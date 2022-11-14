A cute and funny video of a puppy following a cat

Well, this is the cutest stalking I have seen. Well, yes, stalking is weird and anti-social. Activity is a punishable offense when done with malicious intent. But no accusations can be leveled here.

Here we can see a cute little puppy following, or I could say stalking, a cat. Not only that, but he also pretends that he’s not following the cat when the cat turns around. To make the cat believe that he’s not following, the puppy turns the other way, sits, and starts scratching his ear. It seems like the cat believes that the dog is not following her and continues to walk on its path while the puppy again starts following it.

This cute little act of pretending and stalking makes this video cute and funny.

I am sure the puppy didn’t mean to scare or annoy the cat. It was just an innocent act of following his friend.

This act not only shows us how cute puppies are but also how innocent they are. It shows us that they don’t mean to hurt anyone and that they just want to play with their friend. They are just trying to show affection subtly.

This video was published on Twitter by a user with the handle @Yoda4ever.

This cute and short clip has gained around 1 million views and over 63K likes.

This video is extremely cute and funny. It doesn’t seem like such innocence is needed, but it is cute and funny. This serves as an example of how dogs are really friendly, sweet creatures