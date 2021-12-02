Opinion: What to know about joining a TFP Photography Club

Pexels Element5 Digital

You can get models or photographs for free! TFP stands for Trade for Photos. This means that a model shoots with a photographer for free, and the photographer also shoots the model, free of charge. You can gain experience from these clubs. I went from a mediocre amateur photographer to experienced in about a year. The models and photographers help each other grow. Photography can still be male-dominated. Some of the better wedding and portrait photographers are female. But I found that for these free portrait shoots I was often, if not the only, female photographer. It’s a great way to eventually end up getting paid shoots. I often posted the “free” shoots I had done on Facebook and was able to network and get my name out. It looked like I was doing all paid shoots, even though the models were free!

Pexels Gustavo Fring

5.Sometimes a photographer is shooting for free because they suck. I was new to photography and was trying to grow my craft. Many of the photographers were new. Some of them had been around for a while and were not new at all. These photographers were not getting hired for a reason. Some of them were creepy, difficult, or just plain bad.

6. Good portrait photography is about making the model comfortable. The biggest takeaway from these shoots was how to make a model feel relaxed. Working with a model takes personable skills, like the ability to make them laugh. There's more to a photoshoot than just holding a camera.

7. A good model can make you, or you can make a good model. When I was first starting out some of the models helped my shots. They knew how to pose and how to work the lighting and the angles. When I got better, I could help a new model pose. Or I could position myself and my lens to capture what I wanted to capture.

Pexels R._F. Studios

8. Free Shoots don’t teach you how to work with money. I have heard many a times of clients trying to jip or manipulate their way into free photography. Photographers have to learn pricing, payment, and the finances of photography. This is something that TFP does not teach.

9. You will probably not get into professional modeling from a TFP shoot. Real models are usually young between the ages of 12–16 years old. You have aged out of modeling as soon as you hit 23. Models also work under a contract or an agency. Usually, the agency pays for the model to get professional photos. Rarely does an older model gets picked up from part-time work. Many of the models I used to work within the club thought they might “make it” by doing this. Modeling for free is a great way to get a gorgeous photo for your Facebook, or work as an influencer on Instagram. It is not a great way for models to get into the real modeling industry.

10. TFP clubs are easy to start and can help you form an artistic community! I would do my club much differently if I had it to do over again. I would probably run a female-only, invite-only club. But that’s just me. I originally found a Facebook group about photography and just started posting in it about photography meetups. In the end, I made a great creative community for myself!