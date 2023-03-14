A funny video of a dog acting funny when a lady tries to cut its nail

Photo by Mike Burke on Unsplash

Dogs are known for their love and affection toward their owners. However, as much as we love our furry friends, there are some things that we need to do for them that they might not enjoy. One of these things is cutting their nails. While some dogs may tolerate it, others may act in a funny or even dramatic way, as we see in a recent viral video.

The video in question shows a lady trying to cut the nails of her dog.

In the video, we see a lady who is attempting to trim a dog's nails. The moment the lady tries to cut its nail, the dog lays itself on the floor in a funny way, like he is acting. It's an amusing sight to watch, as the dog's over-the-top reaction is both adorable and hilarious.

What's interesting about this video is that it highlights the importance of understanding your dog's behavior and body language.

You can also use positive reinforcement to make the process more enjoyable for your dog. Reward your pet with treats and praise when they let you handle their paws and nails without fuss. This will help create a positive association with nail trimming and make it less intimidating for your dog.

Well, this video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden on March 13, 2023. This video has accumulated nearly 990,000 views and nearly 555,000 likes.

The caption of this video reads, "And the Oscar goes to..."

There are so many users who have commented on this video. Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this video.

If you watch the video closely, you'll notice the clipper never really makes contact with the nail. This is a truly Oscar-worthy performance.

I could watch this over and over.

Oh dear

In my opinion, the funny video of a dog acting up when its owner tries to cut its nail serves as a reminder to all dog owners that understanding our pet's behavior is crucial. While it's important to maintain our dog's hygiene and grooming, we need to approach it in a way that's comfortable and stress-free for our furry friends.

So the next time you attempt to trim your dog's nails, remember to take it slow and be patient. Who knows, maybe your dog will surprise you with its acting skills too!

