Opinion: Mormonism and a History of Racial Discrimination

God works in mysterious ways, are patriarchal, hoodwinking, illegal, secretive, and ethnocentricism, some of those mysterious ways?

Perhaps it is too much of my social work teaching that asks why God would want his one true church restored in America, by a country that slaughtered around ten million Native Americans , arguably 100,000 Mexicans(between the wars , border patrol , internment camps , and unfair work environments), the death of 1 million African slaves(in transport alone to the US), and the 120 men, women, and children immigrants the Mormon’s slaughtered ?

It fascinates me that through God’s earliest mouthpieces have yet to receive any decry about how to handle worldly issues outside of a small, white, middle America.

In 1830, God spoke to Joseph Smith about how Emma needs to let Joseph marry a few more women because 34 wives just aren’t enough for him. At the same time in 1830, Andrew Jackson had just signed in a law that would lead to the Trail of Tears where 4,000 Cherokee people would die from. Why wasn’t God inspiring Joseph to protest against the law that would lead to the inevitable genocide instead? Does God care about all his children? Or just the ones who believe in him in the “right way”?

Why was God’s Church restored by a man within a country founded on mass slaughter and genocide? Why didn’t God share his mouthpiece of wisdom through Harriet Tubman, Gandhi, or Malala Yousafzai? Why did he choose his original mouthpiece to be a simple white boy, with little experience of global pain? And why was that young man required to marry so many attractive young women?

For us to believe in the traditional God, that God must represent omniscience, or all-knowing, all-powerful, and hold the idea of Free Will. Of course, you may say, but this is problematic logic and here’s why:

God sent himself down to kill himself in order to redeem himself God is all-powerful meaning he can change things at anytime God is all-knowing meaning he knows the beginning and end of time and how it all plays out, if he didn’t that would mean he was not all-knowing God believes in free will, yet how can free-will exist when God holds all the power/autonomy and the inevitable knowledge of how that person will respond?

Here’s an example:

Lucy is God’s spirit baby about to be born onto the Earth, yet God knows that Lucy will grow up in an abusive and traumatizing home that will eventually lead her to have a back ally late-term abortion that will land her in hell. God willingly lets her go-to Earth where she may have “free will” but God inevitably knows each of the choices she will make that lead to abortion and leading to hell. Were he not to be able to see that far in the future, and know the choices she will make even under free will, he would not truly be “all-knowing.”

Arguably, God has sent each of his black children down for hundreds of years knowing full well that his spirit baby before him in heaven would be whipped, raped, and tortured in front of her black father on the plantation in America.

God also knew he would eventually give the proclamation that each child he was sending down from heaven would eventually be allowed to marry without a “ celestial sealing from Joseph ”. For some odd reason, God insisted on a white American man transforming the state of faith in the world. God insisted that this white man, Joseph Smith, marry dozens of women. God insisted that his wife abides by it. God knew which of his children would end up with the devil and chose to send them down along anyway. He knew every bit of pain he caused his spirit children before he caused it. He knew who would fall victim to the devil, but sends them down anyway.

Here’s also why following the church is not right and why those who are actually following The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints or Joseph Smith should leave the church:

White Old Men:

Here’s the thing, white old men are not bad people. But, we also have to remember that white old men were around during severe violence, civil rights, when gay marriage was illegal, when black women couldn’t vote, and they have voted on issues for women, for BIPOC, and for the LGBTQ community often without the knowledge or foresight into the harm done. Why have all the “Prophets” of God’s global church been old white men? Why is it that the list of old white men mirrors the list of old white presidents of the US? Why didn’t God speak to women, to children, to BIPOC? Never forget that white men are in fact the minority(BIPOC and women make up much, much more of the planet!) Why is God as sexist and as racist as America is, if he truly loves all his children?

The church is still racist:

The church refused to enlist their follower's actions in the Black Lives Matter movement. A movement that pushes against “seeing color” or being PC or enlisting white people in the fight. This is either an institution of racism or anti-racism. White silence is violence. The church has chosen a side and its racism.

The Statues

Dallen H. Oaks, a prominent leader came out against the tearing down of statues in bowing to the “PC culture” in which we live.

I am going to paint a picture for you Dallen. Imagine having statues all over America with beautiful flowers and placks underneath in celebration of these statues. Imagine gardens, flowers, and upkeep of these historical statues. Now imagine these statues are of the terrorists in 9/11, Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Kim Jong-Un, and Saddam Hussein. Stay with me here. Now imagine every time you try and bring up the fact that these statues remind you of a violent history, make you feel sad, threatened or personally attacked, and they make you question the values of your friends and neighbors in support of these statues; and when you ask for them to be taken down you are gaslighted, minimized, or even physically attacked.

If you don’t think that these statues being up are the same thing as statues of slave owners, you don’t know enough about racism to even read this article. Stop right now, and read up on the history of racism and the horrifying realities of slavery right now, if you don’t understand after that above example why someone may feel threatened by statues that depict racist leaders, you aren’t exercising your humanism. Dallen H. Oaks not supporting the takedown of these statues is racism, it’s even violent and horrific racism because he is using his platform and influence over his audience, and spiritual coercion to further continue a racist agenda. If you want to follow that, go ahead. But I don’t see any purity, light, or God in those beliefs. Never forget that politics, information, and people can be fallible and flexible. But dogmatic, instilled religious beliefs cannot because God is believed to be “perfect” and “never wrong.”

The exploitation of Black Labor:

The LDS church(Mormons) had black workers provide labor and financial support to build a temple in Sao Paulo Brazil. When the temple was finished, anyone who was black was not allowed to enter despite the work/financial input they had provided. At the time, Brazil at the time was progressive on racial equity. Where was God in these moments for the Mormon children? Why wasn’t a Brazilian, black female prophet called forth to speak for God’s love of all children? Why was God’s prophet at the time a racist white man from America?

I am ending this piece on the same note that the LDS ends their Essay “Race and the Priesthood” On:

“[The Lord] denieth none that cometh unto him, black and white, bond and free, male and female; … all are alike unto God, both Jew and Gentile.”- LDS Church

If we are all alike onto God as the church says, and they refuse to be outspoken allies for racial equity, how can we be alike onto God? How come we have more black people who can’t vote than ever before? How come we have 90% of our prisons made up of black people ? How can I write this essay on my Mac book comfortably indoors, while many of the black men in this town are out homeless and freezing on the streets because white America denied them trade jobs and housing loans for decades on decades? How can God be speaking to a Prophet who isn’t advocating for the black people with the most horrifically violent stories of history that continue on today? How can we stay silent through financial disparities that we caused through white violence? Where is the God I want to see who speaks up loud and proud about the cause for black equity?