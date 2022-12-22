A cute video of beatboxing cockatiel.

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

Cockatiels, known scientifically as Nymphicus hollandicus, are members of the cockatoo family, a group of parrots native to Australia. They are medium-sized birds that are native to the wild but have also been domesticated for centuries. They are relatively low-maintenance and make excellent companions for those looking for a pet bird.

Sometimes these types of birds have some amazing skills. like in this video.

In this video, we can see that the cockatiel is beatboxing in a very good way. I enjoyed listening to this. and I believe you would as well.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. This video has accumulated over 350k views and over 20k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "Beatboxing Cockatiel."

In my opinion, this bird is a very good musician.

I like the way that this bird makes music.

This cockatiel is incredible, and by watching it, I learned a lot about birds.

I enjoyed listening to the music of the cockatiel. I thought it was great and interesting to listen to!

Let’s see some of the comments made by users on this cute video of the cockatiels. "Am I the only one who was dancing along with him?"

"I need to see a song on the Billboard charts that is credited to "Drake (featuring Cockatiel)."

"Not just beatboxing but vibing hard"

"great beat! Saw a documentary on animals that can imitate human speech, and they all had one thing in common - the ability to discern rhythm in sound."

Well, don't forget to share your opinion on this video.