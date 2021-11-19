Opinion: Mormonism and a History of Racial Discrimination

Sadie Lee

God works in mysterious ways, are patriarchal, hoodwinking, illegal, secretive, and ethnocentricism, some of those mysterious ways?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00h0Yn_0cxpygij00
PexelsMurat Esibatir

Perhaps it is too much of my social work teaching that asks why God would want his one true church restored in America, by a country that slaughtered around ten million Native Americans, arguably 100,000 Mexicans(between the wars, border patrol, internment camps, and unfair work environments), the death of 1 million African slaves(in transport alone to the US), and the 120 men, women, and children immigrants the Mormon’s slaughtered?

It fascinates me that through God’s earliest mouthpieces have yet to receive any decry about how to handle worldly issues outside of a small, white, middle America.

In 1830, God spoke to Joseph Smith about how Emma needs to let Joseph marry a few more women because 34 wives just aren’t enough for him. At the same time in 1830, Andrew Jackson had just signed in a law that would lead to the Trail of Tears where 4,000 Cherokee people would die from. Why wasn’t God inspiring Joseph to protest against the law that would lead to the inevitable genocide instead? Does God care about all his children? Or just the ones who believe in him in the “right way”?

Why was God’s Church restored by a man within a country founded on mass slaughter and genocide? Why didn’t God share his mouthpiece of wisdom through Harriet Tubman, Gandhi, or Malala Yousafzai? Why did he choose his original mouthpiece to be a simple white boy, with little experience of global pain? And why was that young man required to marry so many attractive young women?

For us to believe in the traditional God, that God must represent omniscience, or all-knowing, all-powerful, and hold the idea of Free Will. Of course, you may say, but this is problematic logic and here’s why:

  1. God sent himself down to kill himself in order to redeem himself
  2. God is all-powerful meaning he can change things at anytime
  3. God is all-knowing meaning he knows the beginning and end of time and how it all plays out, if he didn’t that would mean he was not all-knowing
  4. God believes in free will, yet how can free-will exist when God holds all the power/autonomy and the inevitable knowledge of how that person will respond?

Here’s an example:

Lucy is God’s spirit baby about to be born onto the Earth, yet God knows that Lucy will grow up in an abusive and traumatizing home that will eventually lead her to have a back ally late-term abortion that will land her in hell. God willingly lets her go-to Earth where she may have “free will” but God inevitably knows each of the choices she will make that lead to abortion and leading to hell. Were he not to be able to see that far in the future, and know the choices she will make even under free will, he would not truly be “all-knowing.”

Arguably, God has sent each of his black children down for hundreds of years knowing full well that his spirit baby before him in heaven would be whipped, raped, and tortured in front of her black father on the plantation in America.

God also knew he would eventually give the proclamation that each child he was sending down from heaven would eventually be allowed to marry without a “celestial sealing from Joseph”. For some odd reason, God insisted on a white American man transforming the state of faith in the world. God insisted that this white man, Joseph Smith, marry dozens of women. God insisted that his wife abides by it. God knew which of his children would end up with the devil and chose to send them down along anyway. He knew every bit of pain he caused his spirit children before he caused it. He knew who would fall victim to the devil, but sends them down anyway.

God knew which of his children would end up with the devil and chose to send them down along anyway?

Here’s also why following the church is not right and why those who are actually following The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints or Joseph Smith should leave the church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fhu_0cxpygij00
ScreenshotChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

White Old Men:

Here’s the thing, white old men are not bad people. But, we also have to remember that white old men were around during severe violence, civil rights, when gay marriage was illegal, when black women couldn’t vote, and they have voted on issues for women, for BIPOC, and for the LGBTQ community often without the knowledge or foresight into the harm done. Why have all the “Prophets” of God’s global church been old white men? Why is it that the list of old white men mirrors the list of old white presidents of the US? Why didn’t God speak to women, to children, to BIPOC? Never forget that white men are in fact the minority(BIPOC and women make up much, much more of the planet!) Why is God as sexist and as racist as America is, if he truly loves all his children?

The church is still racist:

The church refused to enlist their follower's actions in the Black Lives Matter movement. A movement that pushes against “seeing color” or being PC or enlisting white people in the fight. This is either an institution of racism or anti-racism. White silence is violence. The church has chosen a side and its racism.

The Statues

Dallen H. Oaks, a prominent leader came out against the tearing down of statues in bowing to the “PC culture” in which we live.

I am going to paint a picture for you Dallen. Imagine having statues all over America with beautiful flowers and placks underneath in celebration of these statues. Imagine gardens, flowers, and upkeep of these historical statues. Now imagine these statues are of the terrorists in 9/11, Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Kim Jong-Un, and Saddam Hussein. Stay with me here. Now imagine every time you try and bring up the fact that these statues remind you of a violent history, make you feel sad, threatened or personally attacked, and they make you question the values of your friends and neighbors in support of these statues; and when you ask for them to be taken down you are gaslighted, minimized, or even physically attacked.

