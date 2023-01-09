A cute video of a squirrel being cuddled in the hands

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

If there’s anything in this world that could make my day happy, it’s a video of something cute and cuddly.

Everyone loves animals, and videos of them can be incredibly adorable. Such is the case with a recently trending video of someone cuddling a squirrel in their hands.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden on January 10, 2023. This video has accumulated over 130k views and over 12k likes.

In the viral video, a person delicately cradles a squirrel in their hands. The squirrel is apparently very comfortable and relaxed, snuggling into the person’s hand. The tenderness of the event has touched my heart.

The caption of the video is "Cuddling a squirrel."

The video itself has been viewed and shared innumerable times and has drawn hundreds of comments from viewers.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this video.

So cute. I tried that once with a squirrel I picked up in our garden, but it bit me. Its razor-sharp tooth went through my nail and to the other side of my finger. I still think they’re cute, but keep my distance.

I just love squirrels. Look at that little face!

awe...every creature loves to snuggle

The video of the person cuddling the squirrel in his hand is a reminder of what life should be about. It’s a reminder of the importance of compassion, kindness, and love. It’s a reminder that even the smallest creatures can be a source of joy and happiness.

