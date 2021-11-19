Opinion: Why “Don’t be a Victim” is a Violent Phrase

Sadie Lee

Why BIPOC, women, and queer folks aren’t allowed to be angry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvClc_0cxp9hss00
PexelsMart Production

I am in my second year of a master's in a social work program. One of my biggest takeaways from the whole experience is that the world is a social construct, money is a social construct, power is a social construct, class is a social construct, gender is a social construct, and race is a social construct. These sound like buzz terms but when you really absorb these ideas, you realize that white “rich” people are in power, not because they worked hard, but because they had the social backing to acquire power.

For example, we subscribe traits to wealth, like class behaviors (eating with one fork vs a socially constructed order of eating with big and little forks in a pre-prescribed order), and then use these as reasons for why one person doesn’t deserve to have wealth while another does. We use race as a tool to say that one race over another deserves to accumulate more wealth and end up in positions of power.

We use money as a “social contract” and a “social construct” to give people things or allow trade. We give the powerful our resources and our time because we have communally agreed that they deserve it. Basically, the wealthy have money because they have power, and people give them that power willingly through large societal contracts.

If you’re still with me, we can then explore the idea of oppression:

Women

Women are discouraged from being angry. Women are called “bitches” or “emotional” when they express anger. When we think of an angry woman there’s some fear, some infantilization that happens, and ideas of irrational anger. At the same time, the idea of power is also at play. For example, women of sexual assault, domestic violence, and workplace harassment are often seen as playing the “victim” card. We tell women they need to rise above these feelings, circumstances, and move on with their lives. We demand they heal but request they do not share these stories in anger or in bitterness.

Black men

Black men are often described as “thugs” or seen as a “product of their culture.” Black men often had to survive slavery, lynchings, and brutal violence in becoming the “Tom” character and also being confined into it. The Tom character is a quiet, happy, submissive type who is happy to serve white people. When we think of black male anger there is instant fear around this and we demonize any shows of black anger as “thuggish,” “brutish,” “criminals,” and “violent.” At the same time when black men are victims of circumstance, we simply say that they are victims of their own “culture” and that they put themselves in these situations. Which is victim-blaming, and there is also an element where we are happier knowing that black people are victims, and yet when they try too hard to embody the victim mentality, we blame them for being too “lazy” to overcome their own circumstances.

Gay men

This article started when I was reading about male therapists working with gay men in the late 90s. The research revealed that the male-to-male relationships went well with gale male clients until the gay men were expressing anger or sadness in the therapy room. The sadness was seen as more feminine and less masculine which caused gender conflict for the heterosexual male therapists in constructs of masculinity. There was less respect for this emotion in the male clients. Even still the more upsetting male emotion to the male therapist was: anger. This seems very counterintuitive as traditional masculinity allows for masculine expression to manifest as anger. But in the homosexual male client, anger was not received well by the heterosexual male therapist, with the therapist showing less empathy, less comfort for the client, and less ability to receive the anger a client was experiencing. The gay man we can accept, just like the black Tom character, and submissive housewife, is a gay man who is happy, fun, and sensitive.

Here’s the quote:

“In the case of the first canonical root, the pairing of client homosexuality with anger was correlated with negative reactions (i.e., less liking of, empathy for, comfort with, and willingness to see the client) from therapists who experienced gender role conflict on all three gender role conflict factors. Thus, male clients’ anger, an emotion that has traditionally been one of the few societally acceptable forms of emotional expression for men (Levant, 1995), takes on different meanings for therapists depending on the sexual orientation of the client.

These results are consistent with the attitudes and power dynamics described in current theoretical work on racism and sexism. In an extensive exploration of the relationship between anger and racism, hooks (1995) pointed out that the attitudes of American Whites toward African Americans are strongly influenced by the type of emotion expressed by the latter. That is, African Americans who take on subservient, passive, or victimized roles are viewed by Whites positively, but those African Americans who express their rage are seen as dangerously pathological. Similarly, women tend to be viewed negatively by others when they express anger (Lerner, 1985). In light of these parallels, it is not surprising that as a member of another disenfranchised group, an angry homosexual male would be viewed more negatively by therapists experiencing gender role conflict.” — You can read the whole article here.

