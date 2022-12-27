A funny video of the baby panda not wanting the lady to clean up the broken toys

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

Panda bears are one of the cutest animals. I also like the panda as much as cats and dogs.

If you love pandas, then you are sure to love this video! Recently, a cute video of a baby panda not wanting his mommy to clean up his toys has gone viral. It's a cute and funny moment that was captured.

The adorable video has quickly gained thousands of viewers and shares on social media.

It starts as the lady slowly barges in and tries to clean up, which the cute little panda does not want her to do. This cute little panda walks behind the lady trying to clean up the room. It is one of the funniest and cutest things ever!

This video was posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden on December 27, 2022. This video has gained over 400k views and 17,000 likes. Many users have also retweeted it.

The caption of this video reads, "Baby Panda doesn’t want Mommy to clean up the toys he has broken."

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users.

"I think he wants to be held and hugged. He needs someone to suggest with."

"I think he just wants to play with her."

"Aww, just pick it up, cuddle it, and be extremely grateful you have that chance to do so, panda."

"This panda is so darn cute! It just wants a hug, I'll take that job!"

Overall, this video is a truly heartwarming one that is sure to make you smile! It also serves as a reminder of how these adorable creatures are a part of our lives and how important it is to protect and nurture them.

And don't forget to share your opinion on this video.