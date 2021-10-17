How to Boost Immunity by Only Eating

Is there anybody who doesn’t want to lead a healthy life? The answer is a BIG NO. We can enjoy our life only when we have sound health. Moreover, in this Coronavirus pandemic, it is everyone's utmost responsibility to maintain a healthy life which is only possible by boosting our immunity. Besides exercising and workout we can boost our immunity by having some tasty and cheap fruits in our daily routine. If you are unaware of that, then you are in the right place. Here are the foods-

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are a great source of Vitamins, Minerals, and Fibre. It’s a kind of food which have a nutrient that strengthens the immune system and keeps your skin smooth and elastic. Just one medium orange has all the Vitamin C you need in a day.

Whenever someone gets cold, most of the time they turn straight to Vitamin C. That’s because it helps build up your immune system by increasing the production of white blood cells, which are key to fighting infections.

Some of the popular citrus fruits are:

Grapefruit

Oranges

Clementines

Tangerines

Lemons

Limes

As our body doesn’t produce or store it, so it’s needed to take citrus fruits daily in a recommended amount for continued health. The recommended amount by most health care specialists are-

75 mg for women

90 mg for men

Red Bell Papers

If you think citrus fruits have the most Vitamin C of any fruit or vegetable. Then you are wrong. Because red bell papers contain almost 3 times as much Vitamin C as a Florida orange.

It also contains Beta Carotene, which our body converts into Vitamin A, which helps to keep our eyes and skin healthy.

Garlic

Garlic contains more than 200 different compounds. It is an amazing source of Vitamins and Minerals such as Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6, Folate, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Sodium, Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Calcium among others. The presence of Allicin makes garlic an amazing immunity booster.

Garlic is such a miraculous spice, which has been used for treating several diseases like smallpox, coronary diseases, seasonal cases of flu, infections, etc. People who eat a lot of garlic have a lower chance of suffering from stroke, lung cancer, and other heart diseases. On the other hand, those who avoid this amazing habit suffer from various diseases. So to lead a healthy life having garlic is a must.

Ginger

Ginger is another ingredient to which people rushes after getting sick. As it decreases inflammation, which helps to reduce sore throat and inflammatory illnesses. Ginger helps with nausea as well.

Ginger has a compound known as Gingerol, a relative of Capsaicin. It helps to decrease chronic pain also.

Broccoli

Broccoli is an excellent source of Vitamins and Minerals. It’s packed with Vitamin A, C, and E, as well as Fibre and many other antioxidants.

Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables you can choose for conducting a healthy life. It is healthiest when it’s cooked as little as possible. In a word, Broccoli is a great source of boosting our immune system.

Spinach

Spinach is a rich source of Vitamin C. It’s also packed with numerous Antioxidants and Beta Carotene, which increases the infection-fighting ability of our immune system.

It is healthiest when it's cooked. The less cooked it is, the more nutrients it retains. However, light cooking makes it easier to absorb Vitamin A and allows other nutrients to be released from Oxalic Acid.

Ajwa Dates

Ajwa dates are rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and fiber that provide multiple health benefits for the human body and mind.

It is an excellent source of antioxidants. It contains Vitamin B and nutrients like Selenium which prevent occurring diseases like cancer. It also helps to fight various infections and strengthens the body’s immunity. To aid the correct functioning of the immune system one should include ajwa dates in his daily diet.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice which sometimes used in foods. Turmeric has also been used for years as an anti-inflammatory in treating both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Turmeric boosts our immunity as it contains a compound named Curcumin. It helps in decreasing exercise-induced muscle damage.

Almond

To prevent or fighting with cold or any kind of flu Vitamin E comes just after Vitamin C. Almond contains a good amount of Vitamin E.

It’s a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it requires the presence of fat to be absorbed properly. Almond is a great source of Vitamin E along with healthy fats. Adults need only 15 mg of Vitamin E each day. A half-cup serving of almonds, which is about a hand full of them contains enough Vitamin E to complete the need for each day. However, this yummy nut is key to a healthy immune system.

Olive

Olive is a great source of Vitamin E, fiber, antioxidants, and many more. This small fruit also controls blood pressure and prevents the occurrence of cancer by protecting the cell membranes.

Olives do contain fat, but it’s the healthy monounsaturated kind, which has been found to shrink the risk of atherosclerosis and increase good cholesterol. In a word, olive performs a great role in boosting our immune system.

Common Fig

Figs are high in natural sugars, minerals, and soluble fiber. Figs are rich in minerals including potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and copper, and are a good source of antioxidant Vitamins A and K that contribute to health and wellness.

Figs also protect us from infectious diseases and fight bacteria. Thus improve our immunity system. At least 3 figs per day help us improve our immune system.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a great source of probiotics that boosts our immune system. It is also high in protein. It is also recognized as a source of calcium along with many other micronutrients, including potassium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A, riboflavin, vitamin B5, vitamin B12, and in some countries, vitamin D.

Keeping yogurt in our diet routine will do nothing but boost our immune system. Keep your yogurt nutritious by choosing plain low-fat or non-fat yogurt and adding nuts, berries, and just a little honey to sweeten.