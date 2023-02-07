A cute video of a little smart dog finding his way upstairs

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

Dogs are known for their intelligence. They are also very curious animals and love to explore their surroundings. In this video, we see a perfect example of a dog's smarts and determination.

The video shows a cute little dog who wants to go upstairs but is unable to do so because the tiny gate leading to the stairs is closed. However, this smart dog doesn't give up and instead finds a way around the problem. He goes to the back of the gate and finds a way to climb up the stairs.

This video not only showcases the dog's intelligence but also highlights his determination and problem-solving skills. It is clear that the dog is not willing to give up and is determined to reach his goal. The way he finds a solution to his problem is truly remarkable.

A Twitter user named Buitengebieden shared a video on February 5, 2023, that has since captivated audiences, amassing 1.3 million views and a staggering 42,000 likes. "So smart..." says the caption.

Let's see some of the comments made by users on this video.

Doggie is more smarter

Haha, this is awesome

It's hard to tell if the dog is super smart or his human really not so much.

Moreover, the dog's cuteness adds to the charm of the video. His playful and enthusiastic behavior made my face smile. The video is a perfect reminder that dogs are not just cute and cuddly pets but also very smart animals.

Well, don't forget to share your opinion on this video.