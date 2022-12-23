A cute video of a cat trying to get kisses from its owner

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

It's no secret that cats are adorably cute, but it's not always easy to capture them in their natural state on film.

This clip of a cat trying to get affection from its owner is a perfect example of what happens when you're lucky enough to catch the right moment.

like my cat, who always pokes its head and paws out in an attempt to look cute.

In this video, we can see that the cute little cat is trying to get kisses from its owner, and then the owner kisses the cat.

This made me feel like my cat. The cat didn't stop trying to get the attention of its owner.

I hope you like this video and feel the love in it.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden on December 23, 2022. And this video has accumulated over 500k views and 40k likes.

The caption of this short little video of a cat reads, "Kitty trying to get kisses."

Some so many users have commented on this post and retweeted it almost 5,000 times.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this short 23-second video.

"Love from a pure-hearted, innocent animal is priceless."

"I love that cats, like me, can’t act right around men with beards."

"Our oldest kitty, Zoe, does this too. I love it and give her one every time. She also likes to give hugs, and we like to get and give them too."

"Reminds me of my dog. He will scratch at me with his paw when he wants love."

"Put down the dishes, there’s a kitty who needs you!"

Well, don't forget to share your opinion on this video.