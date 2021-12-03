Opinion: In-Home Toxins To Know About

Everyday products that can contain lead and cancer-causing compounds

Pexels:Davide Baraldi

*None of these product links are sponsored, just personal suggestions for alternatives!

They say ignorance is bliss, but it’s also deadly. We wonder about these high rates of cancer, while corporations lie to us about what is causing our sicknesses, as I will go into in this article. There are a few key products to be especially mindful of. They are pans, mugs, clothing, makeup, body products, and furniture. You know, just a few of the items we use in our homes. It’s important to stay educated on the risks of our home products, and keep ourselves safe where we can, for our health and longevity!

Candles Can Be Toxic

Most candles are made from paraffin wax. What does that mean? Paraffin is a petroleum product, a byproduct of gasoline. It can also release a chemical called Toluene. This can cause a range of harm to the body over time and show a range of health impacts. Formaldehyde is another organic compound that is found in candles and can be hazardous to health. There is a range of evidence about how harmful these chemicals in the candles are to our health. But one way to keep yourself safer is to look for candles made entirely from Beeswax, and avoid candles made before 2003 , some candles made before this time were found to contain lead.

Pexels: Pixabay

“Fragrance”

Go find two bottles of something in your house. Lotion, shampoo, or deodorant. I guarantee you will find the word, “Fragrance” listed somewhere on that product. “Fragrance,” is a loophole word. Basically, companies can avoid listing certain additives in their product if it falls under the category of “smell.” This means our clothing, shower products, and daily items are not being completely transparent about what is actually in them.

Pexels:Moose Photos

Fire Retardants

I recently bought a new organizer from Target. On the box, it contained a warning label that only the state of California requires. It said something like, “Warning! This product contains a substance known to cause cancer.” I immediately regretted my purchase and instantly assembled the piece outside, so it could air out. I had lost the receipt and couldn’t return it. If California hadn’t required this label, I never would have known.

Fire retardants are something the world has known for a while that doesn’t actually significantly reduce fire risk. We also know that fire retardants cause cancer . Why haven’t we changed this? People have tried. But the ACC has fought this legislation as they would lose business if they couldn’t pump our mattresses, couches, and dressers full of this stuff. We need to be educated consumers and demand better! There is some chemical-free furniture , but it also helps to require labeling and educate each other about these risks.

Pexels: Mike

Teflon: It Kills Pet Birds

Teflon is in everything from our pots, to our cups, and microwave products to name a few. When Teflon gets too hot it is toxic. The problem? It is hard for American’s to know when our Teflon pans are too hot! There is a temperature where they can reach toxic levels and admit gas into the air. We may not feel immediate effects but these gases have been known to kill pet birds that have been exposed to them.

If the exposure to these toxins doesn’t bother you, I still believe the company and its products should be boycotted. Dupont(owner of Teflon) has done some horrible things including lying to consumers about the toxicity , putting a chemical into our world that cannot be broken down over time, poisoned towns , and deformed babies . Whether it's a liberal policy that bans the use of Teflon and holds Dupont accountable or a Libertarian value of voting with your dollar, spread the word, Teflon and Dupont, suck! Buy these pans instead!

Pexels:Daria Obymaha

Mugs, Makeup, and Clothing

Claire’s makeup has been found to contain lead and asbestos . Counterfeit makeup can contain any number of toxins too. Cheap makeup can cause a range of problems to our body! These are things we are putting near our mouths, eyes, and directly on our skin. Clothing has also been found to have a variety of added toxins, and don’t overlook the risks of cheap mugs either. Spoiler Alert: A harmless-looking mug can contain lead. Knowing where your products come from and what they are made of is so important.

Pexels:cottonbro

The great thing is many of these “toxins” can be broken down into a few categories like BPA, Lead, Formaldehyde, and the chemicals that makeup Flame Retardants. It’s important we educate ourselves on these risks to daily toxins. We need to hold companies like ACC and Dupont accountable. We need to put forth legislation, require labels, and vote with our dollars. In the meantime though, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe by buying products free from toxins and prevent illness.