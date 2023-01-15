A video of the baby seal making cute and adorable sounds.

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

The world is full of wonders, and one of them is the array of sounds different animals can make. From the chirping of birds to the roar of lions, the sound of nature is a reminder of the beauty and vastness of this earth.

For those of you who appreciate the sound of nature, this video of a baby seal is sure to make your day. The video, which has recently gone viral, showcases the cute sound of the seal and its adorable facial expressions.

This video captures the baby seal seemingly having the time of its life. By taking a closer look at the video, you can see that the pup is barely able to keep its eyes open and seems to be enjoying the moment thoroughly.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden on January 14, 2023. This video was initially posted on Instagram by a user named mairansmith. This video has accumulated over 500k views and over 20k likes on Twitter.

The caption of this video reads, "The sound of this baby seal.."

There are so many users who have commented on this cute video of the baby seal. Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this video.

"Cutie is seconds away from his first human word!"

"I love it 🥺"

"Have just watched this 8 times in a row, and now back to watch again. Just beautiful"

The sound of this baby seal is truly something special, and it is no surprise that it has gone viral. If you need a little reminder of the beauty of nature, this video is sure to do just that. The sound and the facial expressions of the seal are sure to remind you of the magical things that nature has to offer and will certainly put a smile on your face.

Don't forget to share your opinion on this video.