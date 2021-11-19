Opinion: In Depth Analysis of : Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo

Explaining the flawed practice of Plural Marriage, using only a “Church Safe” Article.

Many Mormons, or “LDS,” shy away from the topics of Joseph Smith’s plural marriages. If you try and direct them to any historical information on Joseph’s Smith’s wives, they will tell you that the information came from

“anti-mormon sources”. Here, I provide you with my own responses to a document straight from the Church of Jesus Christ’s Website. Their full article can be viewed here:

“After receiving a revelation commanding him to practice plural marriage, Joseph Smith married multiple wives and introduced the practice to close associates”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the Latter Day Saint’s Church is talking about how the practice of plural marriage was only a practice that God had told Joseph Smith to practice. Joseph Smith allowed himself to practice this and close associates.

Why did Joseph Smith only talk about the need for plural marriage with his close associates, if the larger goal was to bring upon the Lord’s seed? Why weren’t all faithful members made aware about how to help grow the Latter Day Saint population? Why only Joseph Smith and his close friends? And why weren’t women encouraged to have more than one husband to provide the money, security, and sperm-needed in order to produce successful offspring?

“Many details about the early practice of plural marriage are unknown. Plural marriage was introduced among the early Saints incrementally, and participants were asked to keep their actions confidential.”-Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the church acknowledges that there is little information known about early plural marriage. They acknowledge plural marriage was kept a secret. Other non-church sources will confirm that little is known about the marriage practices of Joseph Smith.

Why the secrecy? Were the leaders worried about how new members may respond to this practice? What does it say about this organization if only a few members were exposed to the “true” teachings, and how do we know this practice does not continue with today’s leaders?

“They did not discuss their experiences publicly or in writing until after the Latter-day Saints had moved to Utah and Church leaders had publicly acknowledged the practice. The historical record of early plural marriage is therefore thin: few records of the time provide details, and later reminiscences are not always reliable. Some ambiguity will always accompany our knowledge about this issue. Like the participants, we “see through a glass, darkly” and are asked to walk by faith.” — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the church acknowledges that secrecy was practiced within the practice of plural marriage. They say that there is unreliable and little information. They also admit there is ambiguity and uncertainty with the knowledge of plural marriage within the church.

Again, why was the acknowledgement of the practice kept a secret? What does lying by omission say about Joseph Smith’s character? If they agreed to come out about it eventually, why keep the secrecy in the first place? Why are the later reminiscences deemed unreliable, but the early ones are not? How can we claim to know much or any of this information if there is ambiguity and little knowledge of this history?

“In Joseph Smith’s time, monogamy was the only legal form of marriage in the United States.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the American founded religion, admits that the practice was illegal in the United States but the Prophet practiced it anyway.

Did God truly think that isolating the church from communities with its illegal practice would bring about more of “God’s seed” than simply converting more members due to abstaining from the plural marriage practice?

“After receiving the commandment, he taught a few associates about it, but he did not spread this teaching widely in the 1830s.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the church admits again that Joseph shared the practice with “close associates” and many married in secrecy, without followers knowing. He married his wives in secret and lied by omission to his followers.

Again why would Joseph only teach a few friends about this teaching? Keep it a secret for so long, only to then spread the practice widely?

Consistent with this pattern, Joseph told associates that an angel appeared to him three times between 1834 and 1842 and commanded him to proceed with plural marriage when he hesitated to move forward. During the third and final appearance, the angel came with a drawn sword, threatening Joseph with destruction unless he went forward and obeyed the commandment fully. — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

In this paragraph, the church talks about how Joseph was commanded and threatened by God to partake in plural marriage.

Why would God threaten his only prophet? Conversely, why would a man defy the voice and actions of God’s?

If I heard voices and saw angels before my very eyes, I don’t think I would “hesitate” on commandments from the Lord.

