Opinion: 3 Unconventional Ways I Form New Habits

A psychology major explores how to change a habit

Pexels Darina Belonogova

If you’re like me you are probably no stranger to the usual habit advice:

Change to your desired habit for 21 days and it will stick

and it will stick Think of these habits as positives

Reward yourself with something after you have completed the task

If you’re just like me, you also have a dream version of yourself. The self that is thinner, smarter, braver, or wealthier. You might visualize this person, see this person, and fantasize about who this person could be if you could just simply change a few things. I am constantly on the road to self-improvement, a road trip where some things I try to do succeed and some things fail. Most of my three pieces of advice come from experience, so here are my three unique ways to form the new you:

Pairing

Vacationing

Habit adjacent

Pairing

I recently became obsessed with this when I realized that I could run and read at the same time. Now I know what you’re picturing, me running down the street with a paperback in front of my face! But that’s not what I mean. I mean that I started downloading audiobooks and then listening to them while I ran. I will admit they were far less motivating than when I listened to hard-core rap with a fast tempo, but I was also able to take time back in my day and kill two birds with one stone. It was satisfying, to say the least.

Since then I have paired audiobooks to my time in the hot tub or drawing while I listen to a podcast, I even listen to audiobooks when I shower. There’s something to be said for devoting all our time to one thing that we can focus on. There’s also something to be said for pairing a new habit with an old treasured one. What about learning to knit while watching your favorite trash TV? How about folding laundry to your habit of trash TV every night? What if you’re trying to stop getting high and playing video games every night but instead of ceasing both cold turkey, you pair getting high with relaxing yoga or funny cartoons instead of hours of video games?

I think of pairing as adding a new habit or less exciting stimulus, with a habitual or exciting stimulus. Marrying the two might just make the perfect combination for you!

Pexels Tirachard Kumtanom

Take a Vacation

I think we have all gone on vacation and realized a new side to ourselves. Maybe we said yes to a skiing adventure, or maybe we didn’t touch a TV remote the whole time, or maybe we reconnected with our partners or our family and were able to reach a new understanding, and we thought “I am going to be different after this trip and carry this into my life.” Only to come home and slip right back into old patterns. Why do we sometimes become new people on vacation? It's our environment! Vacations force us into new patterns, habits, and places. We have to create a new normal and with that emerge new patterns, healthy and better patterns. When we go home we arrive back at the same stimulus, the old us. But we don’t have to.

I recently came back from vacation and I found myself in the same life, same patterns, and same choices. But I also was more flexible to do something new. I felt a more restless urge. I came home and read for the first time ever because that’s what I had done on vacation. If I wanted to, I could keep it up and continue to read for pleasure as I had been, and that’s exactly what I have done. Sometimes vacations are huge resets for reclaiming and refinding who you are and what you like, and we don’t always give ourselves enough room to push that “reset.” Goodbye Netflix, hello mystery romance novels.

Pexels Andrea Piacquadio

Habit Adjacent

I saved the best for last. It’s something I have been working on successfully for the last few months- the habit adjacent solution. Let me explain, for example, I started a Master’s program. I was so stressed about the quality of my papers and I knew that even with a minor in English, I am not the strongest writer.

Coincidentally though, when I started the program, I also started blogging on this platform. Medium helped me to write daily. I went from barely knowing anything to understanding a good deal about what articles will work, and which ones won’t, how to write a title, and how to keep readers reading. What I didn’t realize, was that my writing was strengthening my papers. I was blogging about social work, the same thing I am getting my Master's in. Because of this, I was actually working on how to structure writing, get a point across, and word things well. My papers were improving because I was also writing in my spare time. I never would have spent so much time practicing my paper writing, but Medium was a way I was getting paid to enjoy and practice my writing.

I didn’t have to force myself to practice writing academic papers and reward myself with ice cream after. Instead, I choose a hobby adjacent to activity incidentally and got better, a lot better, at what I wanted to be good at. I am sure this could be done with a variety of hobbies. There are so many things that are similar. If you want to learn to swim, you could get thrown into the cold deep end but it probably won’t stay a habit for long. Or you could have Mai Tai’s in the hot tub and develop positive associations with being at the pool. I for one am going to stop trying to punish my way into hobbies, and fall into them instead. Goodbye, 6 am workout, hello what works for me!

My life will continue to be a series of steps to try to improve myself. I will continue to grow, fine-tune, and expand my ideal life, goals, and dreams. For now, these three things have really worked for me and I don’t think they are talked about enough. There was a way I could gently move towards a habit, instead of forcing myself to experience yet another failure in my journey. I am one step further in being a read for pleasure, writing, athlete thanks to these tricks!