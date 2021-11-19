Opinion: I Am Trapped in a Diagnosing TikTok Algorithm

Sadie Lee

I have ADHD, Autism, Borderline Personality Disorder, OCD, Anxiety, Schizo disorder and literally everything else.

PexelsCottonBro

I downloaded TikTok and started following a few intellectual creators. I didn’t want to start getting dumb cat videos, silly “fails,” or misinformation. I wanted to use TikTok to learn about the world a little more. It wasn’t long before I found “neurodivergent” TikTok. And the tornado of algorithms began.

I am no stranger to self-diagnosing. I have OCD and it means that I have a problem with doubt. I was diagnosed with ADHD at 15 years old by a Ph.D. psychologist. When I acquired that diagnosis everything made sense. The weird thing about our individual perspectives is that we often think everyone sees the world the same way we do.

I thought that reading, sitting still, and making it through the day was that hard for everyone. I thought everyone’s room was a constant mess, they were constantly misplacing or losing things, and I thought that everyone else simply had even better discipline than I do.

I started compensating for my ADHD by doing OCD taping. I would tap things in my backpack multiple times throughout the day “Binder, Binder, Binder” I would say making sure I had my binder. “Keys, Keys, Keys” I would say making sure my keys were in my bag. “Lunch, lunch, Lunch” I would say taping again. Or “phone, phone, phone.”

I thought everyone else did this twice a class period. Otherwise, how did everyone else keep track of their things? My ADHD became harder to spot as my OCD and anxiety took over. I was able to mask my symptoms and compensate for poor reading comprehension and attention span with high essay scores and simply just showing up for class every day.

When I was diagnosed the most relieving thing was realizing not everyone was trying as hard as I was. People weren’t tapping things multiple times a day to make sure they didn’t lose items. They weren’t having to compensate for poor reading comprehension with intelligence, they had actually been able to understand the reading after reading it once.

I was worn out and growing crazy because I had ADHD! It was so liberating and validating. I had no idea that my experience living in the world wasn’t everyone else's. How could I have known that? It was my brain, and I didn’t know any other way to live in or perceive the world.

Finding out I had OCD was a little less fun, and also very surprising. My OCD didn’t fit with what I thought OCD was. It wasn’t that I had to touch the objects a certain number of times, it was that they had to feel “right” before I could stop touching them. I didn’t realize that what I was doing was OCD.

Flash forward to me being on TikTok. Finding mental health TikTok was liberating. It was empowering. I found myself relating to the ADHD TikToks! I had found my own little community of people. I was able to externalize things even further by realizing how much my ADHD was actually interfering with my life! As always, however, my OCD diagnosis went on the back burner because of how few OCD TikTokers there are, OCD is less recognized and often more stigmatized, in my opinion.

So there I was enjoying ADHD TikTok, for months. One day, a famous TikToker I had been following had “ASD” on their bio. I was unfamiliar with this and realized they had Autism Spectrum Disorder. I found this to be interesting because I related to a lot of their posts. I suddenly started having anxiety that I might be on the autism spectrum as well.

The next week two more of my favorite ADHD bloggers posted they had “late-diagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder.” I had also loved, related, and followed their posts.

Suddenly I got that hot sticky feeling, “I have had undiagnosed Autism this whole time.” Man, even typing that sentence just now gave me anxiety all over again.

I suddenly started following all of the “Autism Spectrum Disorder” TikTokers I could. I started seeing my whole life through this lens. I was seeing different representations of Autism and learning about it. I then took 3 self-reporting Autism quizzes. Two of which, my scores indicated I had a high likelihood. Each quiz had between 50–200 questions. It consumed hours of my evening. I told my partner, desperate for reassurance. I said, “You have to take me seriously.” I told him, “I think I have Autism. It’s why I don’t like concerts, crowds, noisy places, and too much change!” My partner rolled his eyes. I got angry. He got angry. We started screaming at each other.

Mind you, my partner last week had heard me tell him that I thought I had Borderline Personality Disorder and that I was practically positive that is why I was so sensitive and emotional. Of course, my partner had also been there when I was convinced I was balding. When I was positive my mole was cancerous and got it removed. When I knew I had diabetes.

He took all the “autism” quizzes with me and calmed down when I assured him that this time I was SURE I had Autism.

My partner said, “You don’t have this, you have OCD.” But I wouldn’t listen.

A week later my anxiety had gone down, and I realized my partner was probably right. I believe what I have is health anxiety OCD. Everything that is a fear of health concern involves checking and a compulsion.

