An adorable video of a dog and an old man exercising on an air walker and having a good time

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

We all love to watch funny animal videos. They are not only entertaining but also adorable and make us feel better. Recently, a video of a little dog enjoying an air walker has been making the rounds on the internet, and it is no surprise that it has gone viral.

This 4-second video features an adorable dog in the center of an air walker. An air walker is a type of exercise equipment that helps exercise the legs and improve balance and coordination. The dog appears to be having a great time.

In this video, we can also see that the old man is also enjoying an air walk with the dog, and both of them have a good time.

It is quite amazing to watch as the pup bounces up and down and seems to be enjoying itself. It looks like it is trying to get a good workout out of the machine.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden on January 10, 2023. This video has accumulated over 3 million views and over 200k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "Working out together."

The video, which has been viewed by so many people, is a hit on social media. People from all over the world have been commenting on the video, saying how cute the pup is and how it looks like it is having a great time. Some have even joked about getting their pup an air walker for them to use.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this video.

"It seems like the doggo knows how to perpetuate the pendulum motion. Quite amazing."

"I don't exactly know what those actually do but I travel a lot in Asia and you see them in every park it seems"

"When I'm old, I'll need a friend like this."

In my opinion, this funny video of a little pup and his old owner enjoying an air walker is sure to make you grin. It also serves as a reminder of how amazing and resilient pets are and how they are always ready to learn new things and try out new activities.

The funny video of the little pup enjoying the air walker has been a great reminder of the joy that comes with physical activity. It has also been a great reminder of the importance of staying active and taking care of our bodies. The pup in the video has certainly inspired many people to get out there and get moving.