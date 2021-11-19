Opinion: Things I Do That Are Part of Avoidance OCD

How my avoidance compulsion presents with my OCD

Pexels Elina Fairytale

For the record, I have been officially diagnosed with ADHD and OCD combined. I had a professional psychologist confirm this when I was a teenager. For some reason, I personally couldn’t resonate with the OCD one.

Not everything had to be organized, I wasn’t an overly clean person, I didn’t have to flip a switch a number of times for it to feel “right.” So when I went back as an adult to the same therapist and tried to blame my ADHD for my plights, she corrected me, proving that it was in fact my OCD that was giving me problems.

Since then, I have picked up on my friend’s OCD and have been researching it a lot. I am not an expert, and I constantly question if what I am doing is OCD or is just me, or is my ADHD. But I wanted to write this article because I wanted to put out the quirky ways my OCD presents and find out if I was the only one. I find that similar thoughts are present in my other friends with OCD too.

Refusing a library card.

I can’t get a library card. I threw a public fit in a library one time with my adult boyfriend. I will spend hundreds of dollars at Barnes and Noble and Apple books to avoid the library card. I can’t get an audible subscription or a Libby subscription either. I am anxious that I will rent a book and lose it and then rack up fee after fee for an overdue book.

It would be mildly annoying at best if this were to happen- but I refuse to get a card. I know it’s not rational, I know it’s not right, but I simply refuse. Once I have a book I have to read the whole thing. Page for page. I cannot miss a single part of the book and like to see “100%” on my Apple books. I need to finish every book on my list and usually have rules about what I am “allowed” to read.

As a result, I end up accumulating and hoarding dozens and dozens of books that I HAVE to read before I can read another book. I usually end up disallowing myself from reading altogether.

Refusing any subscription service.

Along with the library card, I am worried I will forget about a subscription and it will just keep taxing my bank account (see refusal of audible subscription above). I am worried that if I start a monthly subscription I won’t be able to stop it. Like maybe there will be a glitch in the system and my card will keep getting overdrawn.

Or someone will sell my card information. If I keep it on file the service might randomly charge me for a penny here or there and steal from me, like in Office Space . Maybe I will lose control and have so many monthly subscriptions I either won’t be able to afford anything because my month-to-month payments are so high.

It’s a fear that once I start with a single subscription service I won’t be able to stop, so I am not allowed any at all. I have spent years listening to free Pandora radio with ads to avoid the payments. I realize this isn’t rational. I realize how silly it sounds. But I can’t fight my OCD compulsion to avoid.

Avoiding plane ticket purchases.

I am petrified about buying a scam plane flight. I don’t even know how common or normal that is. So I just avoid it. I am worried I would buy a weird seat. Worried I would buy the wrong ticket to the wrong place. Or buy a ticket on the wrong day. I simply avoid buying them.

As someone who has been to over 12+ countries, and someone who is past their mid-twenties, it isn’t like the opportunity hasn’t presented itself. I simply “workaround” it. I do this by avoiding the anxiety altogether by someone like a friend, my boyfriend, or my family buying the ticket for me, for which I pay back. Sometimes I even lie and say I don’t have the money in my bank account, or my computer is crashing. But it’s my avoidance.

Hoarding clothes

This is one that has been a problem for over a decade. I have kept the first bra I had when I was 12. My first stylish skirt from when I was 6 years old. I enjoy “clothing swaps,” mall shopping, handy-me-downs, and thrift stores. Once something is in my possession I can’t handle the thought that I might one day want this item again. I usually think “but what if I need it for a costume party/Halloween/theme event?”

Or I think “But what if I lose 30lbs, or gain 50lbs? What if I start working as a business executive and need these dress pants?” I can’t help that small percentage of a chance that I might one day need that item. So my OCD decides to hoard. I avoid giving them away. I avoid dealing with the clothes. I often avoid washing them(my record is 6 months before I needed a new pair of underwear).

I avoid dealing with the anxiety of the clothes and just continue to collect. I refuse to face the feeling of giving it away so I hoard it. (Thankfully I have been working on this a lot lately and don’t have the sheer mountain of clothes that I used to).

There are other things I suspect might be part of my avoidance compulsion. I refuse to hike in case there is a bear. I refuse to hug my friends, in case I suddenly became sexually attracted to them. I avoid sharing drinks with anyone, including my boyfriend who I make out with regularly. I wanted to list all this out because I never knew this was OCD. My therapist when I was a teenager caught on to my library card problem, my hoarding clothes, and my compulsion to avoid anything that seemed risky or provoked anxiety. I had seen the fixed ideas or representations of it. But now I know better. Maybe one day I will be brave enough to get a library card, but until then, I choose just to write about my library card fears from behind the keyboard!