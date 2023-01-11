A lovely video of a little boy becoming happy after getting a kiss from his cute little friend

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

Recently, a heartwarming video made my day after it was published on Twitter by Buitengebieden.

The video features a little boy who seems to be getting his first kiss from a girl who was likely a childhood friend of his. As soon as the kiss ends, you can see the boy's face lighting up with joy as he starts jumping in happiness.

It was clear from the beginning that this moment was special for the young boy, as he couldn't contain his joy and excitement. He smiled and began to jump up and down with joy, running and twirling around in a circle of delight. His eyes sparkled with happiness, and it was obvious to the viewers that this meant so much to him.

The video has been viewed by so many people, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

The Twitter account Buitengebieden, who posted the video captioned that "His first kiss..".

This video has accumulated over 120k views and over 5k likes. Let’s see some of the comments made by users on this video.

"We all should react this way to our first achievements (kisses and other stuff)." "Life would be funnier."

"I was the same—in my early twenties."

"so adorable"

The joy and lightheartedness of the moment were so contagious that many viewers experienced an instant state of happiness when they watched the video. It was a reminder that life is full of moments to be celebrated and that sometimes it can be the seemingly small things that bring us the biggest joy.

The video also showed how something so simple, like a kiss, could be so meaningful to a child and how it could bring so much joy to the people around them. It was a reminder to all of us to show our love and appreciation for the people in our lives through simple moments like these.

The positive reactions to this video show how connected we all are and that we can all relate to moments of simple happiness. It also made us happy to know that there are still so many good things in the world that make us smile, even in a time of difficulty and uncertainty.

Overall, the viral video of the little boy’s reaction to getting his first kiss was a delightful reminder of the joy and beauty in life. It is a reminder that no matter the circumstance, it is always possible to find moments of delight and moments to cherish and appreciate.