Here’s the takeaway:

  • The only role marginalized and oppressed groups are allowed to take on is being a victim.
  • The world then punishes the victim mentality and related behaviors.
  • Anger among all oppressed groups regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation is viewed as negative and actively discouraged. There is no innate physical trait that made these groups more threatening, they were simply threatening to the dominant group because they were oppressed.

Playing the victim

Marginalized and groups facing oppression are encouraged by dominant society to only take on the role of the victim. The “victim” can then be scrutinized for their choices, what they were wearing, or how they behaved. A victim is one to be pitied and also removed from our dominant culture. By confining oppressed and marginalized groups to “victims” dominant groups can remove themselves from guilt, blame, or self-reflection for their role in the suffering of others. The roles of victims are labeled because they are what is most comfortable and removed from the dominant group.

The world punishes the victim mentality

Victims are sad products of circumstances who could have made better choices, and we dehumanize them with this label, when a “victim” plays this card for too long, a dominant group can then point at their lack of success to the “self wallowing” or inability to move on. Therefore the victim is encouraged to be a victim and also encouraged not to speak up about it. Asking for services, relying on the government, seeking “self-help,” or requesting time off work is seen as self-pitying pathetic behavior where the oppressor invites others to look in on the failings of the victim and distracts from the roles of the oppressor.

Anger of oppressed groups is not real

One could argue that fear of male black anger, comes from depictions of a large black man, making our fear of black male anger a “natural” one. But what about small gay men or small women? The argument no longer holds up when the physical threat of violence is gone, but the fear of the anger still persists.

The reason we are afraid of a black person’s anger, of a woman’s anger, or of a gay man’s anger is because they are all marginalized groups. Marginalized groups are continually being stepped on and we encourage them to stay quiet. When they are quiet, sad, or victims oppressors can remove themselves from the blame or the acknowledgment of oppression. But what happens when a group gets angry?

Here’s a clip from Handmaid’s Tale:

https://youtu.be/WrUNgTwNq6o

Here we see June Osborne confronting the oppressor. She is not crying, were she to cry, the oppressor in this situation may be able to sit next to her, comfort her, apologize, and soothe the emotional pain. The oppressor is therefore allowed to redeem themselves in an act of human compassion. But instead of showing sadness, June and the others show anger. The anger doesn’t allow any room for forgiveness and continues to press on the issues.

This leads to my last two ideas:

  • Anger is mobilizing
  • The discouragement of anger is a human rights violation

Anger is mobilizing

Anger itself is just an emotion. Yet, anger is usually responsible for action items like hitting, yelling, and violence. It is a mobilizing emotion. It can cause physical stirring and outward manifestations. Why is the dominant group so uncomfortable with it then? Because anger is mobilizing. Anger leads to protests and to action. It discourages quiet suffering and can lead to mass uproar like in the case of riots. Anger is so threatening to the dominant power because the more a group is allowed and encouraged to express and be angry, the more likely change is going to happen and systems of power are to be overthrown. By keeping marginalized groups from being angry, socially discouraging anger, and punishing this emotion, oppressors end up keeping them silent. Anger, living with anger, and allowing it to express and mobilize is a rebellious act.

Anger is a human right

Everyone is allowed to be angry. Every. Single. Person. We are all entitled to feel our anger. We aren’t all entitled to express our anger in any way we please. But we are not all allowed to be angry. Everyone deserves the ability to express anger, to have equitable representations of anger in our media, and to have counselors who allow space for the anger without rejecting this emotion from clients. Being angry is a human thing. We all have anger, we experience anger, and we all are entitled to these feelings. It is a horrid thing that we weaponized an emotional expression of humanity against those who are already oppressed.

A victim does not have to be perfect. Victims don’t need to be “untouchable” to have been shining examples. Victims should not be encouraged to only show weakness and sadness in isolation. Victims should also not be punished for any instance where they wish to utilize this label for help from others. We cannot say “don’t be a victim” and “don’t be angry” to injustice, because the subtext here then becomes “lay down and take it” and “you deserved it.” I believe humans are so much loving than this violent message. I believe we are capable of so much more love, compassion, and understanding than this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Social justiceBlack menWomens rights

Comments / 27

Published by

Passionate social worker, soon-to-be professional therapist. I enjoy current events, leftist views, anti-racism work, feminism, and fun!

