A cute video of beatboxing cockatiel.

Cockatiels, known scientifically as Nymphicus hollandicus, are members of the cockatoo family, a group of parrots native to Australia. They are medium-sized birds that are native to the wild but have also been domesticated for centuries. They are relatively low-maintenance and make excellent companions for those looking for a pet bird.
Sometimes these types of birds have some amazing skills. like in this video.
In this video, we can see that the cockatiel is beatboxing in a very good way. I enjoyed listening to this. and I believe you would as well.
This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. This video has accumulated over 350k views and over 20k likes.
The caption of this video reads, "Beatboxing Cockatiel."
In my opinion, this bird is a very good musician.
I like the way that this bird makes music.
This cockatiel is incredible, and by watching it, I learned a lot about birds.
I enjoyed listening to the music of the cockatiel. I thought it was great and interesting to listen to!
Let’s see some of the comments made by users on this cute video of the cockatiels. "Am I the only one who was dancing along with him?"
"I need to see a song on the Billboard charts that is credited to "Drake (featuring Cockatiel)."
"Not just beatboxing but vibing hard"
"great beat! Saw a documentary on animals that can imitate human speech, and they all had one thing in common - the ability to discern rhythm in sound."
