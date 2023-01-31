A cute video of the little girl whose dream is to find homes for shelter dogs

Sachin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeWhi_0kXajqQJ00
Photo byThe author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

The world could use more kindness. It has the power to unite people, cheer up those in need, and bring about constructive change in the world. A small act of kindness may have a big impact, and it all starts with every one of us. similar to this movie.

A small girl expresses her dream of finding a home for every shelter dog in need in a touching video. She shows how important it is to love and care for these animals that are often forgotten or left behind. She does this passionately and innocently.

Shelter dogs, who are frequently left behind, mistreated, or abandoned, need another opportunity for a happy life. They have so much love to share and can bring their adoptive families so much joy and happiness. The young girl in the video is aware of this.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named The Dodo, and in a very short period, it has received close to 400k views and close to 600 likes.

The caption of this video reads, "The little girl’s dream is for every shelter dog to have a home."

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this video.

"Blessed little girl"
"And every dog's dream is to have a little girl."
"The kids are alright!"

This video, in my opinion, serves as a reminder of the influence that one individual, no matter how small, may have on the world. We can all help the little girl reach her goal, even if it initially seems like a difficult undertaking. There are several ways to support her ambition, like working at a nearby shelter, giving supplies, or just raising awareness.

And this video is a lovely reminder of the impact one person can have and the strength of compassion. Let us all be motivated by this little girl's ambition and join together to find homes for every dog at the shelter.

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

