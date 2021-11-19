Opinion: Short Analysis of Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo

Photo By Author

I chose to write this article because of my experience with Mormons. I grew up with Mormons. I was best friends with Mormons. I went to their dances, their churches, and their homes. As I grew older, I wanted to have conversations about this religion. I found so much disconnect between my information and theirs. It turns out Mormons are opposed to reading “anti-Mormon” literature. They will only read church-sanctioned articles. So here it is. The disconnects, problems, and concerns about Plural Marriage, directly from the LDS church’s website, the church’s article on the topic. I respond to this. This is my abbreviated version. You can read my uber long reply here!

The Kirtland and Nauvoo essay is a practically famous article for the church’s recognition and discussion about plural marriage in the faith’s early years. The church highlights the stipulations they had on the practice of plural marriage. Let’s be clear people, not just any self-proclaimed Prophet white boy could practice plural marriage. The Church says that only Joseph Smith and “close associates” were originally allowed to practice Plural Marriage.¹ Additionally, the church admits they do not have all the details about the history of Plural Marriage.² The church is public about the limited knowledge they have in the area of plural marriage. They also highlight for the reader that only Joseph Smith and his close associates(buddies, pals) are the only ones who know of the plural marriages and can practice(be the lucky few men) to practice plural marriage. Later, as a large and overarching disclaimer, the church goes onto say in this article that Joseph likely misunderstood aspects of God’s plural marriage commandment.²⁰

It is of course important to note that plural marriage was illegal at the time. But Joseph Smith and early leaders engaged themselves in the practice. The church states Joseph Smith was engaging in an illegal practice.³ The original plural marriages were kept from the public.¹⁰ Leaders and members issued statements denying the truth that plural marriage was still being practiced within the religion.¹¹ The church leaders lied and kept the marriages a secret to followers and to the public.

Families can be sealed together after death.⁷ Marriage performed by the priesthood meant marriage continued into eternity.⁸ This is important to note because it extended this idea of marriage. The church says that men can have multiple wives in the afterlife and that marriages last for eternity.⁶ This still applies of course to Joseph Smith today, who is on his own planet with his 34+ wives. The marriages continue on, and even today wives may have to deal with plural marriage in the afterlife if they marry a partner whose previous spouse has passed away. The church permits men to be sealed to other women if their wife dies. These are eternal sealings.²⁶ Joseph was sealed to women who were already married.¹⁴This contradicts the idea that marriages were all about making more babies for the Lord. Joseph also married women who were already married. Joseph married women who were already married, even against a husband’s wishes.¹⁵Joseph was known for having angels visit him, especially when he wasn’t following God’s law of plural marriage. The second angel who visits him surrounding plural marriage is an angel who visits Joseph insisting he stops marrying other husbands' women. Joseph continues to marry single and married women.¹⁶ It is odd that Joseph had such a penchant for marrying other men’s wives and then continuing to do so, even when an angel threatens this behavior.

The church article tries to use the floweriest language when they are talking about this portion. But it is important to be sensitive to the fact they try and gracefully put the fact that a 37-year-old wanted to marry a 14-year-old girl. The article states that plural marriage was about raising up His seed onto God.²⁵ Yet, Joseph married a 56-year-old woman, past childbearing age. Joseph married a fourteen-year-old girl.¹³ Joseph’s 14-year-old bride quoted about the marriage said that “every feeling of my soul revolted against it.”²⁴The church also confirms for the reader that they do believe that Joseph Smith did have sexual relations in these marriages.¹² It was so disturbing to hear about the hesitance a young teenager has about marrying a middle-aged man. Of course, he can always tell her his life is threatened if he does not wed her. Which he does, the church states an angel threatened Joseph Smith’s life if he did not practice plural marriage.⁴ And I thought I had heard all the lines from guys during high school…turns out even when men have 15 years on the middle schooler they want to seduce, the lines still don’t get that much better.

The idea of plural marriage was not accepted by communities in the United States at the time. It does not surprise me that people outside of the religion were concerned about a man with about three dozen wives, including teenagers, who wanted to preach about marriage and the sanctity of the family. If he saw each of his wives and children every day, he still wouldn’t even get a full day out of the month to be with each of them. Women risked their reputations in their community by marrying Joseph. She “gave her life” and her honor to be with him.¹⁷One of Joseph Smith's wives said marrying Joseph was one of the severest trials of her life.²³ He asked so much of each of these women. Yet, he wasn’t even able to make at least one of his marriages last for even more than a few years. The church admits Joseph Smith married Fanny Alger, only to separate a few years later.⁵

Emma, the first wife has her own story with plural marriage. It is important to note that the marriage started off with Emma’s parents disapproving of Joseph. Emma and Joseph eloped, against Emma’s parent's wishes.⁹ Shortly into the marriage, Joseph marries Fanny Alger. This is the marriage that splits up soon after. Emma did not always approve of Joseph Smith’s wives. Emma was kept in the dark about many of her husbands marriages.¹⁸ Joseph was in plural marriage, knowing it made Emma sad. Joseph claimed that a revelation from God was sent to him that Emma would have to accept the marriages.¹⁹At first the husband had to have the wife’s consent for plural marriage. Later the Lord declared to Joseph that he did not have to have his wife’s consent and could proceed with the marriage anyway.²¹ Because of the Lord’s decree, Joseph could marry other women without Emma’s consent.²² Joseph and Emma stay together, despite the lies, and heartbreak that Emma faces.

Joseph Smith did not execute plural marriage according to God’s plan. The church lied to its members and to the public about the fact that they were practicing plural marriage. Many of the women felt conflicted about marrying Joseph. His first wife was lied to and later her consent was not acquired, for marriages that Joseph went through with, despite his wife’s disapproval. I just want to wrap this paragraph up by saying that we must never forget that Joesph Smith, the Lord’s Prophet and God’s mouthpiece, and the founder of God’s one true church, married a 14-year-old girl.

All Quotes Taken from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints article, “Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo”

https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/topics/plural-marriage-in-kirtland-and-nauvoo?lang=eng