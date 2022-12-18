A funny video of a happy dog playing and jumping in the water

Photo by screenshot taken by the author from a video posted on Twitter

As humans, we have all wished for a pet at some point in our lives. Perhaps a dog, a cat, or any other animal that can be domesticated many of us have made that wish come true, and we all, without a doubt, adore our pets. We also want them to be hygienic to keep them healthy, like by giving them baths and healthy food. However, many dogs, including mine, dislike being in the water.

Unlike this adorable dog, who appears to enjoy spending time in the water, this dog enjoys the waters, as evidenced by the way he displays his joy, that is, by jumping around happily and excitedly.

This funny video was posted on Twitter by a user named Happy Dogs. This video is so funny that it has accumulated over 230k views and over 16k likes.

This video is retweeted by many users. It has approximately 1798 retweets.

The caption of this video reads, "So happy."

And we can easily see in this video that the dog is so happy. This video made me laugh and made my day so much better.

The dog seems to be playing in the water by himself, but this video is so precious that it has made many people happy.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users on this video posted on Twitter.

"I'll have what he had for breakfast."

"Well, he proved he can run on water."

"Yes, he’s one happy dog."

"That's one happy dog. Go for it and have fun"

Well, don’t forget to share your opinion on this video.