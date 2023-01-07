A cute video of cat kneading owner's back. 

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

The internet is home to countless videos of cats engaging in behavior that is simply adorable. From playing with toys as they move around the house to making funny faces at their owners, cats are a source of entertainment and endearment for many. One video that stands out from the rest is a short clip of a cat kneading its owner’s back. This charming behavior has been caught on camera and is sure to make viewers smile.

The video of the cat kneading its owner’s back is both heartwarming and humorous. The cat’s paws move in a rhythmic pattern as it kneads its way across the person’s back.

The owner and the cat have a strong bond, as the cat is comfortable enough to display this behavior in front of its owner.

This video was posted on Twitter on November 5, 2021, by a user named CUTEFUNNYANIMAL. This video has accumulated over 14k views and 1k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "It's been a hard day."

There are so many users commenting on this video; let's see some of them.

"need this!"

"Love is all that matters."

"My back would look like a fresh hamburger."

"There is a massage therapist inside."

In my opinion, the video of the cat kneading its owner’s back is a reminder of the special connection between cats and their owners. These furry friends are capable of forming strong, lasting bonds with their humans and will often display affectionate behavior. This type of behavior is just one example of how cats show their love and appreciation.

What do you think? Are you a cat person? Please don't forget to share your opinion!