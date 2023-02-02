A cute video of a dog who becomes quite happy when his friend arrives

Sachin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bk1Tb_0kaPjgq900
Photo byThe author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

It's not just humans who get excited by the sight of an old friend. Dogs also carry it out in their unique manner. A new video of a dog enthusiastically greeting a friend at the door has gone viral on social media due to its cuteness.

The video shows the dog perched on the front door, practically bouncing with excitement, maybe at the thought of having company. As his friend draws closer, the pup becomes more and more energetic, eventually bouncing. His tail wags ferociously.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named puppiesdoglover on January 30, 2023. This short 5-second video of a cute dog has accumulated nearly 150k views in a very short time, and it has accumulated nearly 16k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "He gets very excited when his friend comes over."

So many users have engaged with this post; let’s see what viewers say in their comments about this video.

Feeling this welcome by a friend would automatically merit a visit often. Genuine welcome.
The dog performs the happy dance.
Just the sight of a dog brightens my day and lets me know that God really does care.

I think the dog's reaction is a gentle reminder that we should all try to be just as enthusiastic about our friends, no matter how big or small the interaction. Seeing how excited the puppy it reminds us how important it is to be kind and happy around our friends.

At the same time, it reminds us that we can show love and excitement, which we often forget in our busy lives.

Well, don't forget to share your opinion on this video.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog# dogs# pets# pet# animals

Comments / 26

Published by

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

N/A
6K followers

More from Sachin

A cute video of a little smart dog finding his way upstairs

Dogs are known for their intelligence. They are also very curious animals and love to explore their surroundings. In this video, we see a perfect example of a dog's smarts and determination.

Read full story
9 comments

A cute video of a dog walking and leaving a small footprint in a diagonal

Dogs are known for being best friends, and maybe mine too because they never fail to bring a smile to my face. Whether they're playing, cuddling, or simply taking a walk, they always bring joy and happiness to our lives.

Read full story
4 comments

A charming video of a mother cat introducing her kitten to a dog

The first thing that came to my face was my smile when I stumbled upon the cute video of a mommy cat introducing her precious little kitten to a furry, big-hearted dog. Watching videos of animals forming bonds with one another and being so friendly is very amazing. This mom cat introducing her little kitten to the dog in this video is one such adorable video of two friends becoming close!

Read full story
44 comments

A cute video of the panda mom and her cub loving a snow day and having a good time

Winter is a lovely season full of fresh air, glistening snowflakes, and intimate moments. Few animals, however, reflect the winter spirit quite like the panda. This beautiful video shows a mother panda and her young cub spending the day together playing in the snow and enjoying each other's company.

Read full story
7 comments

A funny video of an owl running in an odd way

Have you ever observed an owl running oddly and entertainingly?. I had just discovered a video of an owl that made me laugh, so I decided to share it with you. Today, in this blog post, we will talk about an owl that will make you chuckle. The video shows a strange bird with fluffy feathers walking funnily, which is both shocking and funny.

Read full story
49 comments

An amazing video of the skilled dog who is balancing the ball

For me, laughter is the best thing that I want every day, and there's nothing quite like a funny animal video to cure what ails you. And when that video features a pet who's not only adorable but also clever and skilled, it's pure gold. like this pup in this short and sweet video, balancing a ball with grace and ease.

Read full story
4 comments

A cute video of the little girl whose dream is to find homes for shelter dogs

The world could use more kindness. It has the power to unite people, cheer up those in need, and bring about constructive change in the world. A small act of kindness may have a big impact, and it all starts with every one of us. similar to this movie.

Read full story
7 comments

A video of three little cats pressing the bell for their food

Recent viral videos have been flooding the internet, and one of the most recent videos to go viral on the web is the video of three cats ringing a bell for their snacks. The video was uploaded on Twitter by a user named translated cats, and it has already gained more than 800,000 views.

Read full story
38 comments

A sweet video of a dog appearing on a family's doorstep and refusing to enter until it greets their little boy

The internet never ceases to amaze us with stories of love and compassion that abound throughout. One such story has recently come to light: a stray puppy appeared on a family’s doorstep and refused to come inside until he met their little boy.

Read full story
31 comments

A adorable video of little puppy who born with extra tail like extension on his forehead

We’ve all seen some pretty interesting videos on the internet, but this one is unique. We have all seen impressive videos of puppies doing silly and adorable things, but this one is a undoubtedly new level for me.

Read full story
20 comments

A funny video of a dog attempting to kick a man in an amusing manner

The internet has become an endless source of entertainment, with the sheer volume of new, creative content being added to it every day. One of the most popular forms of content is short, humorous videos, with everything from crazy stunts to silly animal antics going viral across social media. like this video of a dog trying to kick a man funnily.

Read full story
47 comments

A video of a little girl's cute smile when she watches her parent from the stage

There is nothing quite like the joy of watching your child accomplish something they’ve worked so hard for. Whether it’s a big test, recital, or performance, there is nothing like that look of joy and pride on their faces.

Read full story
8 comments

A cute video of a loyal dog helping its disabled dog companion.

In a world full of sadness and despair, a heartwarming video is bringing joy and hope to people everywhere. Recently, a video of a loyal dog helping its disabled dog companion has gone viral.

Read full story
32 comments

A cute video of the happy panda having a good time in the snow

What comes to your mind when you think of a panda? Adorable fur, black and white colors, and peaceful eyes? Yes, pandas are considered cute and cuddly creatures. But this cute video of a panda in the snow, having a blast, shows that they can be full of energy, too!

Read full story
18 comments

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.

Read full story
66 comments

A cute video of the cat wanting to sleep next to the dog.

Recently, a heartwarming video was posted on Twitter by user Yoda4ever that has captured the hearts of many animal lovers. The video depicts a small, fluffy cat lying near a larger dog, with the caption "Cat wants to sleep next to the dog...

Read full story
14 comments

A video of the baby seal making cute and adorable sounds.

The world is full of wonders, and one of them is the array of sounds different animals can make. From the chirping of birds to the roar of lions, the sound of nature is a reminder of the beauty and vastness of this earth.

Read full story
3 comments

A video of a brave puppy guiding the herd of sheep towards the other side of the yard

Talking about puppies, I cannot think of anything particularly adorable. They can be so funny and cute at the same time. When trained and taught properly, they can also be very helpful to us. This is what we can see in the video of a puppy guiding the herd of sheep towards the other side of the yard.

Read full story
11 comments

A video of some kind people rescuing a chained dog and saving life of a dog. 

Visiting animal shelters can be an incredibly rewarding experience. While it can be heartbreaking to see so many animals in need of a home, it can also be inspiring to witness the goodwill of people coming together to help them.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy