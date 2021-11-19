Opinion: If My Therapist Didn’t Tell Me She Had ADHD I Would Have Quit a Long Time Ago

The importance of sharing a hidden identity

Pexels Shvets Production

I have ADHD and OCD. There are times when I don’t think either of these things are that bad and I feel very normal. However, there are other times when I catch myself rambling and rambling. These are the times I realize my brain struggles with non-anxious linear thinking. My thoughts are like a pinball machine getting knocked around several times and hitting several areas before finally ending up shooting out.

My ADHD makes it hard for me to do things like know where my phone, keys, or wallet are. I struggle to keep track of my schedule and manage my time. My partner also pointed out that I struggle to answer direct questions. When someone asks me a direct question, I have a hard time putting a concise response together.

My OCD means that I can help keep myself on track a little more. I think of my OCD as the occasional compensator for my ADHD symptoms. My OCD helps remind me to “check” things like door handles, pockets, and if I left the stove on. However, OCD is also very hard to live with. I find myself struggling to manage my feelings and struggle to find calm in points in the day. My OCD can at times be so convincing I wonder if I am capable of doing anything but succumbing to compulsions.

The first and only other person I knew of who had ADHD and OCD was my therapist. She helped me to realize I had ADHD and OCD. She also self-disclosed into our relationship that she also had ADHD and OCD. It was amazing to me that someone with a Ph.D. who looked so professional was able to keep everything together. She was on time to appointments, she kept confidential HIPPAA documentation secure, and she was present and capable in our sessions. We were quick to bond and form a therapeutic relationship that has lasted years.

I have recently started my own path of going into therapy. I have chosen the route of getting a Master’s degree. I have loved the journey and I am at many points very excited about the job.

I do get down on myself though. My ADHD makes it hard for me to concisely convey a message to a client. My ADHD means I can possibly forget an appointment change at any given time. My ADHD makes keeping track of confidential documentation or learning new online note-taking platforms harder.

My OCD and anxiety mean I am very often a nervous wreck. I second-guess everything. I struggle to have any sort of belief or faith in myself.

As a coping skill, I have started thinking, “What if this career doesn’t work out?” Instead of embracing the uncertainty and anxiety, I am looking for an escape! I think I may have given up a long time ago thinking it was impossible for someone with my brain and disability to be able to do this work if I hadn’t met my therapist.

My therapist disclosing her OCD and ADHD was proof that someone did it. It showed me that someone out there who has a brain like mine made it through these challenges. It was someone who shared my disabilities, thought patterns, limitations, and challenges who was successful. I am able to tell myself that this is possible at least. When I think and feel like I can’t do it, I can now at least tell myself, “this is possible because one other person has done it!”

It is important to align with our role models. It is important we have people in our company who are higher-ups who look like us. Higher-ups who came from a similar background or disclosed a similar story to ours. It is important we see people like us in positions of power and know we can be them one day. It is especially important for those with hidden disabilities and illnesses when a few come forward to disclose these hidden identities so that we can believe in ourselves.

Things like mental illness or neurodivergence are things that can be hidden. I don’t think it is everyone’s responsibility to disclose these identities, nor do I think it is safe. But for the privileged, the brave, and the few, who are able to disclose this, it means the world to some of us. I know that I am more than ADHD and OCD. I know that it is in fact possible for me to achieve my career goals because someone else has.

There is power in sharing a hidden identity. There is power in pride and leading by example. There is power in reclaiming those parts of ourselves and realizing that we are capable of greatness despite the obstacles surrounding us.