If you don’t think that these statues being up are the same thing as statues of slave owners, you don’t know enough about racism to even read this article. Stop right now, and read up on the history of racism and the horrifying realities of slavery right now, if you don’t understand after that above example why someone may feel threatened by statues that depict racist leaders, you aren’t exercising your humanism. Dallen H. Oaks not supporting the takedown of these statues is racism, it’s even violent and horrific racism because he is using his platform and influence over his audience, and spiritual coercion to further continue a racist agenda. If you want to follow that, go ahead. But I don’t see any purity, light, or God in those beliefs. Never forget that politics, information, and people can be fallible and flexible. But dogmatic, instilled religious beliefs cannot because God is believed to be “perfect” and “never wrong.”

The exploitation of Black Labor:

The LDS church(Mormons) had black workers provide labor and financial support to build a temple in Sao Paulo Brazil. When the temple was finished, anyone who was black was not allowed to enter despite the work/financial input they had provided. At the time, Brazil at the time was progressive on racial equity. Where was God in these moments for the Mormon children? Why wasn’t a Brazilian, black female prophet called forth to speak for God’s love of all children? Why was God’s prophet at the time a racist white man from America?

I am ending this piece on the same note that the LDS ends their Essay “Race and the Priesthood” On:

“[The Lord] denieth none that cometh unto him, black and white, bond and free, male and female; … all are alike unto God, both Jew and Gentile.”- LDS Church

If we are all alike onto God as the church says, and they refuse to be outspoken allies for racial equity, how can we be alike onto God? How come we have more black people who can’t vote than ever before? How come we have 90% of our prisons made up of black people? How can I write this essay on my Mac book comfortably indoors, while many of the black men in this town are out homeless and freezing on the streets because white America denied them trade jobs and housing loans for decades on decades? How can God be speaking to a Prophet who isn’t advocating for the black people with the most horrifically violent stories of history that continue on today? How can we stay silent through financial disparities that we caused through white violence? Where is the God I want to see who speaks up loud and proud about the cause for black equity?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zieub_0cxpygij00
PexelsNate Cohen

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Racismblack lives matterBLMMormon churchChurch of Jesus Christ of Latt

Comments / 0

Published by

Passionate social worker, soon-to-be professional therapist. I enjoy current events, leftist views, anti-racism work, feminism, and fun!

162 followers

More from Sadie Lee

Why The NCAA Should Pull Funding For BYU

Civil Rights Movement: 1954–1968. 1969: Black athletes protest BYU discriminatory racial policies. 1975: Faithful black members of the LDS faith in Brazil, give their time and labor to the construction of an LDS temple, after it is built they are denied entry due to the color of their skin.

Read full story
52 comments

Opinion: I Finally Made Workouts a Habit

It only took doing three things I hadn’t thought of before…. Not only did I stop working out alone this year, but I also started working out in the mornings, and I employed a new tactic. To start being consistent with workouts it helps to do these three things.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Short Analysis of Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo

I chose to write this article because of my experience with Mormons. I grew up with Mormons. I was best friends with Mormons. I went to their dances, their churches, and their homes. As I grew older, I wanted to have conversations about this religion. I found so much disconnect between my information and theirs. It turns out Mormons are opposed to reading “anti-Mormon” literature. They will only read church-sanctioned articles. So here it is. The disconnects, problems, and concerns about Plural Marriage, directly from the LDS church’s website, the church’s article on the topic. I respond to this. This is my abbreviated version. You can read my uber long reply here!

Read full story

Opinion: Things to Try to Finally Quit a Bad Habit

Tools and Tactics for Forming new Habits and Sticking to Them. It takes 21 days(or something like that): It is important to remember that habits are often ingrained shortcuts the brain has invented to avoid further work. For example, if before bed your brain is accustomed to brushing your teeth, you will feel motivated to do this. Your brain didn’t have to wonder or think about when it was going to try and fit in teeth brushing, it was an automatic pattern. Eating a bowl of ice cream before bed, morning workouts, and heating up microwave dinners are all examples of low-effort things that our brain selects because it means less thought and less work! Your brain’s mantra? Take the neuronal path most traveled and useless calories and effort so that the resources can be used for other things!

Read full story

Opinion: How Comedians Can Apologize For Sexism in a Politically Correct World

How should comedians seek forgiveness in our feminist society?. I watched the worldwide decision a la ‘cancel culture’ choose to attack and shut downJenna Marbles. I had watched her since I was a teenager. Still, I stand by the beliefs that the content that Jenna Marbles produced that was sexist or racially insensitive did not warrant the reaction the world spewed on her.

Read full story

Opinion: Life Hack: The Mini-Vacation

Maybe the answer isn’t in all or nothing excursions. When I was a kid my entire family went on a 5-month international vacation. Don’t get me wrong I feel incredibly privileged and grateful for the experience. But surprisingly there were times when we all felt homesick, bored, or annoyed with each other. 5 months is a long time.

