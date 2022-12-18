A cute video of a little hamster chewing on a piece of carrot.

Photo by Screenshot taken by the author from the video uploaded on Twitter

When we think of pets, the first few animals that come to our minds are dogs, cats, or birds. I like dogs the most.

But many animals can be petted but these are not so common yet. I am talking about a cute little pet hamster.

Hamsters are little mouse-like animals and are known as rodents. They can be very cute and furry. Hamsters are also very playful, and they come in different colors.

Hamsters are really cute little pets that can be great gifts for anyone.

Like in this video, we can see a cute little hamster chewing on a piece of carrot while sitting in a corner of the sofa. It doesn’t mind its owner capturing this adorable behavior of the hamster as it continues to eat like no one’s watching.

It is one of my favorite small pets, and I would prefer to have a hamster as a pet as it can be taken care of pretty easily and are very adorable.

The main beauty of a hamster is that it is very small, cute, and furry, which helps to make it a perfect pet for young kids.

Because they are so cute, most kids fall in love with them, and adults will also enjoy owning them as pets.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Yoda4ever. This video has accumulated over 2.5 million views and 120k likes.

This video has been retweeted by many users; it has almost around 19k retweets.

The caption of this video posted on Twitter reads, "Smol hamster."

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this cute video.

"So small, so cute."

"Oh, so adorable."

"Protected, safe, and cuddly having a snack. We should all be so lucky."

Well, don’t forget to share your opinion on this video.