“Fragmentary evidence suggests that Joseph Smith acted on the angel’s first command by marrying a plural wife, Fanny Alger, in Kirtland, Ohio, in the mid-1830s. Several Latter-day Saints who had lived in Kirtland reported decades later that Joseph Smith had married Alger, who lived and worked in the Smith household, after he had obtained her consent and that of her parents. Little is known about this marriage, and nothing is known about the conversations between Joseph and Emma regarding Alger. After the marriage with Alger ended in separation, Joseph seems to have set the subject of plural marriage aside until after the Church moved to Nauvoo, Illinois.” — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The church talks about how Joseph Smith was demanded by an angel to marry Fanny Alger. Little it known about the marriage. After the marriage to Alger, they later separate.

Why would an angel demand he marry Fanny only to have them separate later on? What does that say about God that he would demand Joseph marry a woman under the threat of death, and for God to know it would only end in divorce? As God is all knowing. Was this the voice of God who begged a union that would later end in divorce? Or the narrative twisting of a man having an affair? Occam’s Razor, anyone?

“The same revelation that taught of plural marriage was part of a larger revelation given to Joseph Smith — that marriage could last beyond death and that eternal marriage was essential to inheriting the fulness that God desires for His children. As early as 1840, Joseph Smith privately taught Apostle Parley P. Pratt that the “heavenly order” allowed Pratt and his wife to be together “for time and all eternity.” Joseph also taught that men like Pratt — who had remarried following the death of his first wife — could be married (or sealed) to their wives for eternity, under the proper conditions.”— Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

This paragraph talks about how Joseph Smith’s plural marriages last beyond death and for eternity. The men would be sealed to their wives for eternity.

If it was a marriage in the next life why did Joseph Smith get to marry 34 women and hold onto them as “eternal sealings”? Why am I am imagining an afterlife of one man, with 34 wives around him, doting on him like a King? Why does this feel sexist and objectifying to women? Could the image of multiple women in the afterlife, motivate men to stay faithful to the religion? How many women are upset and burdened by the reality they will have to share their husbands in the afterlife? What about widowed women with multiple husbands? How do male and female friendships work in the afterlife?

“The sealing of husband and wife for eternity was made possible by the restoration of priesthood keys and ordinances. On April 3, 1836, the Old Testament prophet Elijah appeared to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery in the Kirtland Temple and restored the priesthood keys necessary to perform ordinances for the living and the dead, including sealing families together. Marriages performed by priesthood authority could link loved ones to each other for eternity, on condition of righteousness; marriages performed without this authority would end at death.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, they talk about how families could be sealed together forever. Through the priesthood, Joseph Smith and others, could link families together, even if whoever they were linking together had already passed away. This would allow them to be sealed as a family.

Why couldn’t Joseph Smith refrain from sealing himself to his fourteen year old bride? What does it say that he wanted to be “sealed” to a fourteen year old? What does it say about him that he was looking at a 14 year old girl as a future wife? Why did Joseph Smith continue to marry women after the priesthood ordinances if they were only for “spiritual sealings” for the next spiritual life? Why did he marry his last wife if he could be spiritually sealed to her through the priesthood in the afterlife moving forward? Why did he also marry his last wife who was past the age where she could have children or bring upon “God’s Seed”?

“Marriage performed by priesthood authority meant that the procreation of children and perpetuation of families would continue into the eternities.” — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the church says that families can grow on for an eternity in the afterlife.

How does this narrative possibly harm women who don’t enjoy motherhood? Why does there need to be a continuation of children on into the eternities; If children can be brought forth in the afterlife? Why did Joseph need to “raise up seed unto [Him]”- source, in this life?

“By Joseph Smith’s time, many couples insisted on marrying for love, as he and Emma did when they eloped against her parents’ wishes.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Why didn’t Emma’s parents approve of the marriage to Joseph? Were they wary of his character?

