Opinion: I Finally Made Workouts a Habit

It only took doing three things I hadn’t thought of before…

Photo By Author

Not only did I stop working out alone this year, but I also started working out in the mornings, and I employed a new tactic. To start being consistent with workouts it helps to do these three things.

1. Work Out in the Mornings

This one is very true. It is important to do this. If you are reading this article, it’s probably because you haven’t found a way to make workouts a habit or routine. The biggest keys to this are allowing a day to slip away from you. Chances are if you can’t fit workouts into the day, you are probably busy. Before you let things cloud your day or overhaul your evenings if you workout in the morning when you have the most energy reserves you are more likely to make it happen. If mornings are too hard for you to “rise and shine” it may be because you aren’t getting enough good quality sleep.

2. Workout With a Buddy

Workout with a buddy. But not just any buddy. Work out with a friend who is just as motivated as you are to get fit. Or workout with a friend who you can encourage, this can help you feel better about being active, and coming up with encouraging words for others, may help encourage you! It may also help to work out with your bossy friend who never takes “no” for an answer. Or a very, very close neighbor! Try to avoid driving too far to work out with your buddy, avoid pairing with a flakey friend, and be ready to work out every day for at least a few weeks to help establish a routine!

3. Try Medications or Therapy

I used to think if I could just work out consistently then I would feel happier and more motivated to workout. The absolute best thing for my workouts has been treating my underlying mental health challenges. It wasn’t until I found the right medication from my psychiatrist and started taking medication consistently that I was well enough to work out every morning. If you find yourself reading these self-help workout articles, trying so very hard, and still feeling off, it might be helpful to go and talk to someone. When the brain is in alignment the body can perform. If physical health is impossible to reach, try working on your mental health first. We often get the message that if you have exhausted all other forms of treatments you can try drugs, sometimes we need drugs for the extra boost to wellness!