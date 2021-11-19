Opinion: 3 Unconventional Ways I Form New Habits

Sadie Lee

A psychology major explores how to change a habit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPoX5_0d28S78m00
PexelsDarina Belonogova

If you’re like me you are probably no stranger to the usual habit advice:

  • Change to your desired habit for 21 days and it will stick
  • Think of these habits as positives
  • Reward yourself with something after you have completed the task

If you’re just like me, you also have a dream version of yourself. The self that is thinner, smarter, braver, or wealthier. You might visualize this person, see this person, and fantasize about who this person could be if you could just simply change a few things. I am constantly on the road to self-improvement, a road trip where some things I try to do succeed and some things fail. Most of my three pieces of advice come from experience, so here are my three unique ways to form the new you:

  • Pairing
  • Vacationing
  • Habit adjacent

Pairing

I recently became obsessed with this when I realized that I could run and read at the same time. Now I know what you’re picturing, me running down the street with a paperback in front of my face! But that’s not what I mean. I mean that I started downloading audiobooks and then listening to them while I ran. I will admit they were far less motivating than when I listened to hard-core rap with a fast tempo, but I was also able to take time back in my day and kill two birds with one stone. It was satisfying, to say the least.

Since then I have paired audiobooks to my time in the hot tub or drawing while I listen to a podcast, I even listen to audiobooks when I shower. There’s something to be said for devoting all our time to one thing that we can focus on. There’s also something to be said for pairing a new habit with an old treasured one. What about learning to knit while watching your favorite trash TV? How about folding laundry to your habit of trash TV every night? What if you’re trying to stop getting high and playing video games every night but instead of ceasing both cold turkey, you pair getting high with relaxing yoga or funny cartoons instead of hours of video games?

I think of pairing as adding a new habit or less exciting stimulus, with a habitual or exciting stimulus. Marrying the two might just make the perfect combination for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRPlJ_0d28S78m00
PexelsTirachard Kumtanom

Take a Vacation

I think we have all gone on vacation and realized a new side to ourselves. Maybe we said yes to a skiing adventure, or maybe we didn’t touch a TV remote the whole time, or maybe we reconnected with our partners or our family and were able to reach a new understanding, and we thought “I am going to be different after this trip and carry this into my life.” Only to come home and slip right back into old patterns. Why do we sometimes become new people on vacation? It's our environment! Vacations force us into new patterns, habits, and places. We have to create a new normal and with that emerge new patterns, healthy and better patterns. When we go home we arrive back at the same stimulus, the old us. But we don’t have to.

I recently came back from vacation and I found myself in the same life, same patterns, and same choices. But I also was more flexible to do something new. I felt a more restless urge. I came home and read for the first time ever because that’s what I had done on vacation. If I wanted to, I could keep it up and continue to read for pleasure as I had been, and that’s exactly what I have done. Sometimes vacations are huge resets for reclaiming and refinding who you are and what you like, and we don’t always give ourselves enough room to push that “reset.” Goodbye Netflix, hello mystery romance novels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukIdz_0d28S78m00
PexelsAndrea Piacquadio

Habit Adjacent

I saved the best for last. It’s something I have been working on successfully for the last few months- the habit adjacent solution. Let me explain, for example, I started a Master’s program. I was so stressed about the quality of my papers and I knew that even with a minor in English, I am not the strongest writer.

Coincidentally though, when I started the program, I also started blogging on this platform. Medium helped me to write daily. I went from barely knowing anything to understanding a good deal about what articles will work, and which ones won’t, how to write a title, and how to keep readers reading. What I didn’t realize, was that my writing was strengthening my papers. I was blogging about social work, the same thing I am getting my Master's in. Because of this, I was actually working on how to structure writing, get a point across, and word things well. My papers were improving because I was also writing in my spare time. I never would have spent so much time practicing my paper writing, but Medium was a way I was getting paid to enjoy and practice my writing.

I didn’t have to force myself to practice writing academic papers and reward myself with ice cream after. Instead, I choose a hobby adjacent to activity incidentally and got better, a lot better, at what I wanted to be good at. I am sure this could be done with a variety of hobbies. There are so many things that are similar. If you want to learn to swim, you could get thrown into the cold deep end but it probably won’t stay a habit for long. Or you could have Mai Tai’s in the hot tub and develop positive associations with being at the pool. I for one am going to stop trying to punish my way into hobbies, and fall into them instead. Goodbye, 6 am workout, hello what works for me!

My life will continue to be a series of steps to try to improve myself. I will continue to grow, fine-tune, and expand my ideal life, goals, and dreams. For now, these three things have really worked for me and I don’t think they are talked about enough. There was a way I could gently move towards a habit, instead of forcing myself to experience yet another failure in my journey. I am one step further in being a read for pleasure, writing, athlete thanks to these tricks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXQum_0d28S78m00
PexelsGeorge Milton

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
habitsself improvement

Comments / 0

Published by

Passionate social worker, soon-to-be professional therapist. I enjoy current events, leftist views, anti-racism work, feminism, and fun!

162 followers

More from Sadie Lee

Why The NCAA Should Pull Funding For BYU

Civil Rights Movement: 1954–1968. 1969: Black athletes protest BYU discriminatory racial policies. 1975: Faithful black members of the LDS faith in Brazil, give their time and labor to the construction of an LDS temple, after it is built they are denied entry due to the color of their skin.

Read full story
52 comments

Opinion: I Finally Made Workouts a Habit

It only took doing three things I hadn’t thought of before…. Not only did I stop working out alone this year, but I also started working out in the mornings, and I employed a new tactic. To start being consistent with workouts it helps to do these three things.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Short Analysis of Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo

I chose to write this article because of my experience with Mormons. I grew up with Mormons. I was best friends with Mormons. I went to their dances, their churches, and their homes. As I grew older, I wanted to have conversations about this religion. I found so much disconnect between my information and theirs. It turns out Mormons are opposed to reading “anti-Mormon” literature. They will only read church-sanctioned articles. So here it is. The disconnects, problems, and concerns about Plural Marriage, directly from the LDS church’s website, the church’s article on the topic. I respond to this. This is my abbreviated version. You can read my uber long reply here!

Read full story

Opinion: Things to Try to Finally Quit a Bad Habit

Tools and Tactics for Forming new Habits and Sticking to Them. It takes 21 days(or something like that): It is important to remember that habits are often ingrained shortcuts the brain has invented to avoid further work. For example, if before bed your brain is accustomed to brushing your teeth, you will feel motivated to do this. Your brain didn’t have to wonder or think about when it was going to try and fit in teeth brushing, it was an automatic pattern. Eating a bowl of ice cream before bed, morning workouts, and heating up microwave dinners are all examples of low-effort things that our brain selects because it means less thought and less work! Your brain’s mantra? Take the neuronal path most traveled and useless calories and effort so that the resources can be used for other things!

Read full story

Opinion: How Comedians Can Apologize For Sexism in a Politically Correct World

How should comedians seek forgiveness in our feminist society?. I watched the worldwide decision a la ‘cancel culture’ choose to attack and shut downJenna Marbles. I had watched her since I was a teenager. Still, I stand by the beliefs that the content that Jenna Marbles produced that was sexist or racially insensitive did not warrant the reaction the world spewed on her.

Read full story

Opinion: Life Hack: The Mini-Vacation

Maybe the answer isn’t in all or nothing excursions. When I was a kid my entire family went on a 5-month international vacation. Don’t get me wrong I feel incredibly privileged and grateful for the experience. But surprisingly there were times when we all felt homesick, bored, or annoyed with each other. 5 months is a long time.

Read full story

Opinion: If My Therapist Didn’t Tell Me She Had ADHD I Would Have Quit a Long Time Ago

I have ADHD and OCD. There are times when I don’t think either of these things are that bad and I feel very normal. However, there are other times when I catch myself rambling and rambling. These are the times I realize my brain struggles with non-anxious linear thinking. My thoughts are like a pinball machine getting knocked around several times and hitting several areas before finally ending up shooting out.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Vaccine Questions My Doctor Answered My anxiety around flu vaccines

There was so much anxiety and news around vaccines that I just ignored it all. I find that sometimes the more I read the more anxious I get. I didn’t want to think about the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine or worry about the tiny percentage of the population who had adverse reactions, so I haven’t done any reading at all. Don’t worry, I still got my COVID-19 vaccine, both doses. However, I was far too anxious to even think about the flu vaccine and turned it down twice this year. But when my boyfriend came with me for my doctor's appointment and both he and the physicians assistant were giving me a hard time, I spurted out my anxious questions:

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: I Am Trapped in a Diagnosing TikTok Algorithm

I have ADHD, Autism, Borderline Personality Disorder, OCD, Anxiety, Schizo disorder and literally everything else. I downloaded TikTok and started following a few intellectual creators. I didn’t want to start getting dumb cat videos, silly “fails,” or misinformation. I wanted to use TikTok to learn about the world a little more. It wasn’t long before I found “neurodivergent” TikTok. And the tornado of algorithms began.

