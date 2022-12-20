A lovely video of seahorses changing color depending on their surroundings. 

Photo by The author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter.

Humans have been fascinated by the diverse and beautiful world underwater. It is an incredible place of amazing creatures and beauty, one that is often covered by a thick layer of water to protect it from harsh sunlight.

In these videos, we see one beautiful species, which is the sea horse.

Sea horses are small, one-of-a-kind fish that live in the ocean's shallow areas. They are considered one of the most exotic and beautiful creatures in the underwater world. As their name suggests, these fish are shaped like horses, and their bodies curve like a seahorse’s body.

In addition to their unique shape, sea horses have a variety of other interesting characteristics that set them apart from other fish.

Like in this video, we can see the creativity of the seahorse in changing its color depending on its surroundings. This helps to protect them from predators or other prey.

This video is a fun look at the wonderful world of these tiny little fish, from the amazing fact that they change color to match their surroundings to the sometimes silly behaviors of seahorses.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Animal Planet. This beautiful video has gained over 5,000 views and nearly 300 likes. On December 16, 2022, this video was posted.

This video's caption says, "Seahorses change color to look like their surroundings when they want to hide from predators or avoid being eaten!"

Let’s see some of the comments made by the user on this video.

"Absolutely incredible"

"species intelligence"

Well, don't forget to share your opinion on this video.