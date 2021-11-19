Opinion: Things to Try to Finally Quit a Bad Habit

Sadie Lee

Tools and Tactics for Forming new Habits and Sticking to Them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALhJV_0d2B61pj00
Photo By Author

Don’t Forget the Classics:

It takes 21 days(or something like that): It is important to remember that habits are often ingrained shortcuts the brain has invented to avoid further work. For example, if before bed your brain is accustomed to brushing your teeth, you will feel motivated to do this. Your brain didn’t have to wonder or think about when it was going to try and fit in teeth brushing, it was an automatic pattern. Eating a bowl of ice cream before bed, morning workouts, and heating up microwave dinners are all examples of low-effort things that our brain selects because it means less thought and less work! Your brain’s mantra? Take the neuronal path most traveled and useless calories and effort so that the resources can be used for other things!

Just don’t do it: I have been biting my nails so many times and someone has come up and physically removed my hand from my mouth. There is often just a simple, “Just stop doing that”. It’s simple and true. Do you recognize a bad habit in your life? Just stop. Quit smoking. Quit nail-biting. Just knock it off.

Ask Yourself Why you want to Quit a Habit or Start a New One:

Why are you changing this habit? How many times do we start, or quit, something for superficial reasons? Minimalism- because it’s “in”. A diet-because we want to look a little slimmer. A new workout routine- because your neighbor upped her fitness game. Are these really important changes we want to commit ourselves to? Or are they fleeting remnants of a daydream we act on temporarily?

Get to the Emotional Roots of a Habit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B22O8_0d2B61pj00
Photo By Author

What strength is hidden in this habit? Through pursuing my master’s degree in social work I was introduced to the idea of seeing behaviors as adaptive strengths. Do I bite my nails because it helps me to self-soothe? Am I a “neat freak” but it helps me to have order? Does my messy house point to some of the other things I value? Sometimes I think we magnify traits we want to constantly improve on, but our habits adapted themselves into our environments and our lives. They are a part of who we are, and they are part of the behaviors that make other people love us! How can you reform some of the habit and hold onto some of the lessons or strengths from it?

What fears, anxieties or trauma does this habit help to avoid? I bite my nails. Some compulsively clean. Others like to shop. Maybe it’s drinking. Or binge-watching TV with pints of ice cream. You are not living in the real world if you are not a human with emotions. Much of what we try and do is deflect, distract, or avoid how we are feeling. Does nail-biting, shopping, and drinking help to veil some of our daily pain? How can we address that pain and move away from camouflaging it through habits?

How did this habit begin? Instead of trauma-informed care, maybe it's a trauma-informed habit! I have been biting my nails for as long as I can remember. I have not been compulsively cleaning for as long as I can remember. The cleaning started because I was upset about how many fights my partner and I were getting in about my “messes”. I somehow felt I could avoid the yelling and the tension if I just kept everything spotless. Now, I may not see my “super clean house” as a habit I need to change, but if it was born out of emotional wounds, is it really a healthy positive change or a response to an underlying relationship fear? Should I really separate and simplify my habits into a dichotomy of “good” and “bad”, when they are birthed out of fear and the search for solace? Is an unhappy “clean” house better than a “messy” happy one? It is important to not criticize ourselves through our habits and not define our triumphs and successes by them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEjx8_0d2B61pj00
Photo By Author

Try Some Innovative Tactics:

Ask yourself about when you decided to change your habit: As I mentioned above we have neuronal pathways. Your brain cannot change a bunch of habits all at once, work full time, and have a full busy life. Why? Because our brains were designed to create shortcuts. Imagine if you had to think critically about every daily thing! “Raise lips to smile,” then “check the distance between people and verify it is socially appropriate,” or “read and infer the meaning of this Stop Sign”. It is more efficient for your brain and for you for shortcuts to exist. Changing a habit will actually take some mental effort and feel uncomfortable at first. You are asking your brain to do more work than it had to do the day before. Are you changing the habit in the midst of finals at school? A huge work project? Sometimes it helps to overturn habits in new environments like a new house, job, or season. Other times, it is beneficial to change truly rooted habits at a time with less life stress. Remember, changing a habit takes extra brain work at first!

Educate yourself on the horrors of your habit. If your habit is truly harmful there are articles that you can read about it. I personally recommend “marinating” the idea of change, first. The longer you can sit in educating yourself and contemplating change, the less likely you are to impulsively try and implement change, and later fail falling back into old patterns. Shopping addiction- click here. Nail-biting- read this. Sugar cravings- watch here. It is important we align our values and our habits. Often, the more educated we become on the predicate environment for behavior, the faster we can change. The first step is not only awareness of behavior, but also analyzing the environment that created the behavior. Are you not doing yoga: Is your floor nice and clean? Is your TV set up to quickly show your Yoga tutorial? Are the mats right next to the television? What behaviors have we encouraged in our house through convenience, and what habits have you made harder?

Maybe your “Habit” is a symptom of an undiagnosed mental health disorder. Compulsively cleaning? Compulsively shopping? Compulsively avoiding? Compulsively hoarding? Maybe it’s OCD. Do you procrastinate? Are you “lazy”? Do you feel unfocused? Maybe it’s ADHD. Do you bite your nails? Avoid parties? Recycle obsessively for the environment? Maybe it’s Anxiety. Of course, I can’t diagnose you. But if you have never been to therapy, after a few months you may find out that your string of “habits” and “behaviors” were all indications of a mental health disorder. It can be helpful to clarify this because a “habit” overhaul won’t solve the underlying issue.

I am no longer a slob, I don’t procrastinate school work anymore, I workout daily now, and I continue to refine and cultivate even better days and habits. But, I still bite my nails, and I am okay with that. I have made progress in the larger areas of my life. From slob to clean. From procrastinating to chunking work. From couch girl to fitness. Through the road of habits, we can’t forget that these behaviors allowed us to cope/adapt to our environment, that these habits may have given us our strengths, and that we should only strive to see habits not as “good and bad,” but as actions in our days we have the power to control!

how to stop biting my nailshow to work out morehabits

Published by

Passionate social worker, soon-to-be professional therapist. I enjoy current events, leftist views, anti-racism work, feminism, and fun!

162 followers

