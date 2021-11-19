Opinion: 5 Thoughts I Have as a Brand New Therapist Intern

Thoughts from the other side of the couch…

Pexels Schvets Production

This year is the first year I became an “intern therapist.” I went from being a “grad student,” and “person,” to a “therapist” overnight. Suddenly friends, family, and acquaintances were asking my advice, or nervous to tell me something because I was now that “therapist” character. I went from wanting to be taken seriously and not knowing what I was doing, to still not knowing what I was doing but suddenly being taken seriously.

My clients have been incredible and I have learned so much from them. They are so vulnerable and brave with me. It has meant the world to me to get to grow and learn from them. It is an invaluable relationship and a treasured experience. But the last two months working at this mental health clinic and seeing clients has been a roller coaster! I have struggled with imposter syndrome and these five thoughts below:

What am I doing?

I feel this one a lot. I thought it was because my master's degree is in social work, as opposed to psychology or counseling until I found out the psychology and counseling graduate students felt the same way.

The reality is, in graduate school, we read a lot of theories. We learn a lot from these classes, but what we don’t learn, is what to say, how to say it, or when to say it. What was the best therapist's response? What should I do when a client was crying? How did I wrap up a session? How should I establish boundaries and limits? How did the application of techniques such as Solution Focused or CBT theory actually look in practice?

The imposter syndrome is real. Even though I have a bachelor's degree in psychology, 4+ years of working with people, and a year of graduate school under my belt, I still feel like an imposter. Everyone says to “go see a therapist” at the bottom of the WebMD articles, and now I am that therapist!

Everyone around me says the “relationship is one of the biggest factors to predicting success,” “be authentic,” and “trust your intuition.” But I want to be good and professional. I know how hard it is to find the courage to get help and I want more for my clients than I feel like I am able to give with my limited experience as a therapist.

Why do the most traumatized get the worst care?

I work for a clinic that offers free and reduced counseling service fees. It means I get a lot of Medicaid clients. Here is the other thing, I believe poor people face more trauma. Money is a protective factor.

My clients talk about fearing child protective services because when you’re poor you can easily lose your kids. My clients talk about being victims of poor medical care from doctors and hospitals. My clients have to work harder jobs and endure lower wages, less time off, and more aches and pains because of this. My clients are in worse neighborhoods, exposed to more violence, face food scarcity, and are heavily impacted by stress that simply comes from making less.

It is clear my clients who are poor work exceptionally hard. They have been incredibly creative and intelligent with navigating systems and simply surviving. But as I said before the trauma and victimization they have faced is so much more intense than when money can be a protective factor. So why does an intern therapist work with the most traumatized?

I realized that in 10 years I can go into private practice and charge $150 a session. That means that wealthy white people will benefit from someone with extensive experience, while the most traumatized will continue to work with interns. It is yet another failing of the system. It makes me so sad that my clients have me.

Yeah, I care a lot about them. But I want them to have high-quality care and experienced clinicians working with them. They deserve that excellent care, and that 20+ years of experience as a working professional. It isn’t to say that wealthy people deserve bad therapy or don’t have problems.

But wealthy people by and large have generally been impacted less by these challenging systems. I just wish that on top of everything my Medicaid clients face, I wish they at least had the best and most experienced mental health professionals too.

Is it ADHD, trauma, autism? Should I say something?

Diagnosing people is hard. To be honest, I think a lot of therapists don’t like it. So many of my clients have “adjustment disorder” a catchall to be able to bill insurance. I don’t think many of my clients have anything “wrong” with them. Nor do I think that only the severely mentally ill deserve counseling. The clients that I work with often want someone to talk to. Someone to process things in their life.

Many of these things are the result of their environment and circumstances and have less to do with a mental illness. However, some of my clients do seem to have something. I have had a few people that I suspect have autism or ADHD. It’s hard to know when people want to know their diagnosis if it’s even helpful to them, and when to bring it up.

Of course, I have relied on my supervisor for guidance. But everyone has an opinion on labels. For me, my own diagnosis of ADHD was incredibly freeing and helpful. For others, a diagnosis feels confining and can make things worse. The point of therapy is to allow people to heal and often that is simply through working through the symptoms. But it is hard to navigate who might benefit from understanding their brain and who might start pathologizing themselves.

How do I talk to my friends now?

My friend is struggling about leaving or staying with her boyfriend. I just had a fantastic session with a client when I went to hang out with my friends. They were both hanging out when my friend brought up her relationship. I felt like practicing my skills a little more. So I just asked open-ended questions and reflected her content and feelings to her. It was basically like an hour-long therapy session.

By the end of it my friend was in tears, and at the same time, seemed to have some clarity from it. The next day we went for a hike, where she spent another hour talking about the relationship. Here is my problem, most of the time when any of us talk to our friends, we try to listen and be supportive, and we often give unsolicited advice. That’s friendship and normal communication. I am caught between helping my friends feel genuinely listened to, and getting stuck in a “therapist” role.

I am not a therapist to my friends. I am too close to them and have objective opinions. At the same time, I know it feels better to have someone listen and respond like a therapist, and not like a friend. It has been so difficult to navigate when I show up as a friend, do I talk as a therapist, or a usual friend? I barely know how to communicate, listen, or interact anymore! I could respond with an “I hear that you feel trapped in this relationship” or “Leave him because you can do better.”

Was that bad advice? Should I have said something else?

I try not to give any advice. I try not to give any direction during therapy sessions. It is crazy how hard this is. It is so hard to not direct and move a session in a certain direction. I struggle not to do this. After a session, I wonder if my client is driving down the road and thinking “I can’t believe my therapist said that.”

Or maybe they make an impulsive choice based on something I say to them. Some say, “you are ready to leave therapy when you can hear your therapist's voice in your own head”. I know I still hear what I think mine would say. I worry that my clients hear my newbie advice! I feel the weight of this work, this role, and it is so much responsibility.

I care for and love my clients. I want the absolute best for them. I want them to be comfortable and happy with me. I want them to feel supported and strengthened by our relationship. I feel the gravity of my role and the weight of it is heavy sometimes.

I have bought a new knitted sweater, long skirts, and dress pants to at least look the part. I find that looking the role has been helping me. But I can’t help feeling like an imposter. I know every therapist has to start somewhere. I know there is so much to me that is ready or I wouldn’t have gotten the clinical role that I have.

I know how hard it is to get in to see someone, how hard it is to take that first step, what the right diagnosis can truly mean for someone, and how life-changing a good therapeutic relationship can be. So all I can do is continue to try and be my best.