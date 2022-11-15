A beautiful video of a rainbow forming from a waterfall

The most peaceful and happy place that I can find is just one word: "Nature." Yes, I feel relaxed and refreshed once I am in nature, witnessing wonders. I find it to be an excellent pastime, and I enjoy being in the company of so many things.

As a child, I loved to spend time with my grandparents. I would spend hours reading, drawing, and playing with my favorite toys. We would go on family picnics at the park and even to the beach, and when it was time for dinner, we'd gather at our dining table to talk about nature.

As I was growing up, I continued to take a great interest in nature. It became a therapeutic way for me to relax, something that is a part of my daily life. Today, whenever I go on vacation or go hiking—even camping in the mountains—I always make sure that I reach some point in a natural area.

Same here. I found a video on Twitter showing the amazing beauty of nature.

One of nature's most beautiful wonders can be seen in this video. Here, we can see a rainbow forming from a waterfall.

Nature does not stop amusing us with all such beautiful scenery and waterfalls. I hope your eyes also sparkle as mine did after watching this amazing charmer of nature.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named @fasc1nate. It was originally posted on Twitter by Amazing Nature.

This incredible short video has received over 9 million views and 97k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "High winds at the perfect time of day created a previously undocumented 2,400-foot rainbow waterfall in Yosemite National Park."

I hope you will like this video and don't forget to share your opinion.