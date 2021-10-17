4 Editing Tools For Error-Free Writing

Who doesn’t want to be a better writer?

Every writer wants their writing error-free, understandable, and professional. You might be a professional or native English speaker but, not everyone is. But nobody denies a second check on their writing.

As a student and writer, I have to write many notes in the English language. So, there is no way to make any mistakes. But to err is human. Even a professional can make a mistake.

When I started writing, there used to be many grammatical errors. So, I started searching for an online tool that can help me in rectifying my mistakes. And, unfortunately, or thankfully there were many tools like that. But which of them was best for editing? To find that answer, I again started researching. And I got four tools that can help in editing, thankfully. These tools can also be your helping hand while writing.

That amazing tools are —

1. Grammarly

Grammarly is a tool that can solve grammatical, spelling errors along with sentence structure, and more while writing online. It also offers writing enhancement focused on clarity, conciseness, and tone. In a word, Grammarly is an online proofreader with artificial intelligence.

Whether you are a pro or rookie writer, having a second helping hand never hurts. Grammarly can proofread every kind of English text written online. It highlights every spelling or grammar mistake as well as tells you if you missed a word or using an incorrect article. At the same time, Grammarly itself corrects the error. You can use Grammarly by installing or by a browser extension.

Grammarly is a free tool for basic writing suggestions like spelling, grammar, and punctuation. But it has an upgraded version of premium plans for more advanced checks on punctuation, context, grammar, vocabulary, detects plagiarism, and sentence structure.

2. Hemingway App

The Hemingway app is a free writing and editing tool designed to help you polish your writing. It not only evaluates a piece of writing for clarity and simplicity but also highlights common errors, complex sentences, and words that can be swapped by more concise synonyms. It also makes sure that you are not confusing sentence construction, overusing weak adverbs, excessive passive voice.

You might be an excellent writer, but every good writer doesn’t mind a free editor. This app notifies you if any pieces of text are difficult to read. All you have to do is copy your text and paste it into the box of the editor. The rest will be done by the editor automatically.

The online version of the Hemingway App is a completely free tool. But the desktop version of the Hemingway App is available for a one-time payment of $19.99.

3. Cliché Finder

Cliche Finder finds and highlights clichés in your writing and makes it easier to resolve that. It is a tool that ensures you if the text is understandable.

If you are trying to avoid overused or confusing language in your writing, then Cliché Finder could be your best choice. It is easy to use. You have to enter the text into the box and click Find Clichés, and the results will highlight any clichés you might have used. It also allows replacing them with a more original copy.

Cliché Finder is free to use.

4. Readable

Readable helps to improve your text by measuring the readability score of your writing. Readable also checks spelling and grammar as well as the use of adverbs, passive voice, and cliches.

A readability score is a number that tells you how easy or difficult it is to read your text. If you want to make your writing understandable to your reader, then Readable can be your best friend. Because you might be a native or professional English speaker, but your reader does not also need to be one. Readers may not be able to understand what you are trying to understand. In this case, Readable can help you by giving you a simple, easy-to-read, cliche-free text. You have to copy your text and paste it into the box. You will get the analyzed results in seconds.

Readable is not a free tool. But you can access a free trial. There is also a paid version available for a low cost monthly.

Final Thoughts

Many people want to write globally. But they could not because they lacked the English language. These tools can help those people in many ways. Moreover, you can use these tools to give your writing a second check, but do not rely on these tools entirely. Because these tools only show errors in the text. But for that, you have to write. Also, you have to learn and practice. The more you’ll practice, the more you’ll explore. Keep learning and practicing with determination and patience. You will gain success today or hereafter.