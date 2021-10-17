6 Quotes by the “Iron Lady” Muniba Mazari for Tough Times

Quotes are really short but can affect your life deeply for a long period.

They can help you crossing challenging and tough times, motivate you, and insert enjoyment into your life.

I love quotes as I always get inspired by them.

There was a time when I was going through a hard time, hence stressed. That time quote helped me much to get out of that situation. From then, I always read and listen to quotes and inspire others to read quotes also.

And some of them belong to Muniba Mazari.

About a month ago, I listened to a speech by Muniba Mazari. And, after listening to it, I realized that there’ll be tough times in life, but real happiness is in fighting that situations.

I also understood that I’m so much able to compare with others. I can walk, talk, listen, breathe and at least try when I fail. All these are blessings. There are so many people who are dying to have these blessings.

However, her quotes inspired me to always keep going by not giving up. And if I can move forward, so can you.

Muniba Mazari is known as a Pakistani activist, artist, model, and motivational speaker.

At the age of 20, Muniba Mazari met with a tragic car accident and sustained a lot of injuries. In this accident, her half-body got paralyzed, which left her in the wheelchair for the rest of her life.

However, in this tough situation, when everyone was calling her disabled, she called herself “differently-abled” and got up again. That’s why people call her the Iron Lady of Pakistan.

She became the National goodwill Ambassador for UN Women Pakistan. She was featured in BBC Hundred Woman for 2015 and also listed in the Forbes 30 under 30 for 2016. Presently, she is running her brand named ‘Muniba’s Canvas’ with the slogan ‘Let Your Walls Wear Colors’.

“When you think the glass is half empty always remember that the glass is half full.”

This is one of my favorite quotes by Muniba Mazari.

Too often, we become so busy getting disheartened by something we don’t have, that we forget to cherish the things that we have.

The reality, however, is that if you always think about the things you don’t have or have lost, you’ll never have enough.

There are many people who are wishing for the life that you’re living, you can’t even imagine.

Of course, there’ll be lackings in life. But the smartness is in appreciating the present things instead of being sad for the lackings.

As Muniba Mazari says,

“The secret of happiness is being grateful for what you have, not what you don’t have or what you’ve lost.”

How to apply this:

Each time you feel sad for the lackings in your life, remind yourself about the things that you have.

However, expressing gratitude to the present things will make you feel relaxed, mindful, and relieved.

Every day, schedule some time to appreciate. You can do this session with your loved ones.

If you don’t find anything to appreciate: Appreciate the ability to breathing, thinking, and moving.

Because being grateful helps to forget the lacking and fills life with positiveness.

“We are all perfectly imperfect and that’s perfectly alright.”

Nowadays, people have made a weird definition of perfection. They plan things and expect them to go as per plan. If that doesn’t happen, they call it imperfection and give up.

It is okay trying to play everything safe. But life is a trial, according to Muniba Mazari. And you can’t expect more from a trial. You test your trials, fail, get up, learn, and this is how you become a stronger person.

In addition, failure is certain in life. But, you can’t give up by thinking what others from the perfect world will say. Because the truth is those whom we think are perfect are also imperfect.

Life is not about being perfect but about creating the best version of your own self in which you and the world can be proud of.

I’m not forbidding you to become perfect, but trying to make the moment perfect is smarter than trying to be perfect.

How to apply this:

We assume us imperfect when our life doesn’t go as per our plan or when we can’t achieve our motive or when we see someone with the things that we are dreaming for.

The thought of looking imperfect is nothing but your fear. You have to fight this fear all by yourself. Because everyone finds themselves imperfect comparing to others.

According to Muniba Mazari, you are perfect when you do something good for other people

. It fulfills your soul from within, and when your soul is fulfilled, you are perfect.

Stop trying to be perfect just because other people want you to be, instead listen to your heart as it’ll make you feel better and make better decisions.

“We are all keen to gain but how many of us are willing to lose? Always remember there are no major gains without major losses!”

Too often, we get too disheartened by a loss that we forget to cherish the lessons from it.

We learn a lot from a loss that can help us be successful in the future, yet we mourn about that.