Read full story

Opinion: If My Therapist Didn’t Tell Me She Had ADHD I Would Have Quit a Long Time Ago

I have ADHD and OCD. There are times when I don’t think either of these things are that bad and I feel very normal. However, there are other times when I catch myself rambling and rambling. These are the times I realize my brain struggles with non-anxious linear thinking. My thoughts are like a pinball machine getting knocked around several times and hitting several areas before finally ending up shooting out.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: 3 Unconventional Ways I Form New Habits

If you’re like me you are probably no stranger to the usual habit advice:. Change to your desired habit for 21 days and it will stick. Reward yourself with something after you have completed the task.

Read full story

Opinion: Vaccine Questions My Doctor Answered My anxiety around flu vaccines

There was so much anxiety and news around vaccines that I just ignored it all. I find that sometimes the more I read the more anxious I get. I didn’t want to think about the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine or worry about the tiny percentage of the population who had adverse reactions, so I haven’t done any reading at all. Don’t worry, I still got my COVID-19 vaccine, both doses. However, I was far too anxious to even think about the flu vaccine and turned it down twice this year. But when my boyfriend came with me for my doctor's appointment and both he and the physicians assistant were giving me a hard time, I spurted out my anxious questions:

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: I Am Trapped in a Diagnosing TikTok Algorithm

I have ADHD, Autism, Borderline Personality Disorder, OCD, Anxiety, Schizo disorder and literally everything else. I downloaded TikTok and started following a few intellectual creators. I didn’t want to start getting dumb cat videos, silly “fails,” or misinformation. I wanted to use TikTok to learn about the world a little more. It wasn’t long before I found “neurodivergent” TikTok. And the tornado of algorithms began.

Read full story

Opinion: 4 Things That Help When You Have ADHD and Work From Home

When I worked in an office I was ADHD restless and didn’t know it at the time. Flash forward to now when I am on medication for my ADHD and I do a lot of things for grad school and my internship at home, since then I have discovered a few must-have gadgets for me and my ADHD working from home habits.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Get Better At Creating Without Constructive Criticism

And Why Criticism Has Never Worked Towards Improvement in the Creative Process. When I was in college, I took more than a handful of creative writing courses. I had always loved writing and had always wanted to be a writer. I also surrounded myself with a lot of people who wanted me to write more. People who liked my stuff and said positive things about it.

Read full story

Opinion: 5 Thoughts I Have as a Brand New Therapist Intern

This year is the first year I became an “intern therapist.” I went from being a “grad student,” and “person,” to a “therapist” overnight. Suddenly friends, family, and acquaintances were asking my advice, or nervous to tell me something because I was now that “therapist” character. I went from wanting to be taken seriously and not knowing what I was doing, to still not knowing what I was doing but suddenly being taken seriously.

Read full story

Opinion: Things I Do That Are Part of Avoidance OCD

For the record, I have been officially diagnosed with ADHD and OCD combined. I had a professional psychologist confirm this when I was a teenager. For some reason, I personally couldn’t resonate with the OCD one.

Read full story

Opinion: OCD is a Doubt Disorder

I am convinced it’s 99% unlikely, but what about the 1%?. My therapist has tried to help me understand that many of the things I blame and intellectualize as my ADHD, is actually my OCD. My therapist has tried to help coach and teach me about a myriad of ways my OCD impacts me. My therapist has worked with OCD for years and enjoys it specifically almost like a specialty. So I feel a little guilty that my therapist isn’t the one that led me to my recent realization about OCD:

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Using James Clear's "Why Facts Don't Change Our Minds" To Understand Black Lives Matter

How to help others become BLM advocates with what does and does not work. I want to start this article by saying that I think Lama Rod Owens beautifully contradicts the article I am about to write in this podcast interview. If you haven’t heard about her work, I highly recommend a listen! I further would like to recommend Ijeoma Oluo’s book or NPR interview on this topic as well. Now that I have that all that out of the way, I would like to dive into what my article and argument is about today: I recently read something by James Clear, called “Why FactsDon’t Change People’s Minds.” He is the author of the book Atomic Habits and he also had a lot to say in this piece too. I am currently trying my best to understand how to effectively educate others about the racial injustices in the United States. I have ventured out to help attempt to inform others and been met with some successes and some failures. So without further ado, I would like to discuss/summarize “Why Facts Don’t Change People’s Minds” and how that relates to anti-racism work.

Read full story
110 comments

Opinion: Why “Don’t be a Victim” is a Violent Phrase

Why BIPOC, women, and queer folks aren’t allowed to be angry. I am in my second year of a master's in a social work program. One of my biggest takeaways from the whole experience is that the world is a social construct, money is a social construct, power is a social construct, class is a social construct, gender is a social construct, and race is a social construct. These sound like buzz terms but when you really absorb these ideas, you realize that white “rich” people are in power, not because they worked hard, but because they had the social backing to acquire power.

Read full story
27 comments

When the Concept of Neuroplasticity Becomes a Prison

Disclaimer: this is not professional or medical advice. Having ADHD and OCD has been a journey. My ADHD makes me impulsive, social and enables risk. My OCD favors patterns, safety, and predictability. The two diagnoses are a coupling that can be compatible, or opposites attract type of situation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy