Opinion: Life Hack: The Mini-Vacation

When I was a kid my entire family went on a 5-month international vacation. Don’t get me wrong I feel incredibly privileged and grateful for the experience. But surprisingly there were times when we all felt homesick, bored, or annoyed with each other. 5 months is a long time.

Flash forward to the summer before COVID hit and my girlfriends and I did a three-week Europe vacation. Again, it was an amazing adventure, but after the second week, we smelled, we were tired, we all missed our boyfriends and our dogs. It was just three weeks, but it was enough to feel a little too relaxed.

The reality is humans need routines. There are ways to survive on vacations. Like setting into one place and forming habitual routines in the area for example. The other reality is humans need breaks from work and novelty, or “fun.” FIRE folks can actually go a bit crazy without the routine and structure. Not to mention, people really can go mad with no work to do.

What I realized this summer through my own experience and my partners is that maybe the answer to the work/vacation balance is what I like to call the: “mini-vacation”. Yeah, it’s exactly what it sounds like, but let me explain a little further:

Take Mini-Vacations Often

My partner had managed to save some vacation days and receive a payout even. I honestly think it’s criminal that companies even offer something like this! Humans need breaks. We need time to unwind.

How do you know you need a break? When you spend your days reading about how you can get rich quick and someday stop working when you’re on Zillow imagining a house you can buy one day when you stop working, or when you’re calling in sick for three days to play video games in underwear and ordering takeout so you can avoid working. What do all these things have in common? Personal fantasies and desires to not have to work.

My partner and I are very different people, he bakes his bacon and I fry it in a pan for example. He spends every day working so that one day he might not have to, and I live a little too much to avoid working. As someone who has had gaps in employment and long vacations, it surprisingly doesn’t feel that good. Vacationing is fun when you have your support network with you, or when it really is a needed reprieve, or when it’s short, sweet, and novel. Not when it feels like what you do for a living is trying to relax better, or harder. My point is life is about balance.

We should all be using those two weeks of vacation at a bare minimum. And not just when your cousin comes into town, or you want to take a “sick day” to see a movie at 2 in the afternoon. But a real amount of time you dedicate to yourself. Something new, something fun, something adventurous, or something relaxing.

The mini-vacation is designed to offer you 7 vacations a year. Let’s say you take Thursday and Friday off, and then you also have Saturday and Sunday too. This allows you four days free from work and accounts for fly time. Not to mention if you are allowed 14 days a year, that’s basically a vacation every other month, which is a lot, when you really treat it as a vacation and make it happen.

The perfect Mini-Vacation is between 3–5 Days

I recently went to Santa Fe New Mexico. Between the travel time, I barely had 24 hours in the city. I got to stay in a van, do dessert yoga, Meow Wolf, and the Georgia O’Keefe Museum. I loved the experience, but I was so busy and packed so much into a weekend, not including flights, that I barely got the experience and in the end, it was barely worth it with the hassle of travel. I started ruling out the beauty of a “weekend vacation” two days is not enough time to go anywhere.

I also flew to San Diego. It was a short flight, and cheap too. I am in a land-locked state, and so it was completely different too. I didn’t even need to pay for luggage and brought a small backpack with three changes of clothes. I hit 3 different beaches, went snorkeling, saw the Sea Lions, and went clubbing! It was actually perfect. There wasn’t a day on the trip where I wanted to be back home. I was also kinda ready to leave on the 4th day. I never realized that having these 4 days was exactly what my travel style was. I didn’t spend the whole time getting to my destination, nor was I there long enough to grow homesick.

The Perfect Mini-Vacation is very different from where you live

As I mentioned, I don’t live by the ocean. But I love the ocean. San Diego felt so amazing because it had an ocean and waves. I didn’t feel like I had just driven up the road for four nights of camping. I was in an entirely new place with new foliage, flora, fauna, and things to do! I don’t think I would have felt so free if my mini-vacation had been so similar to where I live every day. It had to feel like a real “getaway” for it to work. Oh, and I didn’t email or text for work while I was gone either.

Find Your Evil Twin Home

What is an evil twin home? Mine is San Diego. It’s my beachy mermaid self. It's the city, the beach, and frankly almost the exact opposite from where I am now. Yet, I love it. I define the evil twin home as the opposite of where you live now. Country living? Vacation in the city. City mouse? Get rural. Rainy climate? Get somewhere sunny. Find that place that is as close to you as possible. Find the closest, cheaper way to give yourself what you normally don’t experience day-to-day. Go to that place, and go there often. I did San Diego once in June and once in August, it's easy for me. It’s where my dark and evil hedonism can enjoy the fine pleasures of a suntan!

I realize there’s COVID, financial barriers, and challenges to vacations. I am a single, white woman, who was in a position to be able to save some money for vacations. I don’t think vacations are possible for everyone. But I also think sometimes the people that can go on vacations, don’t. It’s cruel to deny ourselves a break. I refuse to spend my life at a desk saving up for a Zwillow beach home I probably will never be able to afford anyway. And I recently learned: I am not going to long for a future at the beach, I am going to relish my long weekends at the beach.