  • The checking can be things like feeling my head for a “bald spot” and trying to feel out if it feels “hairy enough” or if my heart does something weird I have to check to make sure my pulse is normal and count the beats.
  • The compulsion is reading the “right” or reassuring thing on Google, and sometimes this can take hours. The compulsion can often be reassurance seeking from friends, family, or doctors. I told all my friends I thought I had Autism and when they all said it “didn’t sound like me” it helped some, but the anxiety was still there.

A week later I stumbled upon this:

Source: TikTok, Thatmomabigail

This woman’s story was almost the exact same as mine. I was so shocked. We had taken the same quizzes and both been wondering the same thing. I started to realize that so many of these top ADHD TikTokers were also getting Autism diagnoses. Here’s the thing, I might have Autism. I might have been misdiagnosed with OCD.

But here’s the other thing, I know and trust my OCD and ADHD diagnosis, I also know this was diagnosed by a Ph.D. psychology professional. Whereas my suspected Autism diagnosis was, well a trend. I don’t doubt that more people have autism than we think. I don’t doubt that we miss Autism presentations. In all honestly, I believe TikTok might change Autism stigmas for the better. TikTok has allowed real people to take control of the presentations and narratives of Autism through an individual platform.

But here is the thing, every ADHDer on TikTok can’t have all have Autism, and maybe we need to rethink the entire construct of neurodivergence, and maybe ADHD is a part of the Autism Spectrum.

What I do know is problematic is:

  • The fact people are self-diagnosing themselves
  • The anxiety I feel with these self-diagnoses

Here’s the thing, I am actually a little pro-self-diagnosis. This is because I had to diagnosis my self PCOS, despite having multiple gynecology appointments. Additionally, because I was a girl, my ADHD was also overlooked by our primary care physician, despite a few report card comments from my elementary school teachers. It’s safe to say I don’t trust all medical professionals.

The key is I don’t trust all medical professionals. But I would be mad to not trust any medical professionals. My ADHD and OCD diagnoses were very helpful. It helped me from trusting all my thoughts(OCD) and thinking that I was lazy(ADHD). I think that’s why I want to know if there’s anything else. I don’t want to go several more years without finding out that I have X or Y health disorder, or neurodivergence, but the problem is I want to know now.

That’s why I am convinced it’s my OCD. My OCD hates doubt and the future. The OCD wants to know NOW and wants to panic about the 2% chance that my psychologist or doctor overlooked something. It was so relieving to find an explanation, so how many other explanations are there? What else was missed?

It’s safe to say, I have given up on the idea that TikTok should be a platform for me to diagnose myself with anything. Again, I might have Autism, but does it really matter? I continue to persist and move through challenges. I could spend all this time and energy running every blood test, or following every online quiz to a self-diagnosis, or I can spend my time putting some joy back in my life.

To be honest, I am a little embarrassed with myself. Everyone says “the internet isn’t a reliable source” and “don’t self-diagnosis.” That can be hard to do when you have gone years being incorrectly diagnosed. That can be hard when the medical system has failed you.

But at the same time, this is why we have all these rabbit holes, conspiracy theories, and misinformation today! I got sucked into a rabbit hole, a tornado, an offshoot of a wind tunnel of mirrors that put me inside a crazy TikTok algorithm I couldn't get out of! And I am a mental health professional who diagnoses people with mental illnesses!

I have found so much joy on TikTok’s platform. I have found community. I have found the information. I have also found that so many of us are getting thrown into this algorithm and it’s impacting each of us. I can’t say I am going to want to stay on this side of TikTok. I don’t know if it’s healthy for me. I want to find out “what I am” instead of enjoying my time.

I can’t help but feel like my anxiety ruined yet another thing for me, and maybe these content-driven algorithms weren’t meant for everyone. I will spend hours learning about medical anomalies, but that’s because I am in an anxiety spiral, not because I am actually enjoying the content.

I don’t know where I am going with this article, except to just give a narrative to this experience. I am open to all possibilities here. But I do see many of us getting sucked into my echo chamber of misinformation. We aren’t all mental health professionals on TikTok. It’s an unprecedented time of information, sharing, and algorithms that has created such a crazy storm of content!

To end, I love this TikTok because it sums up my feelings at this moment:

Source:TikTok, Big__queef

Passionate social worker, soon-to-be professional therapist. I enjoy current events, leftist views, anti-racism work, feminism, and fun!