162 followers

More from Sadie Lee

Why The NCAA Should Pull Funding For BYU

Civil Rights Movement: 1954–1968. 1969: Black athletes protest BYU discriminatory racial policies. 1975: Faithful black members of the LDS faith in Brazil, give their time and labor to the construction of an LDS temple, after it is built they are denied entry due to the color of their skin.

Read full story
52 comments

Opinion: I Finally Made Workouts a Habit

It only took doing three things I hadn’t thought of before…. Not only did I stop working out alone this year, but I also started working out in the mornings, and I employed a new tactic. To start being consistent with workouts it helps to do these three things.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Short Analysis of Plural Marriage in Kirtland and Nauvoo

I chose to write this article because of my experience with Mormons. I grew up with Mormons. I was best friends with Mormons. I went to their dances, their churches, and their homes. As I grew older, I wanted to have conversations about this religion. I found so much disconnect between my information and theirs. It turns out Mormons are opposed to reading “anti-Mormon” literature. They will only read church-sanctioned articles. So here it is. The disconnects, problems, and concerns about Plural Marriage, directly from the LDS church’s website, the church’s article on the topic. I respond to this. This is my abbreviated version. You can read my uber long reply here!

Read full story

Opinion: Things to Try to Finally Quit a Bad Habit

Tools and Tactics for Forming new Habits and Sticking to Them. It takes 21 days(or something like that): It is important to remember that habits are often ingrained shortcuts the brain has invented to avoid further work. For example, if before bed your brain is accustomed to brushing your teeth, you will feel motivated to do this. Your brain didn’t have to wonder or think about when it was going to try and fit in teeth brushing, it was an automatic pattern. Eating a bowl of ice cream before bed, morning workouts, and heating up microwave dinners are all examples of low-effort things that our brain selects because it means less thought and less work! Your brain’s mantra? Take the neuronal path most traveled and useless calories and effort so that the resources can be used for other things!

Read full story

Opinion: How Comedians Can Apologize For Sexism in a Politically Correct World

How should comedians seek forgiveness in our feminist society?. I watched the worldwide decision a la ‘cancel culture’ choose to attack and shut downJenna Marbles. I had watched her since I was a teenager. Still, I stand by the beliefs that the content that Jenna Marbles produced that was sexist or racially insensitive did not warrant the reaction the world spewed on her.

Read full story

Opinion: Life Hack: The Mini-Vacation

Maybe the answer isn’t in all or nothing excursions. When I was a kid my entire family went on a 5-month international vacation. Don’t get me wrong I feel incredibly privileged and grateful for the experience. But surprisingly there were times when we all felt homesick, bored, or annoyed with each other. 5 months is a long time.

Read full story

Opinion: If My Therapist Didn’t Tell Me She Had ADHD I Would Have Quit a Long Time Ago

I have ADHD and OCD. There are times when I don’t think either of these things are that bad and I feel very normal. However, there are other times when I catch myself rambling and rambling. These are the times I realize my brain struggles with non-anxious linear thinking. My thoughts are like a pinball machine getting knocked around several times and hitting several areas before finally ending up shooting out.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: 3 Unconventional Ways I Form New Habits

If you’re like me you are probably no stranger to the usual habit advice:. Change to your desired habit for 21 days and it will stick. Reward yourself with something after you have completed the task.

Read full story

Opinion: Vaccine Questions My Doctor Answered My anxiety around flu vaccines

There was so much anxiety and news around vaccines that I just ignored it all. I find that sometimes the more I read the more anxious I get. I didn’t want to think about the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine or worry about the tiny percentage of the population who had adverse reactions, so I haven’t done any reading at all. Don’t worry, I still got my COVID-19 vaccine, both doses. However, I was far too anxious to even think about the flu vaccine and turned it down twice this year. But when my boyfriend came with me for my doctor's appointment and both he and the physicians assistant were giving me a hard time, I spurted out my anxious questions:

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: I Am Trapped in a Diagnosing TikTok Algorithm

I have ADHD, Autism, Borderline Personality Disorder, OCD, Anxiety, Schizo disorder and literally everything else. I downloaded TikTok and started following a few intellectual creators. I didn’t want to start getting dumb cat videos, silly “fails,” or misinformation. I wanted to use TikTok to learn about the world a little more. It wasn’t long before I found “neurodivergent” TikTok. And the tornado of algorithms began.

