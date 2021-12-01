Opinion: Free Personal Finance Courses That Helped Me Save $24k

Some of my favorite Videos from 2Cents that will inspire financial change!

Pexels Robert Bogdan

I went from living paycheck to paycheck to maxing out a Roth IRA and saving $24,000 towards paying for my Master's degree.

I talk more about how I changed my money habits here . But what also helped was the money education I got for free.

How?

I started watching 2 Cents, and below are my 5 favorite videos by them to help you change your money ways:

You should probably never, ever buy a new car off the lot on credit.

In this video, the pair discuss problems with new car purchases! Cars are so expensive, and the second a new car is driven off the lot, it has started deprecating. You should buy your cars upfront, in full.

Eating Out is Costing you Thousands a Year

If you eat out a lot, you need to see this clip. Eating out even just once a week can make thousands of dollars of a difference in your yearly budget!

If You Can Retire in your Thirties, You can Probably also Penny Pinch

After watching this clip, I realized I did want to work as hard as I needed to retire in my 30s. But I did want to adopt the saving techniques. Even just lessening financial strain for the second half of your life is a goal worth striving for!

How to Avoid Money Mistakes!

This video talks about some of the common mistakes and how our emotions are tied to our financial choices. We often don’t think through some of our more impulsive purchasing choices…

The Importance of an Emergency Fun

Okay, I don’t have one of these. It’s called my credit card or my parents. But after I pay off my Master's program, it’s my next financial goal! An emergency fund is one of the first recommended goals for those looking to work on their finances.

My Top Takeaway Money Tips:

You should be stashing as much money as you can towards education or retirement in your twenties as soon as you can.

An emergency fund is also the first savings goal you should reach. You may only need $3–$5,000. This is the difference between moving home with mom and dad or accruing high-interest credit card debt

Money is emotional for all of us. But there are ways to be smart and savvy with it.

Money education is an intellectual investment that is worth learning about!