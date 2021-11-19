Opinion: How To Get Better At Creating Without Constructive Criticism

And Why Criticism Has Never Worked Towards Improvement in the Creative Process

Pexels Jessica Lewis

When I was in college, I took more than a handful of creative writing courses. I had always loved writing and had always wanted to be a writer. I also surrounded myself with a lot of people who wanted me to write more. People who liked my stuff and said positive things about it.

So one day, I had spilled my childhood into a creative memoir and read it aloud to the class. I remember just a few comments about what I needed to work on, or expand on and improve. It wasn’t anything too ruthless. But I still came home and cried. I also lost the momentum to write. There were people in my class who seemed better at it than I was. So I gave up for a while.

Then I took up photography. I wish I could say that any of my work was good at first. I took a lot of photos using my iPhone. A lot of silly shots of my friends. Then my parents bought me a camera and I started taking more photos. I joined a photography group and my work grew in measured leaps and bounds. So here’s what I learned:

“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take”-Wayne Gretzky (or Michael Scott)

This quote applies to basketball. But it also applies to photography. I wasn’t prepared for the slow process of working at something to improve. I began hiding my work. I was too sensitive to share a lot of my artwork. The first portrait model I ever met up with let me take about 100 photos. I ended up posting all of them to Facebook. I started doing this with all my work. I would post them to Facebook. Much of the time I got comments and likes that I enjoyed. I slowly just get showing up to photography events. I started shooting every Sunday. I would shoot the photos, run home and edit, and then post. This became a pattern and I wasn’t open to comments or feedback on my style of shooting. I was opposed to hearing anything from other photographers. I just kept shooting.

Flash forward to my choice to start posting on Medium. I had wanted to for so long but I was terrified about what someone might say about my writing or my work. It all felt very personal. I swallowed my fear though and posted my first article. My second and third articles came through naturally too. The fact I made a few dollars on those first few articles was enough to encourage me to keep going. I kept writing.

It’s over 100 articles later and everything has improved. My writing style, my captions, my formating, my titles, and my voice have grown and have been crafted with time. My work has done nothing but improve.

How many times have you heard, “I want to write a book” or “I want to make a movie” or how about “I always wanted to be an artist.” The only thing that holds a person like this back is doing the thing that they want to do. No one becomes a film producer, a photographer, or an author overnight. You never wake up and become something, you practice it.

I wish I had spent less time listening to other people. I wish I had never listened to anyone talk about photography. I wish I never read articles about “how to write.” I would use this information to hold me back from doing something. It was as if I felt that learning about something would help me do it really well when I finally dove in. But the reality is we get better at the things we do often.

This is why I am against constructive criticism. I am especially against it early on in the process of someone’s goal. If people had encouraged every piece of my writing in that class, I probably would have written more. If people had complimented my photography from the start, I probably would have taken more photos. I didn’t need to hear how my early work could have been better. I just needed to keep creating. The reality is through the creative process, or any process, we learn. We learn nuance or tricks. My changes in my writing or my photography didn’t happen consciously. I usually would take a photo and love it, and then the next time I would favor angle or lighting that replicated my past success without always consciously choosing to recreate my best work. The same thing happened with my writing. I found the titles and the wording that seemed to be successful and I continued to subconsciously emulate and replicate what worked.

I am against critique early on. I am also against being misled. In creative pursuits, there is a “right” and a “wrong” at times. But most of the time art is in the eye of the beholder. A photograph or a piece of writing is enjoyed by some and misunderstood by others. When we allow critique to discourage or progress or try to willfully change to fit one opinion, we risk ignoring our innate intuition and intelligence in our work.

It’s not about being constantly open to critique. It’s about being constantly open to the process and throwing ourselves into something again and again. The creative process is like throwing a pot. We make small changes to the clay as it spins on the wheel and we craft something beautiful in the end. We have to trust our bodies, muscle memory, minds, and our learned and innate intelligence. We cannot learn to do anything overnight. But we can learn to do anything if we never give up. And it helps if you don’t give a damn about what anyone else thinks! Keep going.