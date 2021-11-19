Opinion: Using James Clear's "Why Facts Don't Change Our Minds" To Understand Black Lives Matter

How to help others become BLM advocates with what does and does not work

I want to start this article by saying that I think Lama Rod Owens beautifully contradicts the article I am about to write in this podcast interview . If you haven’t heard about her work, I highly recommend a listen! I further would like to recommend Ijeoma Oluo’s book or NPR interview on this topic as well. Now that I have that all that out of the way, I would like to dive into what my article and argument is about today: I recently read something by James Clear , called “ Why Facts Don’t Change People’s Minds.” He is the author of the book Atomic Habits and he also had a lot to say in this piece too. I am currently trying my best to understand how to effectively educate others about the racial injustices in the United States. I have ventured out to help attempt to inform others and been met with some successes and some failures. So without further ado, I would like to discuss/summarize “Why Facts Don’t Change People’s Minds” and how that relates to anti-racism work.

The Logic Of False Beliefs

James Summarized Point: Holding a belief, even if inaccurate can depend on the reality of those around us. If we are surrounded by an idea, a culture, or a people that we are close to, we will hold on to that belief. The human brain wants a reward for being closer to opinions of those around them.

How That Relates To Anti-racism Work: We can’t truly have justice for black Americans without an entire system overhaul. We need things like reparations, defunding the police, and entire high level systemic changes. We likely cannot do this without help from the government. What does that mean? It means we need the majority of Americans to understand the importance of anti-racism policies. We need them to either vote in representatives who are passionate about anti-racism policies, or enough Americans to be demanding these things from their representatives via phone calls. The issue I see is that not enough people are informed about this issue to be able to swing the majority into these beliefs and policies. That means we need more anti-racist allies! We don’t need republicans, democrats, or further division. We need a cultural overhaul on educating people on the importance of “Black Lives Matter” causes! We need to create an environment in America that surrounds people with the understanding of these issues, historical and otherwise and shift the cultural mindset. If we do this, we can change people’s minds if they feel they are surrounded by others who share the opinion that racial justice is very important.

Facts Don’t Change Our Minds. Friendship Does.

James Summarized Point: James says, “Convincing someone to change their mind is really convincing someone to change their social group.” Abandoning certain beliefs can mean a person loses social ties, social supports, and who they lean on- causing loneliness. He says that it is in part “distance” not “difference” that breeds social hostility.

How that Relates to Racial Justice: This part really hit home for me. I recently lead an anti-racism group . I invited lots of friends. The ones who came were mostly friends who I had started a recent relationship with. They were friends that I was close to. The friends who had far reaching beliefs from mine, very different geographic locations, or we had a strained relationship- did not attend. The friends who wanted to be closer to me, were already around people protesting for BLM, or had moved to new areas, were the ones who showed up. It made me realize that it is exceptionally hard to ask someone to adopt a belief that is contrary to everyone around them in geographic location, or contrary to their closest friends and family, or did not feel like I would offer them a sense of belonging and strong social support for adopting these beliefs. This realization from the article and that experience has caused me to think a lot about who I try to influence and who might be open and receptive to the information.

The Spectrum Of Beliefs

James Summarized Point: James said he got this idea from a friend Ben Casnocha: “The people who are most likely to change our minds are the ones we agree with on 98 percent of topics.” James argues that we are more likely to listen and adopt ideas from people we already admire and align with. He also divided beliefs on a spectrum of Beliefs 1–7 for example and said it’s harder to get a 1 to move to a 7, but easier to get a 2 up to a 3, or a 4 up to a 5. Learning occurs in conversations where people are on similar levels of understanding and a person doesn’t have to admit feeling stupid or not knowing something about a topic.

The Takeaway: I am getting my masters degree in social work. Before I had learned even more in my program about racism, I had already had exposure to the concept of racial inequities. I had taken a Sociology 101 course in college and the professor did an excellent job in explaining racism, white privilege, and historical pieces that tied into the high numbers of people of color in prison. I have had exposure to these beliefs and it’s easier for me to remain open to racial knowledge and keep growing. I had found it’s an impossible and unrealistic task to turn someone from a 1 into a 7 for racial justice overnight. This didn’t happen for me either. I had slowly learned about these things and was able to remain open and receptive and did not feel like I was instantly being attacked for being ignorant. I think it’s important we look out for potential racial justice allies in our friendships. We look for friends who are close to our beliefs in racial equity and we slowly share our insights and information to them. I believe this passage is all about offering grace, time, and not trying to convince someone to care about racial justice in a vocal slam down of facts, demanding they come up from a 1 to a 7 overnight.

Why False Ideas Persist

James Says: “The more you repeat an idea, the more likely people are to believe it. Basically, James states that the more often you are saying a bad idea, or referencing the old idea, that it can actually keep that idea alive in conversation or perpetuating the statement.

My Reflection: Reading this was huge for me. I am big fan of working to tear down the opposing argument. I never understood why big campaigns always project a positive idea or statement- until I read this. This idea changed my mind about what is important to bring up in conversation. The answer isn’t always tearing down the opposing argument first, but instead explaining the new thought and idea.

The Intellectual Solider

James Says: His entire paragraph can be summed up quickly: Criticizing people is not the way to change someone’s mind. There is no intellectual slam down that result from an adoption of a new belief. Spewing facts that burry your opponent might mean you “won” the debate, but you didn’t bring someone to your side.

The Takeaway: I won’t lie to you, as I have had these classes, read these books or podcast, and become a racial-justice ally, I have had many fantasies about intellectual slam-downs. My fantasy usually takes place at a dinner party or something and then someone says something covertly racist. I then rebuttal, and they take the bait. I destroy their argument with so many studies, historical knowledge, and information they look like absolute morons and are speechless. I look like a genius and have birthed some less racist people. I had to retire this fantasy when I realized the times I have tried to debate with a very intellectual or book smart person, and got completely destroyed with information, I never adopted their idea- it just made me like them less, feel badly about myself, and have a negative association with their argument. It’s realities like these that make anti-racism work a slow an unglamorous process. No one will become an anti-racist ally overnight, after one conversation, where they are humiliated. Also, the seeds of information or understanding you slowly and delicately plant in someone’s head, may not sprout until years later, when no one is there to acknowledge the work you did. Being an ally doesn’t come with recognition, trophies or medals, but it can offer the occasional warm and fuzzy feeling when you know you are doing the “good work.”

Be Kind First. Be Right later.

James: The goal is to connect to the other side, the goal is to befriend the other, the goal is to connect and integrate them with no only our beliefs but our social support system. James says it perfectly: “ Develop a friendship. Share a meal. Gift a book. Be kind first, be right later.”

The goal is to develop friendships. It’s to create support. It’s to reach out a hand to someone and pull them off of the ground and then let them walk with you, promising to catch them if they fall. If you are a racial equity ally looking to be right, smart, and win- you’re doing it wrong. If you are a racial justice ally looking to truly change people’s minds to help overturn the systems of oppression, without expecting to be a “good white person,” or gain recognition, or to be “the intellectual God in the room,” you might be doing it right. If you are doing this work because it’s the right thing to do, and because you genuinely don’t believe black people deserve to be treated the way they have been and the way they are today, you wish to gently guide others towards a path of less hatred, more knowledge, and love and acceptance that will benefit black people, and by nature- white people themselves? You are doing ally-ship the right way!