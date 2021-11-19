Opinion: 4 Things That Help When You Have ADHD and Work From Home

Gadgets you didn’t know you needed

When I worked in an office I was ADHD restless and didn’t know it at the time. Flash forward to now when I am on medication for my ADHD and I do a lot of things for grad school and my internship at home, since then I have discovered a few must-have gadgets for me and my ADHD working from home habits.

A Hot Plate

“I can’t date you or have a hot plate in my office.” -Ross, from Friends

I actually didn’t know what a hot plate was or that it was a real thing. It was something I had only heard referenced in the show Friends. If you experience time blindness like me, I get really excited or engrossed in emails, writing, or a meeting and I forget all about my coffee/tea/hot chocolate. A hot plate means never sipping cold coffee again!

iRobo

The automatic vacuum was a gift to my life. It’s just one checkmark finished on the long lists of tasks in my day and all I had to do was turn an on a switch.

Timers

If you haven’t heard of Pomodoros I like them for ADHD. I specifically use them for things like cleaning or a dreaded task. I like to use my iPhone timer, but I also like hand timers too.

Lap Desk

I like to sit on the floor, the couch, and my bed when I work. I like to be laying or sitting. I like being able to wiggle and stretch my body. This is part of my ADHD. I won’t ever be able to force myself to sit at a home desk or afford a nice desk and chair for a while. In the meantime, the lap desk is just as flexible and mobile as I am!

I wish I could buy executive functioning but I can’t. In the meantime, these tools have helped in areas where I felt my life needed an extra boost while working from home!