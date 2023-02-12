A funny video of a cat making hilarious movements after seeing a dog

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

Cats are renowned for their mischievous and playful attitudes. However, their amusing behaviors may cause us to laugh excessively at times. This video of a white cat reacting humorously to the sight of a dog, made me laugh too much.

The video starts with the white cat roaming in a room. Suddenly, it sees a dog in the room, and that's when the fun begins. The cat's expression changes dramatically, and it starts making hilarious movements. It starts to arch its back and make a series of quick jumps and twists. The activities are so exaggerated that it almost looks like the cat is dancing.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named its_jessi_grace on February 11, 2023. This video has gained nearly 30k views and 2k likes. And this tweet has gotten 500 retweets.

The caption of this video reads, "Susie’s coach is helping her train for the ballroom dance competition."

According to the caption of this video, the cat's name seems to be Susie, and the word coach seems to be used for a dog.

This video of the playful nature of cats is so funny to me. The video has received so many views, with people commenting on it. Let’s see some of the comments made by users on this video.

"Kitty is thinking, "I’ll use my tumbling and spinning ninja moves to cement our victory in the freestyle dance competition."

"He's such a good coach."

"Your tweets brighten my day!!"

In my opinion, the video of the white cat making hilarious movements upon seeing a dog is a perfect example of how animals can bring a smile to our faces. It is a reminder that even amid a stressful and busy life, a funny video can make all the difference because I used to watch funny animal videos when I was stressed.

