A cute video of a dog performing yoga with its owner.

Photo by screenshot taken by the author from the video posted on Twitter

It is truly said that dogs are man's best friend because they can love their owners more than themselves. They are the most humble and loyal animals one can have as a pet. They become best buddies when they are trained properly.

just like this dog in this video. The way it is trained to perform yoga with its owner looks so beautiful and amazing. The way it copies its owner to do every pose properly shows its determination to accompany its owner.

This cute little video of the brilliant dog accompanying its owner brought a smile to my face, and I hope it does the same for you too.

A user going by the name of The Woof World posted this video on Twitter.

This video has accumulated over 740k views and 35k likes.

This video has left people so amazed at the dog's ability to perform each move with its owner that it has been retweeted more than 4K times. It is truly amazing!

The caption of this video reads, "Nothing better than some morning doga with your dog."

It shows how intelligent dogs are and how loyal they can be to their owners.

Twitter users have been commenting on the video, expressing their amazement. Let's see some of the comments made by the user on this post.

"You got wiggle the feets" - Doggo"

Omgosh I love Your Dog

Cutest thing I've seen today!

the best way to wake up in the morning

Well, feel free to share your opinion on this video and what you think about it.