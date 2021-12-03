Opinion: Teenage girl things I won't miss in my twenties

Pexels:Matheus Bertelli

I recently hit my 25th birthday. It means that, according to science, I am no longer an adolescent! I am finally an adult. I have noticed a few things that have changed in my life. I am just happy I finally escaped that awkward experimentation of teenagedom.

Buying Pants Too Small

I still do this, but I think I am growing out of it. Literally, and figuratively… I used to think if I bought pants in a small size, I would be motivated to lose weight. I vow to embrace my butt and my size and find clothing that makes me comfortable!

Pexels: Anna Shvets

Having A “Best Friend”

I love those “best friends” necklaces that are a heart split in two, and one of them says “best,” and the other one says “friend.” But really, I don’t think one friend can complete me. I have my oldest friends, my friends who understand my anxious side, my friends who understand my impulsive nature, and friends who are good for long walks. Having a friend is the best, and I don’t need to label it or create a hierarchy as an adult.

Texting In Front Of Grandma

I could not put my phone down as a teenager. “One sec, grandma!” I would say as I texted “Lol” or “Hey.” I wish I could have some of that time back so that my grandparents could know that I cared then and now. But my brain was taken over by a flashy and new device that my teenage brain couldn’t resist. I know now when to set my phone down and spend quality time with grandma.

Pexels:Andrea Piacquadio

Fooling Around With My Friend’s Boyfriends

I was always worried that people would think my boyfriend or taste in men was creepy or weird. In high school, I avoided that by dating guys my friends had already deemed “attractive” or “datable.” Which meant I stole a lot of my friend’s boyfriends. Now? I like who I like, and I am keeping my hands off of other women’s men.

Cutting My Own Hair

I once took a pair of scissors to my hair that went halfway down my back and gave myself a bob. I cut my own bangs. I took a shaving razor to sections of my hair so I could look “scene.” So many times when I went in for a professional to cut my hair, they would say, “did you cut your own hair?” Apparently, hairdressers go to school for like years to learn how to do that stuff… It took me a few home hair cuts for me to gain that respect of a professional cut.

Pexels: cottonbro

Texting F*ck Boys

I once went out with a guy with a tongue ring and a half-done back piece. We used to fool around in the sauna at the gym near my house. He was often mad that I wouldn’t let him go beneath my swimsuit. He would usually only talk to me if we both happened to be at the pool together. As an adult? I only give men attention who give attention back to me.

Leaving My Room A Mess

I used to have mountains of clothes piled in my room. Clothes, books, backpacks. My room was usually, er always, a mess. I now have a little more respect for my space and my partner to let our house get that bad!

Pexels:Andrea Piacquadio

Fighting With My Mom

The adolescent brain actually isn’t developed until 25. I am so glad my parents and grandparents survived until I was 25. Now I ask them how their days and lives are. I am aware of other people and made it through the “all about my stage.” I don’t blame myself for my old behavior. It’s part of being a teenager. But I am glad I outgrew fighting with my mom, disrespecting adults, and thinking I knew it all.

Ignoring Advice

I don’t know anything, really. I think about all the information there is out there, and I only have a small portion of that information. I ask for advice on my resumes, my choices, and my life. Now I get responses like, “I don’t think there is a right answer here…” When did my decisions go from “How do I sneak out of the house in this mini-skirt?” to “Am I making the right career choice?” I wish someone could TELL me what to do now!

Pexels:Pixabay

Thinking That My Emotions Are Permanent

I remember feeling so happy, sad, moody, embarrassed, and angry as a teen. My emotions felt like they were never going to end. That I would always feel this way, that how I was feeling was how it really was. But now I know that my anger, my sadness, my joy… it will pass. I know that my thoughts and emotions aren’t always accurate. I know that I will get through this day as I have gotten through all the previous days.