Read full story

Opinion: 4 Things That Help When You Have ADHD and Work From Home

When I worked in an office I was ADHD restless and didn’t know it at the time. Flash forward to now when I am on medication for my ADHD and I do a lot of things for grad school and my internship at home, since then I have discovered a few must-have gadgets for me and my ADHD working from home habits.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Get Better At Creating Without Constructive Criticism

And Why Criticism Has Never Worked Towards Improvement in the Creative Process. When I was in college, I took more than a handful of creative writing courses. I had always loved writing and had always wanted to be a writer. I also surrounded myself with a lot of people who wanted me to write more. People who liked my stuff and said positive things about it.

Read full story

Opinion: 5 Thoughts I Have as a Brand New Therapist Intern

This year is the first year I became an “intern therapist.” I went from being a “grad student,” and “person,” to a “therapist” overnight. Suddenly friends, family, and acquaintances were asking my advice, or nervous to tell me something because I was now that “therapist” character. I went from wanting to be taken seriously and not knowing what I was doing, to still not knowing what I was doing but suddenly being taken seriously.

Read full story

Opinion: Mormonism and a History of Racial Discrimination

God works in mysterious ways, are patriarchal, hoodwinking, illegal, secretive, and ethnocentricism, some of those mysterious ways?. Perhaps it is too much of my social work teaching that asks why God would want his one true church restored in America, by a country that slaughtered around ten million Native Americans, arguably 100,000 Mexicans(between the wars, border patrol, internment camps, and unfairwork environments), the death of 1 million African slaves(in transport alone to the US), and the 120 men, women, and children immigrants the Mormon’s slaughtered?

Read full story

Opinion: Things I Do That Are Part of Avoidance OCD

For the record, I have been officially diagnosed with ADHD and OCD combined. I had a professional psychologist confirm this when I was a teenager. For some reason, I personally couldn’t resonate with the OCD one.

Read full story

Opinion: OCD is a Doubt Disorder

I am convinced it’s 99% unlikely, but what about the 1%?. My therapist has tried to help me understand that many of the things I blame and intellectualize as my ADHD, is actually my OCD. My therapist has tried to help coach and teach me about a myriad of ways my OCD impacts me. My therapist has worked with OCD for years and enjoys it specifically almost like a specialty. So I feel a little guilty that my therapist isn’t the one that led me to my recent realization about OCD:

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Using James Clear's "Why Facts Don't Change Our Minds" To Understand Black Lives Matter

How to help others become BLM advocates with what does and does not work. I want to start this article by saying that I think Lama Rod Owens beautifully contradicts the article I am about to write in this podcast interview. If you haven’t heard about her work, I highly recommend a listen! I further would like to recommend Ijeoma Oluo’s book or NPR interview on this topic as well. Now that I have that all that out of the way, I would like to dive into what my article and argument is about today: I recently read something by James Clear, called “Why FactsDon’t Change People’s Minds.” He is the author of the book Atomic Habits and he also had a lot to say in this piece too. I am currently trying my best to understand how to effectively educate others about the racial injustices in the United States. I have ventured out to help attempt to inform others and been met with some successes and some failures. So without further ado, I would like to discuss/summarize “Why Facts Don’t Change People’s Minds” and how that relates to anti-racism work.

Read full story
110 comments

When the Concept of Neuroplasticity Becomes a Prison

Disclaimer: this is not professional or medical advice. Having ADHD and OCD has been a journey. My ADHD makes me impulsive, social and enables risk. My OCD favors patterns, safety, and predictability. The two diagnoses are a coupling that can be compatible, or opposites attract type of situation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy