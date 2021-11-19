Opinion: Vaccine Questions My Doctor Answered My anxiety around flu vaccines

Pexels Thirdman

There was so much anxiety and news around vaccines that I just ignored it all. I find that sometimes the more I read the more anxious I get. I didn’t want to think about the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine or worry about the tiny percentage of the population who had adverse reactions, so I haven’t done any reading at all. Don’t worry, I still got my COVID-19 vaccine, both doses. However, I was far too anxious to even think about the flu vaccine and turned it down twice this year. But when my boyfriend came with me for my doctor's appointment and both he and the physicians assistant were giving me a hard time, I spurted out my anxious questions:

Is there a limit to your immune system’s intelligence with vaccines?

I had this anxious thought that maybe too many vaccines would max out my body’s intelligence and immune response. I thought that it was like me when I absorb too much information at once, some of it does not get absorbed! However, the physician's assistant told me, that the body does not work like that. She said there was initially some concern of combining the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at once, but that wasn’t even a concern anymore. It’s good to know my immune system can both learn and retain information without impact!

If I get my blood drawn does the intelligence of the vaccine come out?

Immediately after my vaccine, I had to get my blood drawn. Both were in the same arm. The phlebotomist informed me that even though I had my flu vaccine, it would not get sucked out in the blood draw. She said that the vaccine goes into my muscle, and takes a longer time to get fully absorbed in my bloodstream. Honestly, the body fascinates me.

If I have Vitiligo will a vaccine compromise my immune system further?

Basically, my doctor just straight up said “no” to this question. I find myself convinced that anything in my body could possibly harm me later on. I think most of it is related to health anxiety. I don’t understand the immune system. How is a complex system like the immune system able to attack itself in situations of auto-immune disorders and go haywire? But then also able to adapt and learn with new things entering the body like a vaccine? The body’s intelligence is so foreign to me I find myself wanting to compare it to a computer or personify it. But in actuality, it doesn’t work like this in any of these ways.

I finally got the flu vaccine. I also have no shame in the anxiety I have around it. The reality is that something comes up and gives people a lot of pauses. One news story can cause people to panic. We can’t all understand the ins and outs of physics, climate change, mental health, physical health, things like politics, and current events. The best we can do is work with the information we do have. Sometimes that information is limited and we are left to go off of impressions or fill in the blanks about our ideas. My health anxiety-filled in the blanks. I was far to overwhelmed to get my flu shot with all of the other vaccine fear this year. But I am glad I clarified some of my concerns and went ahead with the flu shot anyway. My only regret is the fact my right arm hurts!