Read full story

Opinion: 4 Things That Help When You Have ADHD and Work From Home

When I worked in an office I was ADHD restless and didn’t know it at the time. Flash forward to now when I am on medication for my ADHD and I do a lot of things for grad school and my internship at home, since then I have discovered a few must-have gadgets for me and my ADHD working from home habits.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Get Better At Creating Without Constructive Criticism

And Why Criticism Has Never Worked Towards Improvement in the Creative Process. When I was in college, I took more than a handful of creative writing courses. I had always loved writing and had always wanted to be a writer. I also surrounded myself with a lot of people who wanted me to write more. People who liked my stuff and said positive things about it.

Read full story

Opinion: 5 Thoughts I Have as a Brand New Therapist Intern

This year is the first year I became an “intern therapist.” I went from being a “grad student,” and “person,” to a “therapist” overnight. Suddenly friends, family, and acquaintances were asking my advice, or nervous to tell me something because I was now that “therapist” character. I went from wanting to be taken seriously and not knowing what I was doing, to still not knowing what I was doing but suddenly being taken seriously.

Read full story

Opinion: Mormonism and a History of Racial Discrimination

God works in mysterious ways, are patriarchal, hoodwinking, illegal, secretive, and ethnocentricism, some of those mysterious ways?. Perhaps it is too much of my social work teaching that asks why God would want his one true church restored in America, by a country that slaughtered around ten million Native Americans, arguably 100,000 Mexicans(between the wars, border patrol, internment camps, and unfairwork environments), the death of 1 million African slaves(in transport alone to the US), and the 120 men, women, and children immigrants the Mormon’s slaughtered?

Read full story

Opinion: Things I Do That Are Part of Avoidance OCD

For the record, I have been officially diagnosed with ADHD and OCD combined. I had a professional psychologist confirm this when I was a teenager. For some reason, I personally couldn’t resonate with the OCD one.

Read full story

Opinion: OCD is a Doubt Disorder

I am convinced it’s 99% unlikely, but what about the 1%?. My therapist has tried to help me understand that many of the things I blame and intellectualize as my ADHD, is actually my OCD. My therapist has tried to help coach and teach me about a myriad of ways my OCD impacts me. My therapist has worked with OCD for years and enjoys it specifically almost like a specialty. So I feel a little guilty that my therapist isn’t the one that led me to my recent realization about OCD:

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Using James Clear's "Why Facts Don't Change Our Minds" To Understand Black Lives Matter

How to help others become BLM advocates with what does and does not work. I want to start this article by saying that I think Lama Rod Owens beautifully contradicts the article I am about to write in this podcast interview. If you haven’t heard about her work, I highly recommend a listen! I further would like to recommend Ijeoma Oluo’s book or NPR interview on this topic as well. Now that I have that all that out of the way, I would like to dive into what my article and argument is about today: I recently read something by James Clear, called “Why FactsDon’t Change People’s Minds.” He is the author of the book Atomic Habits and he also had a lot to say in this piece too. I am currently trying my best to understand how to effectively educate others about the racial injustices in the United States. I have ventured out to help attempt to inform others and been met with some successes and some failures. So without further ado, I would like to discuss/summarize “Why Facts Don’t Change People’s Minds” and how that relates to anti-racism work.

Read full story
110 comments

Opinion: Why “Don’t be a Victim” is a Violent Phrase

Why BIPOC, women, and queer folks aren’t allowed to be angry. I am in my second year of a master's in a social work program. One of my biggest takeaways from the whole experience is that the world is a social construct, money is a social construct, power is a social construct, class is a social construct, gender is a social construct, and race is a social construct. These sound like buzz terms but when you really absorb these ideas, you realize that white “rich” people are in power, not because they worked hard, but because they had the social backing to acquire power.

Read full story
27 comments

When the Concept of Neuroplasticity Becomes a Prison

Disclaimer: this is not professional or medical advice. Having ADHD and OCD has been a journey. My ADHD makes me impulsive, social and enables risk. My OCD favors patterns, safety, and predictability. The two diagnoses are a coupling that can be compatible, or opposites attract type of situation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy