Opinion: Male Photographers Suck Sometimes

Misogyny and photography

I was a bright-eyed recent college grad who had just move to the big city. I found myself blindly attending a photoshoot. I showed up with my camera, knee-high boots, and a nervous smile. The first thing someone said to me when I stepped out of my car was, “Sweetie I think you missed the hair and makeup, the other models are on their way.”

I didn’t want to model. I had modeled. I wanted to shoot. After a few comments, the men backed off and let me shoot. Which was a relief, and I was also pissed. Why couldn’t I control the narrative for these young teen models that had shown up to shoot? Wouldn’t I be making them more comfortable than these middle-aged men?

I liked being a female presence. We needed at least one female photographer for the group dynamic. I know my presence broke up the guy talk, the comments, the leering. I didn’t put up with it. I eventually started my own photography club with some of the same actors.

My first few months of running the group were awful. They didn’t get better either. The men coming to shoot free models were sometimes well into their sixties. They would ask the models to pull down the straps of their dresses or give a “seductive look”, some photographers brought weird provocative dresses they had kept in the trunk of their car. It was honestly insane for me to watch these young girls show up to model. What’s worse is that I was the female face that said, “This is a safe place for you, because a woman is here.” But I didn’t know any of the men, and it felt like I was facilitating all of it. Sometimes, the girls didn’t even get photos back. They are just out there on some dude’s laptop.

What got even weirder is some of the women really liked the attention. Women who were aging out of modeling. Or would never actually make it in the industry likely due to weight or a fatal flaw. The weird part was so many of the models were caught up in the fantasy that they were making it big. That the attention and the photographers pouring over them proved they were one shot away from stardom. One of the older models coveted secrets and would also get ragingly jealous if photographers were infatuated with another model. She had four kids, a boob job, and her ‘career’ was modeling.

I had wanted to photograph people. All kinds of people and get better at it. I wanted to photograph old people, unique people, and men. One of the girls who came to shoot did not fit into conventional beauty at all. Some of the male photographers would rudely brush her off or refuse to shoot with her. It was just a messy young white girl beauty contest. We even had some girls join in on a club meeting once and we weren’t even sure they were 18. They said they were, but how did I know?

I couldn’t handle it anymore. It felt like I was just feeding into some crazy toxicity. I wanted to reverse the narrative and representation of women. I wanted to photograph periods, fat, or crooked smiles. Instead, I was just shooting the same population that appeared in fashion magazines.

I ended up canceling my club. If I had it to do over again, I would probably do a women-only photography club. I would allow male models. But I wouldn’t allow for a bunch of skeevy men to take photos of young girls. I would also work to find new representation and change the culture around photography.

The entire experience taught me a lot about models, photography, and was a glimpse at the demographics of who want to fit what role. The mindset needs to shift: a model is anyone in front of a camera, a photographer is the person behind it.