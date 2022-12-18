A funny video of the cat folding a sheet in a funny way.

Sachin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dknzE_0jn0kV5l00
Photo byscreenshot by an author taken from a video uploaded on Twitter

Cats are funny, furry little creatures that love to slink around with their owners, oftentimes causing mischief and chaos. They can be quite entertaining to watch. I always enjoy watching them when they are doing funny things. like this video.

In today's blog post, I am going to talk about a funny video of a cat funnily folding a sheet.

This video of a cat funnily folding a sheet is sure to make you smile and put your day back on track. The video captions are very funny, too!

At the start of the video, we can see that a cat is coming from the side and standing on the sheet. The cat is doing this funny thing. folding the sheet in a very funny way.

This made me laugh a lot! It was so funny!

The caption says: "How to fold a fitted sheet!"

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. and this amusing 7-second video has gained over 20 million views and accumulated over 600,000 likes.

So many users have engaged with this post, and this tweet has been retweeted by so many users on Twitter. This tweet has been retweeted nearly 77k times.

Let's see some of the comments made by the users.

"Never has a sheet been folded so well before."
"Can’t stop watching, lol."
"We had a kitty who would show up the minute we were about to change the bedding. She loved to be swung in a sheet hammock. Needless to say, making the bed would take a lot longer than it had to.
"Now see this kind of folding I understand completely."

Well, don't forget to share your opinion on this video.

# cat# cats# funny# pets# animals

