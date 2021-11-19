Opinion: OCD is a Doubt Disorder

Sadie Lee

I am convinced it’s 99% unlikely, but what about the 1%?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzhTM_0cxoMsme00
PexelsEmre Keshavarz

My therapist has tried to help me understand that many of the things I blame and intellectualize as my ADHD, is actually my OCD. My therapist has tried to help coach and teach me about a myriad of ways my OCD impacts me. My therapist has worked with OCD for years and enjoys it specifically almost like a specialty. So I feel a little guilty that my therapist isn’t the one that led me to my recent realization about OCD:

OCD is a doubt disorder.

I was recently watching this youtube video about OCD. There was little remarkably insightful to the clip, but there was one part that got to me, In one part of this video the woman says, “OCD is a doubt disorder.” You can watch the full clip here:

https://youtu.be/wzkeXw5F01s

For someone who has had OCD for a long time, as I have, my obsessions and compulsions have fluctuated over time. I like to think they transfer when my compulsions lose hold of me. But here are some of the most recent thoughts that are hard to shake:

  • As I am driving, I have the intrusive thought that someone is going to pull up next to me with a gun and shoot me
  • I often fear that my chest tightness is a symptom of a heart attack
  • I have existential OCD which means I question existence far too often

Drive-by shooting intrusive thought:

The part of this that is OCD is the intrusive thought that someone could drive up to me with a gun and shoot me, while we are both driving. The compulsion is my desire to self reassure myself or check whenever someone’s window is parallel to mine. The amazing way this thought was able to exit my brain is thinking about this thought as a “doubt disorder.” It never worked when someone would say “That’s so silly, that is not going to happen!”

Sometimes an assured comment like this from a trusted friend would ease this anxiety. But often I could find some hole in their logic. I would say to myself “Well Savannah, you didn’t know that two people at that party hated your dress, so therefore you have demonstrated less than perfect judgement in all situations, so I cannot trust your judgement or observation here in this life or death situation!”

There was also this thought of “I know someone isn’t likely to do this, but there is literally not a chance in hell this would happen? There’s probably at least a chance.” That “chance” is the part my brain latches onto. The small, minute, minuscule, almost non-existent risk that I could get shot in my car, is enough of a chance that I should glance over, every time someone’s car window is parallel to mine.

Heart Attack Symptoms

Yes, I have been to the ER for chest pain, and yes it was anxiety and coffee-related muscle tension. My chest never feels “perfect.” Sometimes a muscle twitches in a weird way, or I have a little heartburn, or I am a little dehydrated, or I slept wrong on my tummy. It doesn’t matter why it happens, it simply matters that sometimes my chest feels a tightness or a spasm and I instantly think I am going to die of a heart attack.

I usually have to check my pulse and count my heartbeat. Or I think, “This might be it.” Like the 20 something, distance runner (me), convinces herself this is truly “the end.” But again it’s never that I am completely convinced that I am actually having a heart attack. It’s simply a small physical symptom that gives me a small doubtful thought that everything is not just fine down in who-ville.

Existential OCD

I have had existential OCD and much more in the last few years. So many people, philosophers, intellectuals, and high people out in the weed states, question the nature of “Human Existence.”

However, I know most of those people usually don’t think about it for minutes, or even hours at a time. I know most people don’t get so panicked about existence they induce a panic attack. I know most people don’t get irrationally angry about categories or logical fallacies in theologies. But I do. If an atheist even hints at something related to intuition, a belief outside of empirically supported science, or even describes a “spiritual feeling” I lose my effing mind.

If a religious person’s belief can have even a small tear in the argument of their religious theology either from psychology, science, or history, I straight up see red. I never understood my extreme anger towards really any belief in either direction, until I realized it was existential OCD. I need to believe in either everything or nothing and I am not comfortable with even the tiniest shred of uncertainty.

All three of these problems have one thing in common: doubt. I know I likely will not get shot in my car on the highway. But can anyone tell me without a shadow of a doubt, betting their life on it, that this will never happen to me? Of course not. I know that I am too healthy and young, and have too many random feelings in my chest, to be constantly having a heart attack. But can anyone swear to me that I am absolutely not, at all, having a heart attack? No.

I know that religion has some limitations, as does science. Does that mean I can’t hold stock in either direction if there is even the tiniest thread of disbelief? No! The problem is that I can’t deal with a 1% chance. It’s not just that, I can’t even deal with a 0.01% chance. My brain needs certainty. My brain, rather my OCD, likes to “check” and feel without a shadow of a doubt that everything is okay.

But here’s the problem, the problem is that this “doubt disorder” cannot be fixed. What if I got my heart looked at and was told it was fine? Well could the machine have glitched, could the doctor have been tired and misread the results, or could my symptoms have gone down and now the heart reading machine wasn’t working?

Or what if someone was high or drunk and driving down the road with a gun? What if they didn’t like the way my hair looked? What if they were that small percentage of serial killers who have never been caught and happen to be driving where I am, with a gun? What if I think science is all there is but then one day they prove the existence of ghosts? What if I believe in a faith, and then find out it was all made up by a historical cult leader, and the narrative of the faith was repackaged for my unquestioning consumption?

There is no certainty that I am safe in my car. There is no certainty that my heart will keep pumping for the next 70 years. There is no measurement that can know the certainty of the “truth” of human existence. But it’s not that I can’t handle the truth, it’s that I can’t handle the doubt.

The reality that has always perplexed me is that OCD is like a small baby monster under your bed. The monster tugs on your leg and so to stop it from scaring you, you feed it your bedtime snack. But, the more often you do this, the more often it wants to eat and the bigger it gets. OCD is like that.

If you feed it, it will grow. OCD will turn you into someone who washes their hands after “going to the bathroom,” to washing them “after every meal,” to washing them “after touching high contact surfaces,” to “washing hands after touching any surfaces”, to “washing hands when around dirty air,” to “washing hands around any air,” and it just gets worse and worse. The doubt grows, the habits form, and neuronal pathways imbed themselves. The doubt, the “what ifs” that drive the OCD, are what make us fantastic philosophers or thinkers. But they don’t help us know peace.

I think I like this realization because I have been using it when these thoughts emerge. Is it more dangerous for me to be looking at every car that comes up next to me? Or more dangerous to not check every car for a gun, just in case? Is it more detrimental for me to spend thousands on medical bills measuring my heart on an EKG? Or for me to possibly be having a basically random symptom-less heart attack go undetected? Is the reality of life more distressing, than the constant panic about life?

The thought that those things “could” happen is hard to swallow. But reminding myself that my thoughts are sick because I have a “doubt disorder” helps me remember that denying or confirming the thoughts doesn’t help. Not only does it not help, but it also doesn’t matter. My brain has a kink, a wiggly part, a glitch. My brain says in a robot voice “does not compute” with any small percentage of doubt. My brain type is curious and wants certainty.

This certainty probably helped keep my ancestors alive. People who survived were the ones who knew for a fact if the mushroom was poisonous or not. The people who ate a mushroom that looked “close enough” to edible, died when that mushroom was poisonous. OCD is adaptive. My brain likes knowledge, comfort, and it’s hungry for answers.

But this doesn't need to come at my expense. Sometimes I need to remind myself life isn’t full of certainty and no matter how long I anguish over it, I may never know. I must choose the unknown. I must choose to wade into uncertainty and find comfort in it. I can choose to welcome doubt and mystery.