“The first plural marriage in Nauvoo took place when Louisa Beaman and Joseph Smith were sealed in April 1841. Participants in these early plural marriages pledged to keep their involvement confidential, though they anticipated a time when the practice would be publicly acknowledged.” — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Again why was it kept secret? If only known that it would be shared eventually? Why were wives asked to keep a simple “spiritual ceremony” a secret?

“The rumors prompted members and leaders to issue carefully worded denials that denounced spiritual wifery and polygamy but were silent about what Joseph Smith and others saw as divinely mandated “celestial” plural marriage. The statements emphasized that the Church practiced no marital law other than monogamy while implicitly leaving open the possibility that individuals, under direction of God’s living prophet, might do so.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The church talks about the founders of the religion denied and lied about their practice of plural marriages to the general public.

Why is God’s Prophet allowed to engage in illegal activity? If Joseph’s children were to be destined spiritual prophets why weren’t they later leaders of the church with profound impacts? How might’ve the Church’s early lies to the general public, later impacted how Christians and Americans see the faith today? Was it really worth it to God, and his prophet, that Joseph could practice plural marriage? Why only Joseph? Were the small number of children that Joseph had under plural marriage, really worth the decades of scrutiny the religion faced from the American public? Doesn’t this history effect conversion to the faith more than any other story? Why was God’s one true church, so adamant that the prophet take several wives?

“Sealings for time and eternity included commitments and relationships during this life, generally including the possibility of sexual relations. Eternity-only sealings indicated relationships in the next life alone…Evidence indicates that Joseph Smith participated in both types of sealings.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The church discusses how some sealings were spiritual and carried on into eternity for Joseph and his wives. While stating that these marriages included sexual relations.This is an admittance from the church that there were sexual relations and that he participated in marital sealings, not simply spiritual sealings.

I believe this protects the church to be able to claim that some of Joseph Smith’s more problematic marriages could have been only “spiritual sealings.”

“Most of those sealed to Joseph Smith were between 20 and 40 years of age at the time of their sealing to him. The oldest, Fanny Young, was 56 years old. The youngest was Helen Mar Kimball, daughter of Joseph’s close friends Heber C. and Vilate Murray Kimball, who was sealed to Joseph several months before her 15th birthday. Marriage at such an age, inappropriate by today’s standards, was legal in that era, and some women married in their mid-teens. Helen Mar Kimball spoke of her sealing to Joseph as being “for eternity alone,” suggesting that the relationship did not involve sexual relations. After Joseph’s death, Helen remarried and became an articulate defender of him and of plural marriage.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The church tries to use eloquent language to hide the horror of a man in his mid thirties marrying a teenager. The church admits Joseph married a girl at 14 years old. He also married a woman past child bearing age.

It actually was not common during this era for a man in his mid-thirties to marry such a young teenager. Notice they say that it was “legal,” and that “some women married in their teens,” you will not hear them say it was “common” or an “acceptable” practice. The same “ick” factor we feel when we read that is the same one others felt at the time. It was not, and still isn’t a widely socially accepted practice. Who cares if he married her so he could be sexually active with her in this life, or just the next life. The point is he was looking at 14 year old as his wife, that he wanted to be with forever. How is that not the sexualization of a teenager? How can a man look at a child as his wife? Maybe a practice of a common man, but the prophet of God’s one true church? Why marry a 14 year old to later create so much contraversy and confusion? Why did she have to marry him at 14 if it was for eternity alone, could they not have waited until she was 16?

“Following his marriage to Louisa Beaman and before he married other single women, Joseph Smith was sealed to a number of women who were already married. Neither these women nor Joseph explained much about these sealings, though several women said they were for eternity alone. Other women left no records, making it unknown whether their sealings were for time and eternity or were for eternity alone.” -Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the church explains that yes, Joseph married women who were already married to other men.

Why would God insist his Prophet and ultimate leader marry the wives of other men? Why were these men denied marriage to their wives for eternity? Why was Joseph granted these women? Why does Joseph need/want so many wives for his eternity? How will these other faithful men spend their lives in eternity, alone? Which planet would the woman live on for eternity, her husband’s or Josephs? Why would women be permitted to have a husband here, but be sealed to someone different in the afterlife? If they were previously married and sealed, would they not already have their eternity secured? Yet again, the article from the church also admits they do not know, which sealings were for eternity and which ones were not.

“There are several possible explanations for this practice. These sealings may have provided a way to create an eternal bond or link between Joseph’s family and other families within the Church.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here the church says that sealings provide “bonds” or “links” between Joseph’s family and others.

Again, why do families need to be sealed by marriages of women? And only marriages with women and Joseph? The church says there are “several possible explanations” but they do not provide any concrete theories as to why. Why can’t Joseph seal himself to friends and leaders within the church? Why must they always consist of a weird spiritual marriage bond between Joseph and attractive women?

“Today such eternal bonds are achieved through the temple marriages of individuals who are also sealed to their own birth families, in this way linking families together. Joseph Smith’s sealings to women already married may have been an early version of linking one family to another. In Nauvoo, most if not all of the first husbands seem to have continued living in the same household with their wives during Joseph’s lifetime, and complaints about these sealings with Joseph Smith are virtually absent from the documentary record.” — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The church admits that there is at least one complaint from the husbands about sealings to Joseph.

Above the article says, “virtually absent”, when discussing a husbands complaints. This is not the same thing as saying “absent”. Why would Joseph intervene in a marriage where the husband didn’t want to lose his wife for eternity? What does it say about Joseph that he would go against another man’s wishes so he could be with their wife in eternity? Why would a husband have a complaint if the ceremony was just a simple family linking? How are friendships linked together in the afterlife? Why aren’t these lifelong friendships important?

“These sealings may also be explained by Joseph’s reluctance to enter plural marriage because of the sorrow it would bring to his wife Emma. He may have believed that sealings to married women would comply with the Lord’s command without requiring him to have normal marriage relationships. This could explain why, according to Lorenzo Snow, the angel reprimanded Joseph for having “demurred” on plural marriage even after he had entered into the practice. After this rebuke, according to this interpretation, Joseph returned primarily to sealings with single women.” — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here it talks about how another angel appears to Joseph and tells him to marry single women. Joseph continues to marry married and unmarried women.

Why would Emma feel sorrow if these were only “spiritual sealings”? Why would he return to primarily being sealed to single women as per the angel’s cry? If not for the need for him to have a “sexual” relationship following the marriage? It also says “primarily” it does not say “returned exclusively”, why would Joseph continue to marry married women and go against the commandment of the angel?

Another possibility is that, in an era when life spans were shorter than they are today, faithful women felt an urgency to be sealed by priesthood authority. Several of these women were married either to non-Mormons or former Mormons, and more than one of the women later expressed unhappiness in their present marriages. — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the church says that Joseph married the wives of Mormon men, too.

“Several” of these women does not mean: “all of these women”. Why would he marry a woman who was already married to a Mormon man? More than one of them “expressing unhappiness in a marriage” does not mean “they were all unhappy in their Earthly marriages”, why would Joseph marry a happily married woman?

“The women who united with Joseph Smith in plural marriage risked reputation and self-respect in being associated with a principle so foreign to their culture and so easily misunderstood by others. “I made a greater sacrifice than to give my life,” said Zina Huntington Jacobs, “for I never anticipated again to be looked upon as an honorable woman.” Nevertheless, she wrote, “I searched the scripture & by humble prayer to my Heavenly Father I obtained a testimony for myself.” After Joseph’s death, most of the women sealed to him moved to Utah with the Saints, remained faithful Church members, and defended both plural marriage and Joseph.” — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Why did Zina feel like she “gave her life” when it was just a spiritual ceremony? Why would this practice be so misunderstood and a reputation risked? What does that say about this practice at the time? Would it not have been possible for Mormonism to continue to prosper on principal without the birth of spiritual children? Why did only “most of the women” defend plural marriage and remain members, and not all of the women? Why wouldn’t Joseph have wed only the most faithful and fruitful if guided by God to procreate and spread his Gospel?

After Joseph’s death, Emma kept a lock of his hair in a locket she wore around her neck. -Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the church expresses that Emma must have loved her husband as they illustrate this with the reminder that she kept a locket. This passage tugs at the reader’s heart strings, right after the church admits the heavy passage that Emma would vacillate on her feelings of plural marriage.

Keeping hair does show grief and loss for a man Emma was married to. It is not a direct quote on her direct experiences and opinions of her marriage or her spiritual journey.

Emma approved, at least for a time, of four of Joseph Smith’s plural marriages in Nauvoo, and she accepted all four of those wives into her household. But Emma likely did not know about all of Joseph’s sealings. She vacillated in her view of plural marriage, at some points supporting it and at other times denouncing it.-Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Why did Emma approve only for a time? Why didn’t she know about all of the sealings? Why did her views change? Why and what did she say in denouncing plural marriage? Why does the church include information about her keeping a locket of hair, but does not expand on Emma’s feelings of plural marriage? What does it say about the respect for women in this religion if the first wife of the great Prophet was often sad and lied to during her experiences of plural marriage? Why didn’t God allow the priesthood marriage sealings to arrive sooner to seal families for an eternity if Joseph was so reluctant about plural marriage and Emma so unhappy about it?

In the summer of 1843, Joseph Smith dictated the revelation on marriage, a lengthy and complex text containing both glorious promises and stern warnings, some directed at Emma. The revelation instructed women and men that they must obey God’s law and commands in order to receive the fulness of His glory. — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Why did God choose to give Joseph revelations directed at Emma specifically? Why was God, with millions of others to care for on the planet, so concerned about one woman’s acceptance of a doctrine? Why was Emma’s acceptance of the marriages so important if she was to be sealed to him anyway for eternity, regardless of her opinions in this life? Occam’s Razor…

“Although the Lord commanded the adoption — and later the cessation — of plural marriage in the latter days, He did not give exact instructions on how to obey the commandment. Significant social and cultural changes often include misunderstandings and difficulties. Church leaders and members experienced these challenges as they heeded the command to practice plural marriage and again later as they worked to discontinue it after Church President Wilford Woodruff issued an inspired statement known as the Manifesto in 1890, which led to the end of plural marriage in the Church. Through it all, Church leaders and members sought to follow God’s will.” -Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Here, the article says God’s commandments were vague and open to interpretation. The church also says there were misunderstandings and cultural difficulties.

Why would the Lord command the adoption of plural marriage, if only to order the later cessation of plural marriage? Is God not all knowing? Why wouldn’t God be specific if he knew how it was going to be falsely interpreted? Why didn’t the Lord account for the “significant and cultural changes and misunderstandings and difficulties”? Shouldn’t God have been more specific to spare the church’s reputation? To spare the women’s reputation? Should he have not provided this commandment at another time in history? Why would God demand so much of his early followers, if for years later Mormon followers would continue to bring children into the world? If Joesph Smith was his direct mouth piece, couldn’t God have clarified things with his only living prophet who was to influence and inspire millions of Mormons?

“The revelation on marriage required that a wife give her consent before her husband could enter into plural marriage. Nevertheless, toward the end of the revelation, the Lord said that if the first wife “receive not this law” — the command to practice plural marriage — the husband would be “exempt from the law of Sarah,” presumably the requirement that the husband gain the consent of the first wife before marrying additional women.”-Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Why didn’t Emma know of all the sealings if her consent was required? Why was it needed to have Emma’s consent and then later not needed? Why was her consent needed at all if God requesting her approval slowed the process of marital sealings and harms the spiritual betterment of others in the afterlife?

