shape

Amateur models pose straight on. If you look at the image on the right, your eye doesn't dance around the photo of the model. Her body looks as wide as it is and is centered. Most of the time newbies pose in this way. “Take my picture,” and then the inevitable, “I look so fat!” A smart photographer may have the model stay still and move their camera to a different angle. A smart model turns their body. The model on the left is creating a pleasing shape. The way she has her body turned and her leg tilted gives your eye a line to follow. It is more visually appealing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVA3X_0dCpnZvr00
unsplash:Fezbot2000, Kermen Tutkunova
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKgzc_0dCpnZvr00
unsplash:Fezbot2000, Kermen Tutkunova

If you're straight on to the camera you will likely look bigger

As I said above, standing straight on as many people do, will make you're stomach, hips, and shoulders look wider. Models are generally a size 00 but for the rest of the population, you can make yourself look slimmer or more interesting if you aren’t standing straight on towards the camera. Turning your hips or pushing them back make you appear much smaller in a photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPJXA_0dCpnZvr00
Unsplash: Christopher Campbell, Ike louie Natividad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNzbc_0dCpnZvr00
Unsplash: Christopher Campbell, Ike louie Natividad

Whatever is closest to the camera will look the biggest

The model’s eyes look huge and her body looks tiny. We have seen this with everyone’s Facebook selfie. The trend is making your eyes and face look beautiful and huge and the rest of your body look tiny in comparison. this is why you will hear things like “She doesn’t look like that in real life.” The camera and photo are literally creating an optical illusion. Really analyze this photo and think about the proportions of her head to her legs in this photo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECyVd_0dCpnZvr00
unsplash: Genessa Panainte
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01r7kB_0dCpnZvr00
unsplash: Michael McAuliffe, Pexels: Gustavo Almeida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDBX0_0dCpnZvr00
unsplash: Michael McAuliffe, Pexels: Gustavo Almeida

These photos with the feet also illustrate that whatever is closest to the camera looks the biggest. You will hear models say, “My arm looks fat.” If the model and photographer took the photo from the side and the arm was right next to the lens of the camera, the arm will look huge. If you want something to look bigger, like eyes or lips, jut that body part closer to the camera. If you want something to look smaller like your waist, turn or push it away from the lens. Also, know that your body part might not be that “big” or “fat.” It just looks that way in the photo. For example the photo above and to the left? Her foot is larger than her entire body. We know that’s the angle and I think we forget that when we see a photo of ourselves that we think makes our butt, thighs, or hips look huge. It’s usually just the camera angle.

Create Shape!

Both of these models are using triangles in these poses. The woman in red is using her triangle arm to frame her face. This helps your eye follow lines and makes a pose more interesting to look at. Photography is an art, modeling is too, to a degree. Creating a shape brings lines and optical beauty into a photo. It’s the wow factor of a photograph. The models are using repeating triangles and shape which is pleasing to the eye!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EcgP_0dCpnZvr00
Pexels: Kourosh Qaffari, Hywel Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGD9k_0dCpnZvr00
Pexels: Kourosh Qaffari, Hywel Jones

I want all models to know. You’re beautiful. I have taken so many photos of women over the years. We all get insecure. We all hide things. Some models don’t smile with teeth. Or hide their arms in photos. We are all insecure about something. The key piece is to remember that the camera angle changes how a photo looks. A good photographer and a good pose can make you look as beautiful as you are. A bad pose or a bad photographer? Well, the camera lies. You might feel like something looks big, but I think it’s important to remember it’s just the angle. Scale and proportions are everything. Anyone standing in front of my camera is a beautiful model in my eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UqVL_0dCpnZvr00
Pexels:Leah Kelley

