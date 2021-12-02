Opinion: Ladies Stop Being Insecure About Photos of Other Pretty Girls

What Shooting Models Over the Years has Taught Me

Pexels Gabb Tapic

I started shooting models in my early twenties. I had started taking photos and working on my photography seriously after college. I created a community of photographers and models. We met once a week on Sundays. I learned a lot, mostly about models, photography, and advertising. Here are some of my takeaways from the visual world:

Photos Suck You In

Photos get you to crave things. Food. Sex. Love. Family. Happiness. The good ones are trying to tell you something. Humans are visual creatures. Images tell us a story and we read between the lines. Our brain lights up with clues and fills in a story.

Smile+Bikini+Tan+Sunglasses=Happy babe at the beach! Even though this photo could have been shot in January behind someone’s garage.

Pexels Dalila Dalprat

There's a Reason it sells to your Brain, part of it is the Photo Layout

Photos are visually appealing. But they are also composed for your brain to like it. Rule of thirds, symmetry, are all things that get your brain relaxed and pulled into an image. These are also things that get our minds at ease. A good photographer knows this and uses it to their advantage.

Pexels Kaboompics.com

Models Aren’t Always Easy to Work With

Models are difficult. “You can’t post that my arm looks fat” or “ My pores look huge!” Amateur and professional models alike, we want to be captured in the ways we imagine ourselves.

No one is posting the stuff where a stomach is hanging over, or an arm looks huge, or there is a giant pimple on someone’s forehead, remember that.

Pexels Ali Pazani

Models Can Look like Anything They Usually Aren’t

I can’t tell you how many models have a loud potty mouth, are rude, completely self-absorbed, have pushed women over for a shot, chain smoke, encourage women to do insane beauty things, and are just all around not what they seem. One model was making money on Instagram as a beautiful face. We had been hanging out. She was going to see her ‘sugar daddy’. I told her she could crash with me before her flight. I asked her how she was paying for all her luxury travel I had seen on Instagram, she said people had been nice enough to buy her things along the way. I ordered a drink and a sandwich and she ate half my sandwich and drank half my beer. Not cool. We all have flaws. There are beautiful models and smart models. There are smart people who are also beautiful. But I found we often convince ourselves that there's more than that, the beautiful people are also everything a photo is telling us, and that’s not true.

Put a model in glasses, or the courtroom, or in front of a Mac and they look beautiful, intelligent, rich, all things they may not be and often aren’t in real life.

Pexels Valeria Boltneva

Over the years, I have enjoyed shooting portraits. Sometimes, I ask myself why I do it. I ended up shutting down my photography club. I felt like I was there to make young white young girls feel beautiful. We all deserve to feel beautiful, but my content wasn’t creating a new representation. It was recycling the script.

I want to be very careful not to slut-shame, or call models stupid here. Some humans got the whole package of beauty and brains. What I do want to convey is how much our brains infer a reality and fill in a whole persona based on one single image. I can’t tell you how many times I have been shooting a model in the freezing cold and they are begging me to take the shot. Later, it looks like a luxurious, comfortable, happy person. There’s no way to know when a photo is telling a lie.

If you feel insecure it might be time to nix social media, magazine reading, T.V. consumption, and get out in the world and see real human faces with wrinkles, zits, and moles. Human love, connection, and compassion is the real beauty after all.