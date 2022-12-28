A cute video of a 2-year-old kid watching a game with his dad

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

Most of us have fond memories of watching sports with our parents when we were growing up. I don't know about all the others, but I have. It is such a magical experience that binds me with my parents while I discover the world of sports.

A recent video of 2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad captures this wonderful moment perfectly.

Theo is sitting on the sofa with his dad as they watch the game. The video shows him looking at the screen with utter excitement as he tries to understand what is going on. He looks so intrigued by what he is watching and loves it so much that he can't help but smile and laugh. After that, Theo copies his father’s expression.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. This video has received over 3 million views and over 80 thousand likes. On December 28, 2022, this video was uploaded.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users.

"Incredibly cute and sweet! and confirmation that parents truly do initially teach their kids what their opinions should be (whether we want to or not). Some kids realize when they're older that they can or should have a different opinion, while others never "pivot."

"The thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat!"

"Adults don’t realize kids watch everything"

We hope that this video brings a smile to your face and reminds you of the moments you had with your dad or mom while watching sports growing up. Let’s all try to remember those moments and never forget the smiles that watching sports brings to us and the people we love.

