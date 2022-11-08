The funny video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch

Raising children and giving them care and protection to provide them with a feeling of security is what it means to be a parent. Parenting varies in style, but all parents are devoted to their children.

Parenting is an emotional rollercoaster that all parents experience at some point. Whether you’re having your first baby or your tenth, the newness of parenting can often make it hard to navigate what’s going on and how you should act.

I remember when I was a kid, I was always putting myself in trouble while having fun. And my parents were the ones who made me feel safe.

So today, in this blog post, we are going to talk about the video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch them.

In this video, we can see two kittens sliding down, one after the other, and having their part of the fun.

On the other hand, we see their parent cat trying to catch them while they slide down and bring them back to the top, one after the other.

It all seems like a game to those kittens—that they will slide down and their daddy cat will bring them back up just for them to slide back again.

This cute way of playing their own game makes this video cute and funny.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Fred Schultz.

This video has accumulated over 120k views and 5k Likes.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users.

“Sheesh... This could go on all day... until mama changes her mind about staying in the penthouse.”

“Omg. How Cute are they all”

“Someone probably put the kittens up there. Help the momma.”

Well, feel free to share your opinion on this.