Sometimes, to gain something, all you need to do is allowing yourself to accept losses instead of regretting them.

However, you are blocking the path of learning by being stressed about a loss.

Additionally, if you don’t allow any losses or failures in your life, you’re literally keeping the door of knowledge shut.

How to apply this:

Gaining without losses occasionally happens. And the sooner you learn to accept them, the earlier you’ll be able to meet success.

Whenever loss hits you, it’s absolutely up to you whether you’ll give up or hit it back by learning from it.

Each day, take a few moments and make yourself prepare for loss, failure, or rejection because life is unpredictable. You’ll not find the path to gain linear, no matter how hard you try.

Moreover, remember that if the loss can bring you down, then the same thing can introduce your better self.

“Celebrate your life, live it. Don’t die before your death. We all die!”

We all are alive, but how many of us are genuinely living our life?

Too often, we get so busy achieving something that we forget to enjoy our only life.

We aspire to bigger dreams, work our asses off, and want to earn more money. And depending on this goal, we make a routine where there is no self-time. Let the perfect aside, it’s not life even.

According to Muniba Mazari, you actually live your life when you realize that you’re absorbing negativity, people are getting positive vibes from you, and someone didn’t give up because of you.

However, the reality is that life means not just achieving, but enjoying every moment and the entire process of becoming who you’re meant to be.

How to apply this:

Celebrate every second of life because every moment is a blessing.

No matter how worse the situation is, embrace it. The sooner you do this, the better it’ll be for you.

While concentrating on your goals, allow yourself to enjoy little moments.

Remember life is concise but a delightful place, where you can’t get any moment back once it’s gone. So, don’t destroy this beautiful life by not living it actually.

“When you accept yourself the way you are, the world recognizes you.”

I believe that this quote can genuinely help people to tackle unexpected situations.

So many people are dissatisfied with themselves. They think about their weakness and doubt their ability.

However, the truth is that doubting their own self is nothing but their fear, which is making them unsatisfied with themselves.

You have to fight every of your unexpected situation yourself. There won’t be a miracle happen if you sit in one corner quietly.

Instead, if you overcome your fears and accept yourself the way you are, you’re more likely to tackle those situations smartly.

Every people is different from each other. Someone else may don’t have the qualities that you have. There may be similarities between two people. But, they can never be the same.

“No one is you and that is your biggest power.” — Dave Grohl

How to apply this:

At first, you need to eliminate your fears.

To do that, grab a piece of paper and note all your fears one by one, take a deep breath as it’ll help you face them, and convince yourself that they’re nothing but your fear.

Additionally, appear more in public because the more you’ll appear in public, the more you’ll gather confidence — trust me.

Besides, each day, take some minutes and practice self-acceptance. The former can enhance your confidence, but the latter will create the best of yourself.

“Sometimes problems are not too big, we are too small because we can not handle them.”

Life is all about expected and unexpected situations. But how many of you handle those situations without being stressed?

Honestly, most of the answers will be negative.

Quite often, we think about problems so much that our minds become incapable of doing anything else.

Once a psychologist(name unknown) said that stress is like a glass of water. It is not heavy. But the longer you hold it, the heavier it becomes. As well as, the more you think about the problem, the more you’ll be stressed. Thus, your mind will be paralyzed.

Additionally, if you see a thing very closely, it’ll look bigger no matter how tiny it is. The problem is absolutely the same. And if you let this happen, you’ll never find anything else except the problem.

“It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.” — C. S. Lewis

How to apply this:

Whenever you feel stressed due to a problem, like the glass of water, put it down.

Because putting stress down will make your mind eligible to move forward and find a solution for the problem.

Always remember that if there is a problem, there must be a solution also.

If the door closes, then don’t forget that windows also exist. You just need to open it.

Final Thoughts

Quite often, we become stressed after meeting with any problem.

But, to get rid of that problem, sometimes tiny inspiration works like magic. Quotes are that kind of inspiration.

Quotes are very little pieces of inspiration. Yet, little things can help to change a life sometimes.

Now, it’s up to you whether you take quotes for a short inspirational moment or take action and use it in your daily life.