“Her decision to “receive not this law” permitted him to marry additional wives without her consent.”-Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

What does it say about a God who allowed Emma to run away with a man who would eventually engage in other relationships without her consent? How could God have allowed years and years of heartbreak and sorrow to Emma? And the reality she would not be Joseph’s only wife in the afterlife? Why did Emma need to face so much emotional pain and turmoil? What does it say about God pressuring Joseph to marry others and eventually go against his own wife’s wishes in this life? What does that say about God’s importance on marital happiness in this life? Why were the number of children birthed more important than His mouthpiece’s happiness, and Emma’s? Why was it so hard for Emma to give consent over these spiritual sealings in the next life?

“Because of Joseph’s early death and Emma’s decision to remain in Nauvoo and not discuss plural marriage after the Church moved west, many aspects of their story remain known only to the two of them.”- Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

This is a further statement on the church’s lack of information surrounding the marriage between Joseph and Emma.

I want justice for Emma. I want more information. I want quotes of her experience and words. Why does the erasure of her voice in this church article feel patriarchal?

According to Helen Mar Kimball, Joseph Smith stated that “the practice of this principle would be the hardest trial the Saints would ever have to test their faith.” Though it was one of the “severest” trials of her life, she testified that it had also been “one of the greatest blessings.” Her father, Heber C. Kimball, agreed. “I never felt more sorrowful,” he said of the moment he learned of plural marriage in 1841. “I wept days. … I had a good wife. I was satisfied.”-Helen Mar Kimball’s Father, Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Every feeling of my soul revolted against it,” she wrote. Yet, after several restless nights on her knees in prayer, she found relief as her room “filled with a holy influence” akin to “brilliant sunshine.” She said, “My soul was filled with a calm sweet peace that I never knew,” and “supreme happiness took possession of my whole being.”- Helen Mar Kimball, Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Helen Mar Kimball was the young 14 year old girl.Why would Helen Mar Kimball’s father weep for days over a spiritual sealing, allowing his family to be sealed to the prophet for eternity? Why was it such a “severe” trial to her? I would like to the remind the reader that the church hypothesizes earlier in the text that, “Helen Mar Kimball spoke of her sealing to Joseph as being “for eternity alone,” suggesting that the relationship did not involve sexual relations.” Why was Helen’s father convinced to take another wife? Why was his daughter married to Joseph? If these sealings were part of a Divine plan why were so many of Joseph’s wives relatives of his faith’s small inner circle? Again, why was her soul revolting against a spiritual sealing? Why was she having several restless nights over a simple ceremony?

Difficult as it was, the introduction of plural marriage in Nauvoo did indeed “raise up seed” unto God. -Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Why does God “need seed” to be raised up? Aren’t unborn babies up in heaven with him already? Doesn’t he know their soul? Is God so arrogant that he must have his Children choose him through his one and only church with a Prophet who admittedly made mistakes under the “culture and social pressures” of the time?

Consistent with Joseph Smith’s teachings, the Church permits a man whose wife has died to be sealed to another woman when he remarries. — Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

What happens to these marriages in the afterlife? How does a planet consisted solely of a family manifest? Where are the friendships, parties, and career pursuits of the female allowed in the afterlife?

Perhaps it is odd of me to wonder how an entire gaggle of women finds pleasure in an eternity of an afterlife enduring the horrors of child birth, marital conflict, and patriarchy over and over and over again.

Perhaps it is too collectivistic of me to wonder how communities can possibly form when nuclear families exist on entire separate planets.

Perhaps it is too feminist of me to wish to hear some of Emma’s thoughts and challenges in her marriage to God’s Prophet.

Perhaps it is too theological of me to wonder how God could have made the choice to establish his one true church and demand that his first leader take 34 wives and speak to Joseph about how to handle his marital troubles. Instead of God’s first order of business being communicating to Joseph how to stop climate change, be an ally for racial equality, and encourage global compassion?

