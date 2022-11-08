The funny video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch

Sachin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVUjp_0j34jhfz00
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by @Fred Schultz

Raising children and giving them care and protection to provide them with a feeling of security is what it means to be a parent. Parenting varies in style, but all parents are devoted to their children.

Parenting is an emotional rollercoaster that all parents experience at some point. Whether you’re having your first baby or your tenth, the newness of parenting can often make it hard to navigate what’s going on and how you should act.

I remember when I was a kid, I was always putting myself in trouble while having fun. And my parents were the ones who made me feel safe.

So today, in this blog post, we are going to talk about the video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch them.

In this video, we can see two kittens sliding down, one after the other, and having their part of the fun.

On the other hand, we see their parent cat trying to catch them while they slide down and bring them back to the top, one after the other.

It all seems like a game to those kittens—that they will slide down and their daddy cat will bring them back up just for them to slide back again.

This cute way of playing their own game makes this video cute and funny.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Fred Schultz.

This video has accumulated over 120k views and 5k Likes.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users.

“Sheesh... This could go on all day... until mama changes her mind about staying in the penthouse.”
“Omg. How Cute are they all”
“Someone probably put the kittens up there. Help the momma.”

Well, feel free to share your opinion on this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cats# kitten# funny# video# fun

Comments / 14

Published by

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

N/A
4294 followers

More from Sachin

A cute and adorable video of a child playing with her pet

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @HeckinGoodDogs. Dogs are not only cute pets, but when they grow up, they become protectors as well. They protect not only their house and their owner, but they also guard our children.

Read full story

A cute video shows the puppy greeting its owner and attempting to wake him.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @chichicrewshop. Being a parent is a tedious job that has to be done every day, whether it’s being the parent of a child or a puppy.

Read full story
12 comments

An adorable video of a little girl playing and enjoying the puddles.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebieden. Childhood memories are memories that live on forever, even if we can't always find those same experiences in our adult lives.

Read full story

A video of an elephant playing a drum.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebiede. Elephants are the largest land mammals on Earth. they're huge! They are intelligent too. I like elephants. I have always thought of them as beautiful creatures. Well, they are one of my favorite animals because I like them. When I was small, I used to go to the zoo with my father, and the zoo elephant was friendly.

Read full story
1 comments

An adorable video of a dog playing and sliding in the pool.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebieden. Playing in a water park is kind of fun for me. Like most people, I was apprehensive about going into the water and the pool, but now that I know how much fun it is.

Read full story
3 comments

A cute video of a pet dog meeting a newborn baby.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Instagram by @hdbrosriley. The love between a human and a dog is something different. The bond that these two different species share is what can be deemed as one of the purest forms of love.

Read full story
2 comments

A viral video of a hard-working bird making a nest

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebieden. It takes hard work to build a house. No matter if we are humans, animals, or birds, it takes too much work to build a safe place to live.

Read full story
5 comments

The funny video of the dog feeling jealous when not getting attention from the guardian

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @TheWoofWorld. Maybe all of us want to be loved and we want the other person to love us back. Based on my opinion, one way to show your love is through attention. You can give your loved ones attention by spending time with them, talking to them and listening to their problems, giving gifts, or doing things they enjoy.

Read full story

An adorable video of a dog waiting for her 90-year-old friend during their daily walk.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebieden. Friendship is an experience that is indescribably precious and beautiful in its simplicity; it is unlike any other type of relationship. In my opinion, a relationship based solely on care, compassion, and love for someone else will always be more substantial.

Read full story
22 comments

A cute video of a small baby snatching the chip packet.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Instagram by @happyfacesgoal. Childhood can be a joyous time, a chance to explore and discover new things. Children are innocent and the world is their playground.

Read full story
5 comments

An adorable video of a little girl preparing dinner.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Instagram by @natalieandbruna. Cooking is an art and an art practice. It is a complex skill that can take years to learn, with countless ways to perfect your craft. There are many types of cooking and so many different types of ingredients, which all have their characteristics and needs for preparation.

Read full story

An inspiring video of a food delivery partner riding a wheel chair.

For me, it's easy to feel hopeless and demotivated in this unpredictable world. Nobody can escape the things that will go wrong no matter how hard they try, and it's so easy to feel like you're constantly swimming upstream. But, that doesn't mean we can't keep going. Life is, without a doubt, challenging, but we will not give up!

Read full story

A video of a mother elephant preventing her baby from approaching the tourists.

The screenshot is taken from the video. A mother is the one constant in a world of change, a loving protector and supporter that never fails to understand and provide for her loved ones. Every culture has adapted to give its children the best possible support.

Read full story
62 comments

A viral video of a cat drinking water from the water cooler by itself.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by @buitengebieden. It's not hard to find unusual and even bizarre things to read online. It's fascinating to see animal footage.

Read full story
29 comments

A video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @59748hayvan. An online video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral. Emotionally speaking, the clip demonstrates that humans and animals are quite similar.

Read full story
32 comments

A cute video of a boy and cat drinking from a sprinkler.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by Buitengebieden. It's fascinating to see children going about their activities. They run, laugh, and create with reckless abandon. And it's not just their playtime that is fun to watch; the activities they do in their everyday lives are also pretty fascinating!

Read full story
10 comments

A mobility scooter was given to a veteran to help him get around and perform daily tasks.

The screenshot is taken from the video posted on Instagram by patriotickenny. A mobility scooter was recently given to a former soldier in the United States to assist him in carrying out daily duties.

Read full story
54 comments

The dog jumps for pleasure when its owner releases it from its belt.

The screenshot is taken from an Instagram reel posted by sahaara_by_mansi. Freedom is a beautiful thing, isn't it? Captivity is a terrible experience for everyone, whether a person or an animal.

Read full story
1 comments

The little girl is nearly attacked by a sea lion after her parents decide to record her.

The screenshot is taken from the video posted on Reddit. Any animal can sometimes be unpredictable. They have a mind of their own and they don't always react the way you expect them to. They may run away when you try to approach them, or they may even attack when you're trying to feed them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy